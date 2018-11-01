https://www.bfads.ne...ack-friday/2018
JCPenney Black Friday Ad
#1
Posted 01 November 2018 - 07:54 PM
#2
Posted 01 November 2018 - 07:59 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 07:59 PM
Mail in rebates? WTF Penney's
#3
Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:45 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:45 PM
77 pages to go through, I gave up on page 20. Is there any video game there?
#4
Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:52 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:52 PM
Page 41. A $50 Xbox controller and the $199 Minecraft One S bundle that we're seeing at other retailers.
#5
Posted 01 November 2018 - 09:16 PM
Posted 01 November 2018 - 09:16 PM
$50 Xbox controller is hardly BF worthy.
#6
Posted 01 November 2018 - 11:04 PM
JCP sells video games? Da fuh?
#7
Posted 02 November 2018 - 12:26 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 12:26 PM
Dude that air mattress is $30 after $10 mail-in rebate. It's a queen and has a built-in pump. The only way you're getting one cheaper is by buying a used one on CL from some druggies who fucked on it in their unwashed salvation army clothes. They're good for letting guests crash on.
#8
Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:47 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:47 PM
On page 364, section 4.1, article 6-B, under "Toys, Gadgets and Gizmos," second paragraph, third sentence, it reads:
"Mama Cooking Kitchen, DS, $19.99"
Did anyone else see anything?
#9
Posted 02 November 2018 - 06:43 PM
I'm interested in that. What page is it on?
#10
Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:20 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:20 PM
https://www.bfads.ne...y/page-7#viewer
There's some decent stuff here. A number of appliances are $7.99 after $14 rebate, which is in the range of that front page SD deal a few months ago from Target where the Black & Decker and Bella brands of these same appliances were $19.99 - $10 MIR. Don't know how Cooks compares to Bella, but it's good for dorms or gifts.
#11
Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:14 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:14 PM
#12
Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:06 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:06 PM
Better not buy any electronics because they may go belly up in a year or two. Lol
"Why yes, I WOULD like the extended warranty!"
EVIL CACKLING
#13
Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:39 PM
Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:39 PM
Who the hell shops at JCP? They need to hurry up and close down already.
#14
Posted 02 November 2018 - 11:20 PM
There's some decent stuff here. A number of appliances are $7.99 after $14 rebate, which is in the range of that front page SD deal a few months ago from Target where the Black & Decker and Bella brands of these same appliances were $19.99 - $10 MIR. Don't know how Cooks compares to Bella, but it's good for dorms or gifts.
Nice, thanks guy. I'm only getting the mattress because I hate rebates, but not enough to not get a nice $30 air mattress. I can't wait until every single company that has ever done rebates goes under. They deserve it very much.
#15
Posted 04 November 2018 - 04:46 PM
Posted 04 November 2018 - 04:46 PM
Extended warranty how can I lose?
EVIL CACKLING
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
#16
Posted 05 November 2018 - 12:21 AM
Posted 05 November 2018 - 12:21 AM
#17
Posted 05 November 2018 - 02:18 AM
Dude that air mattress is $30 after $10 mail-in rebate. It's a queen and has a built-in pump. The only way you're getting one cheaper is by buying a used one on CL from some druggies who fucked on it in their unwashed salvation army clothes. They're good for letting guests crash on.
Has anybody bought and/or used this mattress? I am trying to decide between this one or the Serta at Target on BF. The Serta is more expensive ($49) but it is from a reputable brand, has a place to hide the cord, and shipping is free at Target.
#18
Posted 05 November 2018 - 10:53 PM
Posted 05 November 2018 - 10:53 PM
