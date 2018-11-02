Jump to content

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

$47.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 XB1 on eBay.com via nationwidedistributors

By ThatOneGuyWho, Nov 02 2018 02:30 AM

Posted 02 November 2018 - 02:30 AM

nationwidedistributors has over 100k ratings and a 98% review score.

Thanks to ranamcdo over at SD.

 

https://www.ebay.com...EW/183505764102


Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:53 PM

Somewhat related to this deal: Red Dead Redemption 2 is one massive frustration. 

 

Honestly, this game is a pain in the ass. The character moves like a tank and the developers make it clear they want you to experience the game the way they want. You move 1mph in camp; each time you get off your horse you have to select your weapons; controls on their own are sooooo clunky; you are in this massive world, but you are forced, for hours on end, to do main quests before things truly open up. 

 

And DEAR GOD, sometimes you're not sure where to go, and you must ride your damn horse for 10 minutes just to check something out. No biggie first few times, but man, it gets old quick. 

 

I'm about 13 hours in, and I'm still on training wheels. I'm sure a patch with quality of life improvements is on the horizon, but take the "10/10" reviews with a grain of salt right now. This a 6/10 for me thus far. 


Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:17 PM

I've only got maybe 6 hours so far. I share some frustration with the controls and slow movement, but my biggest complaint so far is I've already had 3 separate occasions where I've been wiped out by a group of random bandits on a long horse ride. Twice was with a carcass in tow which I lost. Incredibly frustrating.

Overall game seems great though.

Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:35 PM

Home robbery is another wasted feature, it turns out there are only a handful of properties you can go in and rob. Plenty of houses in St. Denis and so far I can't find a single one I can break in to.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:09 PM

The honor system in this game is ass. I've gave up trying to be a "good" outlaw to get the outfits and discounts at shops. Fuck that.

 

I'll slaughter any horse, lawdog, and lawmen who come after me.


