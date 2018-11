JCPenney Black Friday Ad

Posted 05 November 2018 - 10:53 PM

I don’t know anything about the JC penny air mattress, but I got the Serta one on Black Friday from Target a few years ago. It’s decent for the price. I’ve had friends and relatives use it when they stay at my house, and I’ve used it a few times while traveling. Doesn’t deflate halfway through the night like my old aerobed used to.