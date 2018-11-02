Jump to content

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Fifa 19 $29 at Walmart

By chelosera91, Nov 02 2018 04:08 PM

chelosera91  

chelosera91

Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:08 PM

https://www.walmart....36885/530122471

https://www.walmart....71666/310327315

Sorry if repost

srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 02 November 2018 - 04:14 PM

No one cared the first time...

 

https://www.cheapass...-19-29-walmart/


chelosera91  

chelosera91

Posted 02 November 2018 - 05:14 PM

So it was a repost then! Darn it. Oh well.

supergrass  

supergrass

Posted 02 November 2018 - 06:27 PM

It's $29 at Amazon as well for PS4 and Xbox One versions.


