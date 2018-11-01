Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

* - - - - 3 votes

Target "Early Access" Black Friday Ad

By ragingwookiee, Nov 01 2018 12:59 PM

#1 ragingwookiee  

ragingwookiee

Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:59 PM

https://weeklyad.tar...theBlack&page=1


#2 Romeo  

Romeo

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:00 PM

Thank you.

#3 Renzler  

Renzler

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:08 PM

I like it, a lot.

#4 wratih9  

wratih9

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:08 PM

Some great deals in there.  Starlink for $40 bucks (I should have waited), PS4 with Spiderman for $200, Switch with Mario Kart 8 for $300, and some good game deals.  Nothing I'm going to be getting but man if I had some spare money I would be all over a PS4 this holiday.


#5 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:11 PM

May stop in after work and try to nab one of those Starlink bundles for $40 and maybe a few of the $15 games. 


#6 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:14 PM

only a few items are early access, basically pages 2 to 6. though alot of the stuff in the ad is the same price right now, but thats just because its not even really on sale. the beats are probably the highlight (for early access) unless you are looking for a dyson vacuum


#7 Davivascaino  

Davivascaino

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:16 PM

getting detroit and maybe tomb raider. 

 

hopefully bestbuy matches those prices and I can use my gCU, since it expired for everybody else and might actually stack this time. 


#8 SonyFanboy#1  

SonyFanboy#1

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:18 PM

Is the Instant Pot deal live now? I was gonna grab that one for my mom, but it's on the cover and on the door buster page and wasn't sure.

#9 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:18 PM

Welp, was hoping Fighterz and Detroit a little lesser than that.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#10 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:18 PM

getting detroit and maybe tomb raider. 

 

hopefully bestbuy matches those prices and I can use my gCU, since it expired for everybody else and might actually stack this time. 

Best Buy won't give you the GCU discount with price matches. 


#11 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:19 PM

Is the Instant Pot deal live now? I was gonna grab that one for my mom, but it's on the cover and on the door buster page and wasn't sure.

yes https://www.target.c...er/-/A-50608360


#12 lilman  

lilman

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:26 PM

God of War for $25 sounds good.


#13 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:30 PM

Looking at god of war and soul calibur 6.

#14 JohnnyCage  

JohnnyCage

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:35 PM

Sony is going to make a killing on BF. Great price on the Spider-Man bundle and God of War.


#15 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:40 PM

Best Buy won't give you the GCU discount with price matches.

They probably will match these deals in their ads, and possibly undercut a few dollars. The kicker here is their Early Access for Elite and Elite Plus, GCU works during that period.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#16 JoshTX  

JoshTX

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:44 PM

Is the Instant Pot deal live now? I was gonna grab that one for my mom, but it's on the cover and on the door buster page and wasn't sure.

Instant Pots are badass. Buy one for yourself. You'll be surprised with what you can do with it. 


#17 JoshTX  

JoshTX

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:47 PM

Looking at god of war and soul calibur 6.

Soul Calibur 6 is freaking awesome. Big improvement in the technical/gameplay mechanics over part 4 and 5. I paid $80 for the deluxe version (GCU) and I'm not even mad that it's going on sale, that's how much I'm enjoying it now. 


#18 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:56 PM

They probably will match these deals in their ads, and possibly undercut a few dollars. The kicker here is their Early Access for Elite and Elite Plus, GCU works during that period.
Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

Didn't work for me in that timeframe last year and I ordered a fair amount. It worked on cyber monday though. (And yes I'm elite)

#19 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:01 PM

So what’s the early access game deals? Doesn’t seem like any

#20 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:08 PM

Didn't work for me in that timeframe last year and I ordered a fair amount. It worked on cyber monday though. (And yes I'm elite)

yeah GCU only worked for a few minutes of early access then they killed it.

#21 srac84  

srac84

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:08 PM

They probably will match these deals in their ads, and possibly undercut a few dollars. The kicker here is their Early Access for Elite and Elite Plus, GCU works during that period.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

 

GCU does not work during that period..

 

also I wish we knew what the "and more" was lol


#22 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:16 PM

GCU does not work during that period..

also I wish we knew what the "and more" was lol

Didn't work for me in that timeframe last year and I ordered a fair amount. It worked on cyber monday though. (And yes I'm elite)

GCU definitely worked with Sony first party titles during last year Early Access

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#23 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:16 PM

They probably will match these deals in their ads, and possibly undercut a few dollars. The kicker here is their Early Access for Elite and Elite Plus, GCU works during that period.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

GCU does not work on Black Friday Early Access. It hasn't for the last few years now, there was a glitch last year and it worked for a little bit, but was quickly corrected. I do think Best Buy will match and undercut some of these deals though so not too worried about missing out here. I'd like Starlink for $40, but I know I won't play it anytime soon and I am working so I've already missed it since it as a doorbuster deal. Soul Calibur VI and AC Odyssey are two I really want to get this Black Friday though, but I think Best Buy will easily match the $35 or do better on those games and I can wait since I am playing RDR2 right now like most everyone else. 


#24 MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:18 PM

I’m lost.

#25 inverted_fray  

inverted_fray

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:20 PM

Does anybody know how much the AC: Origins Gold Edition for ps4 was in-store at Best Buy? It's been a year and online it's still priced as $104.99. Was the price cheaper in store? I want to buy it and Best Buy's the last place that has it but I'm not willing to shell out $100 for it. Also, does anybody think Target will honor the $29.99 price for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to include the Steelbook Edition?


#26 ritchardf  

ritchardf

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:21 PM

I’m lost.

why? i always go to target threads to talk about GCU


#27 ajh2298  

ajh2298

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:31 PM

Fudge really wish that Roblox set was available now. Just paid $70 for it at Gamestop on 10/14 for my son for Xmas since it was the last one in the area and it didnt seem available anymore.


#28 etcrane  

etcrane

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:35 PM

Really hoping we see Spider-man for $35 somewhere ... the fact that’s it’s a bundled game makes me worry there might not be a deal for it (although it should drop like crazy after Xmas on eBay bc of those bundles).

#29 BentoBox  

BentoBox

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:37 PM

Went to my Target in Niagara Falls to try to get Starlink. They said that the Nov. 1st doorbusters sale price is only for the 1st 6 pages of the ad.

#30 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:40 PM

Went to my Target in Niagara Falls to try to get Starlink. They said that the Nov. 1st doorbusters sale price is only for the 1st 6 pages of the ad.

You mean the pages plastered with “Nov 1 Only!”
