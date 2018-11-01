Jump to content

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

JCPenney Black Friday Ad

By ragingwookiee, Nov 01 2018 07:54 PM

ragingwookiee  

ragingwookiee

Posted 01 November 2018 - 07:54 PM

https://www.bfads.ne...ack-friday/2018


Retroxcellance

Posted 01 November 2018 - 07:59 PM  

Retroxcellance

Posted 01 November 2018 - 07:59 PM

Mail in rebates? WTF Penney's


wratih9

Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:45 PM  

wratih9

Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:45 PM

77 pages to go through, I gave up on page 20.  Is there any video game there?


The Stache

Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:52 PM  

The Stache

Posted 01 November 2018 - 08:52 PM

77 pages to go through, I gave up on page 20.  Is there any video game there?

Page 41. A $50 Xbox controller and the $199 Minecraft One S bundle that we're seeing at other retailers.


kmedeiros

Posted 01 November 2018 - 09:16 PM  

kmedeiros

Posted 01 November 2018 - 09:16 PM

$50 Xbox controller is hardly BF worthy.


#6 Moonbathing  

Moonbathing

Posted 01 November 2018 - 11:04 PM

JCP sells video games?  Da fuh?


Blade

Posted 02 November 2018 - 12:26 PM  

Blade

Posted 02 November 2018 - 12:26 PM

Mail in rebates? WTF Penney's

Dude that air mattress is $30 after $10 mail-in rebate. It's a queen and has a built-in pump. The only way you're getting one cheaper is by buying a used one on CL from some druggies who fucked on it in their unwashed salvation army clothes. They're good for letting guests crash on.


EvilChamp

Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:47 PM  

EvilChamp

Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:47 PM

On page 364, section 4.1, article 6-B, under "Toys, Gadgets and Gizmos," second paragraph, third sentence, it reads: 

 

"Mama Cooking Kitchen, DS, $19.99" 

 

Did anyone else see anything? 


#9 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted 02 November 2018 - 06:43 PM

Dude that air mattress is $30 after $10 mail-in rebate. It's a queen and has a built-in pump. The only way you're getting one cheaper is by buying a used one on CL from some druggies who fucked on it in their unwashed salvation army clothes. They're good for letting guests crash on.

I'm interested in that. What page is it on?


Blade

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:20 PM  

Blade

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:20 PM

I'm interested in that. What page is it on?

https://www.bfads.ne...y/page-7#viewer

 

There's some decent stuff here. A number of appliances are $7.99 after $14 rebate, which is in the range of that front page SD deal a few months ago from Target where the Black & Decker and Bella brands of these same appliances were $19.99 - $10 MIR. Don't know how Cooks compares to Bella, but it's good for dorms or gifts.


superhippy1986

Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:14 PM  

superhippy1986

Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:14 PM

Better not buy any electronics because they may go belly up in a year or two. Lol

The Stache

Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:06 PM  

The Stache

Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:06 PM

Better not buy any electronics because they may go belly up in a year or two. Lol

"Why yes, I WOULD like the extended warranty!"

 

EVIL CACKLING


addicted2games

Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:39 PM  

addicted2games

Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:39 PM

Who the hell shops at JCP? They need to hurry up and close down already.


  • Roa likes this

#14 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted 02 November 2018 - 11:20 PM

https://www.bfads.ne...y/page-7#viewer

 

There's some decent stuff here. A number of appliances are $7.99 after $14 rebate, which is in the range of that front page SD deal a few months ago from Target where the Black & Decker and Bella brands of these same appliances were $19.99 - $10 MIR. Don't know how Cooks compares to Bella, but it's good for dorms or gifts.

Nice, thanks guy. I'm only getting the mattress because I hate rebates, but not enough to not get a nice $30 air mattress. I can't wait until every single company that has ever done rebates goes under. They deserve it very much.


Ervgotti85

Posted 04 November 2018 - 04:46 PM  

Ervgotti85

Posted 04 November 2018 - 04:46 PM

"Why yes, I WOULD like the extended warranty!"

EVIL CACKLING

Extended warranty how can I lose?


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

miyamotorola

Posted 05 November 2018 - 12:21 AM  

miyamotorola

Posted 05 November 2018 - 12:21 AM

For such a pathetic sale, we should all go to JCPs around the country, shit in the toilets and not flush. United protest!

#17 Pthrilla2  

Pthrilla2

Posted 05 November 2018 - 02:18 AM

Dude that air mattress is $30 after $10 mail-in rebate. It's a queen and has a built-in pump. The only way you're getting one cheaper is by buying a used one on CL from some druggies who fucked on it in their unwashed salvation army clothes. They're good for letting guests crash on.

Has anybody bought and/or used this mattress? I am trying to decide between this one or the Serta at Target on BF. The Serta is more expensive ($49) but it is from a reputable brand, has a place to hide the cord, and shipping is free at Target. 


PennStateFencer

Posted 05 November 2018 - 10:53 PM  

PennStateFencer

Posted 05 November 2018 - 10:53 PM

I don’t know anything about the JC penny air mattress, but I got the Serta one on Black Friday from Target a few years ago. It’s decent for the price. I’ve had friends and relatives use it when they stay at my house, and I’ve used it a few times while traveling. Doesn’t deflate halfway through the night like my old aerobed used to.
