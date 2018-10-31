Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

God of War 2018 Collector’s Edition (PS4) $59.99 at Gamestop

By looserattledgamer, Oct 31 2018 10:18 AM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:18 AM

https://m.gamestop.c...l96bhq.wtggnb6a

#2 ThatOneGuyWho   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   6182 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:27 AM

Better link: https://www.gamestop...-edition/158429


#3 trunks982   Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary!   6236 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

trunks982

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:34 AM

dang. i got it from BB like in August


#4 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8188 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:42 AM

If I didn't have the game already, I would spring for this. I finished God Of War twice, and it's definitely worth this price. Enjoy!


#5 Jhingles  

Jhingles

Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:46 AM

Why am I considering this despite already having the Stone Mason edition?

#6 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:16 AM

...... the freaking temptstion

#7 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   504 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:25 AM

Target stores may have it in stock as well for price match and maybe take advantage of B2G1, but YMMV: https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-53346532

 

A few around me, but 30-60 minute drive, but I already have the Stone Mason edition.


#8 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8262 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:28 AM

Hoping this us still in stock tomorrow for this price. Was going to pick this up for $40 fir te standard edition this week but getting the extra goodies for $20 is a solid deal.

#9 andycandy   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   205 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

andycandy

Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:36 AM

Thx got one

#10 Gurren Lagann   Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary!   2776 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Gurren Lagann

Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:44 AM

What was the previous price on this?

#11 sycomike01  

sycomike01

Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:23 PM

What was the previous price on this?


$130 I think. Just hoping it stays like this till tomorrow.

#12 hauz20   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   718 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

hauz20

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:00 PM

Ehhh, I'm tempted for some reason, but I don't need all that extra shit. Must maintain CAGness and wait.

#13 ec91762  

ec91762

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:02 PM

Ehhh, I'm tempted for some reason, but I don't need all that extra shit. Must maintain CAGness and wait.

Right? I seriously want this (collector) but for $60 I cant pull the trigger. I mean I have the Steelbook already so it's just a matter of waiting for the game to hit $20

#14 FissFiss   Meow CAGiversary!   8392 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

FissFiss

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:38 PM

Ehhh, I'm tempted for some reason, but I don't need all that extra shit. Must maintain CAGness and wait.

It's just a statue that will do nothing for you.

 

Dont falter!


#15 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:45 PM

It's just a statue that will do nothing for you.
 
Dont falter!

Steel book Baybee

STEEEEEEEEEL BOOOOOOOK. ......must resist


NOOOOOOOOOO!

:beer:

#16 EvilChamp   Super Nintendo CAGiversary!   2209 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

EvilChamp

Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:03 PM

Reason No. 546 on why you shouldn't get a CE unless it is truly limited. 

 

I used to buy them, but DkS 2 taught me my lesson. 


#17 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:07 PM

Fully regret buying the hype train for this game; still haven't finished it and put maybe 5 hours total in. I knew it was going to be a game not for me but people were all saying best game since Ocarina of Time. Yeah, I just don't like GoW. : \


#18 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22474 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:12 PM

Reason No. 546 on why you shouldn't get a CE unless it is truly limited. 

 

I used to buy them, but DkS 2 taught me my lesson. 

Too bad it's never that easy though... it's not like you know what's truly limited until after the fact. 


#19 62t   Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   19880 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

62t

Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:20 PM

Too bad it's never that easy though... it's not like you know what's truly limited until after the fact. 

Yea Sony CE has a history of going up in value.  This is more of an exception.  


#20 intelligentidiot   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   504 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

intelligentidiot

Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:24 PM

Amazon has matched the price: https://www.amazon.c...ASIN/B0797CKXC4


#21 MPoWeRM3   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1857 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 31 October 2018 - 07:46 PM

Right? I seriously want this (collector) but for $60 I cant pull the trigger. I mean I have the Steelbook already so it's just a matter of waiting for the game to hit $20

With Sony's aggressive pricing this gen for 1st/2nd party games, you won't have to wait long for $20. Most of them are single player games, so there is really no rush to play them until $20 or less.


#22 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8262 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 31 October 2018 - 07:53 PM

Amazon back up to 99.99

And it's now sold out online on Gamestop. -_-.

#23 addicted2games   游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary!   3759 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

addicted2games

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:07 AM

Fully regret buying the hype train for this game; still haven't finished it and put maybe 5 hours total in. I knew it was going to be a game not for me but people were all saying best game since Ocarina of Time. Yeah, I just don't like GoW. : \

As avatar would say, " Son! Take back those words!!" lol


#24 prateeko   IN THE BUTT! CAGiversary!   2804 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

prateeko

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:16 AM

Why am I considering this despite already having the Stone Mason edition?

Because we have a problem


#25 CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:26 AM

In for 1 already opened "new" copy

#26 hlb96   No Comment CAGiversary!   349 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

hlb96

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:32 AM

Anyone have their order ship from GS. My status says processing and not available online.

#27 jvang117   Friendly CAG CAGiversary!   3379 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

jvang117

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:36 AM

Anyone have their order ship from GS. My status says processing and not available online.


Mine shipped a few hours ago. Hoping yours goes through too!

#28 hlb96   No Comment CAGiversary!   349 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

hlb96

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:41 AM

Mine shipped a few hours ago. Hoping yours goes through too!


I ordered at 12:35pm CST. Hoping it ships also.

#29 Dead_Batteries   Voltaic Pile CAGiversary!   1057 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Dead_Batteries

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:44 AM

My order just shipped as well.

#30 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 01 November 2018 - 04:44 AM

My GameStop order shipped, too
