God of War 2018 Collector’s Edition (PS4) $59.99 at Gamestop
#1
Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:18 AM
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 6182 Posts Joined 10.8 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:27 AM
Better link: https://www.gamestop...-edition/158429
#3 Wii are the Champions! CAGiversary! 6236 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:34 AM
dang. i got it from BB like in August
#4 Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary! 8188 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 10:42 AM
If I didn't have the game already, I would spring for this. I finished God Of War twice, and it's definitely worth this price. Enjoy!
#6
Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:16 AM
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 504 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:25 AM
Target stores may have it in stock as well for price match and maybe take advantage of B2G1, but YMMV: https://www.target.c...-4/-/A-53346532
A few around me, but 30-60 minute drive, but I already have the Stone Mason edition.
- GenyaAvacado likes this
#8 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8262 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:28 AM
#9 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 205 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:36 AM
#10 Who Da Hell Do You Think I Am CAGiversary! 2776 Posts Joined 7.0 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 11:44 AM
- sycomike01 likes this
#11
Posted 31 October 2018 - 12:23 PM
What was the previous price on this?
$130 I think. Just hoping it stays like this till tomorrow.
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 718 Posts Joined 9.3 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:00 PM
- FissFiss likes this
#13
Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:02 PM
Right? I seriously want this (collector) but for $60 I cant pull the trigger. I mean I have the Steelbook already so it's just a matter of waiting for the game to hit $20
Ehhh, I'm tempted for some reason, but I don't need all that extra shit. Must maintain CAGness and wait.
#14 Meow CAGiversary! 8392 Posts Joined 5.7 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:38 PM
Ehhh, I'm tempted for some reason, but I don't need all that extra shit. Must maintain CAGness and wait.
It's just a statue that will do nothing for you.
Dont falter!
- hauz20 likes this
#15
Posted 31 October 2018 - 01:45 PM
Steel book Baybee
It's just a statue that will do nothing for you.
Dont falter!
STEEEEEEEEEL BOOOOOOOK. ......must resist
NOOOOOOOOOO!
#16 Super Nintendo CAGiversary! 2209 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:03 PM
Reason No. 546 on why you shouldn't get a CE unless it is truly limited.
I used to buy them, but DkS 2 taught me my lesson.
#17 Infamous CAGiversary! 13660 Posts Joined 9.9 Years Ago Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch
Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:07 PM
Fully regret buying the hype train for this game; still haven't finished it and put maybe 5 hours total in. I knew it was going to be a game not for me but people were all saying best game since Ocarina of Time. Yeah, I just don't like GoW. : \
#18 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 22474 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:12 PM
Reason No. 546 on why you shouldn't get a CE unless it is truly limited.
I used to buy them, but DkS 2 taught me my lesson.
Too bad it's never that easy though... it's not like you know what's truly limited until after the fact.
- The Holy Pretzle and Zan-Datsu like this
#19 Zune Duck! CAGiversary! 19880 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 03:20 PM
Too bad it's never that easy though... it's not like you know what's truly limited until after the fact.
Yea Sony CE has a history of going up in value. This is more of an exception.
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 504 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 06:24 PM
Amazon has matched the price: https://www.amazon.c...ASIN/B0797CKXC4
- Vinnykidd likes this
#21 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1857 Posts Joined 10.5 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 07:46 PM
Right? I seriously want this (collector) but for $60 I cant pull the trigger. I mean I have the Steelbook already so it's just a matter of waiting for the game to hit $20
With Sony's aggressive pricing this gen for 1st/2nd party games, you won't have to wait long for $20. Most of them are single player games, so there is really no rush to play them until $20 or less.
#22 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 8262 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 31 October 2018 - 07:53 PM
And it's now sold out online on Gamestop. -_-.
- GenyaAvacado likes this
#23 游戏玩家为生活 !! CAGiversary! 3759 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:07 AM
Fully regret buying the hype train for this game; still haven't finished it and put maybe 5 hours total in. I knew it was going to be a game not for me but people were all saying best game since Ocarina of Time. Yeah, I just don't like GoW. : \
As avatar would say, " Son! Take back those words!!" lol
#24 IN THE BUTT! CAGiversary! 2804 Posts Joined 14.3 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:16 AM
Why am I considering this despite already having the Stone Mason edition?
Because we have a problem
#25
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:26 AM
#26 No Comment CAGiversary! 349 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:32 AM
#27 Friendly CAG CAGiversary! 3379 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:36 AM
Anyone have their order ship from GS. My status says processing and not available online.
Mine shipped a few hours ago. Hoping yours goes through too!
#28 No Comment CAGiversary! 349 Posts Joined 14.2 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:41 AM
Mine shipped a few hours ago. Hoping yours goes through too!
I ordered at 12:35pm CST. Hoping it ships also.
- jvang117 likes this
#29 Voltaic Pile CAGiversary! 1057 Posts Joined 7.6 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:44 AM
#30 Dude CAG Veteran 488 Posts Joined 0.4 Years Ago
Posted 01 November 2018 - 04:44 AM