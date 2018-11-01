https://weeklyad.tar...theBlack&page=1
Target "Early Access" Black Friday Ad
Posted 01 November 2018 - 12:59 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:00 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:08 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:08 PM
Some great deals in there. Starlink for $40 bucks (I should have waited), PS4 with Spiderman for $200, Switch with Mario Kart 8 for $300, and some good game deals. Nothing I'm going to be getting but man if I had some spare money I would be all over a PS4 this holiday.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:11 PM
May stop in after work and try to nab one of those Starlink bundles for $40 and maybe a few of the $15 games.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:14 PM
only a few items are early access, basically pages 2 to 6. though alot of the stuff in the ad is the same price right now, but thats just because its not even really on sale. the beats are probably the highlight (for early access) unless you are looking for a dyson vacuum
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:16 PM
getting detroit and maybe tomb raider.
hopefully bestbuy matches those prices and I can use my gCU, since it expired for everybody else and might actually stack this time.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:18 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:18 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:18 PM
Best Buy won't give you the GCU discount with price matches.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:19 PM
Is the Instant Pot deal live now? I was gonna grab that one for my mom, but it's on the cover and on the door buster page and wasn't sure.
yes https://www.target.c...er/-/A-50608360
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:26 PM
God of War for $25 sounds good.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:30 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:35 PM
Sony is going to make a killing on BF. Great price on the Spider-Man bundle and God of War.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:40 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:44 PM
Is the Instant Pot deal live now? I was gonna grab that one for my mom, but it's on the cover and on the door buster page and wasn't sure.
Instant Pots are badass. Buy one for yourself. You'll be surprised with what you can do with it.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:47 PM
Looking at god of war and soul calibur 6.
Soul Calibur 6 is freaking awesome. Big improvement in the technical/gameplay mechanics over part 4 and 5. I paid $80 for the deluxe version (GCU) and I'm not even mad that it's going on sale, that's how much I'm enjoying it now.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 01:56 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:01 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:08 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:08 PM
GCU does not work during that period..
also I wish we knew what the "and more" was lol
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:16 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:16 PM
GCU does not work on Black Friday Early Access. It hasn't for the last few years now, there was a glitch last year and it worked for a little bit, but was quickly corrected. I do think Best Buy will match and undercut some of these deals though so not too worried about missing out here. I'd like Starlink for $40, but I know I won't play it anytime soon and I am working so I've already missed it since it as a doorbuster deal. Soul Calibur VI and AC Odyssey are two I really want to get this Black Friday though, but I think Best Buy will easily match the $35 or do better on those games and I can wait since I am playing RDR2 right now like most everyone else.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:18 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:20 PM
Does anybody know how much the AC: Origins Gold Edition for ps4 was in-store at Best Buy? It's been a year and online it's still priced as $104.99. Was the price cheaper in store? I want to buy it and Best Buy's the last place that has it but I'm not willing to shell out $100 for it. Also, does anybody think Target will honor the $29.99 price for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to include the Steelbook Edition?
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:21 PM
I’m lost.
why? i always go to target threads to talk about GCU
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:31 PM
Fudge really wish that Roblox set was available now. Just paid $70 for it at Gamestop on 10/14 for my son for Xmas since it was the last one in the area and it didnt seem available anymore.
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:35 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:37 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 02:40 PM
You mean the pages plastered with “Nov 1 Only!”
Went to my Target in Niagara Falls to try to get Starlink. They said that the Nov. 1st doorbusters sale price is only for the 1st 6 pages of the ad.