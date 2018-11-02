$47.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 XB1 on eBay.com via nationwidedistributors

Posted 02 November 2018 - 03:53 PM

Somewhat related to this deal: Red Dead Redemption 2 is one massive frustration.

Honestly, this game is a pain in the ass. The character moves like a tank and the developers make it clear they want you to experience the game the way they want. You move 1mph in camp; each time you get off your horse you have to select your weapons; controls on their own are sooooo clunky; you are in this massive world, but you are forced, for hours on end, to do main quests before things truly open up.

And DEAR GOD, sometimes you're not sure where to go, and you must ride your damn horse for 10 minutes just to check something out. No biggie first few times, but man, it gets old quick.

I'm about 13 hours in, and I'm still on training wheels. I'm sure a patch with quality of life improvements is on the horizon, but take the "10/10" reviews with a grain of salt right now. This a 6/10 for me thus far.