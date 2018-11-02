Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Best Buy Ad 11/4-11/10

By Tyrok, Nov 02 2018 07:00 PM

#1 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:00 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: World of Final Fantasy Maxima $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Carnival Games $39.99
  • :ps4: :switch: GRIP: Combat Racing $39.99
  • :switch: Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $39.99
  • :ps4: Moonlighter $29.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Hitman 2 Gold Edition $99.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 19 $39.99 Save $20
  • :switch: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle $29.99 Save $30
  • :xb1: :ps4: Star Wars Battlefront II $14.99 Save $15
  • :xb1: :ps4: Fallout 4 $14.99 Save $5

Everything Else:

  • Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle $299.99 (Available Friday)
  • Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle $499.99 (Available Friday)
  • Plantronics RIG 500 PRO HS Wired Gaming Headset $59.99 Save $20
  • Save $20 on a Microsoft Xbox Phantom Black Wireless Controller with trade-in of an Xbox Wireless Controller (Microsoft controllers only. Must power on. Will receive $10 coupon + $10 Best Buy Gift Card)
  • Pre-order Fallout 76 to get a free Steelbook and access to the B.E.T.A. this week

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Incredibles 2 $22.99 Save $2
  • The Incredibles 2 4K $29.99
  • The Incredibles 2 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Christopher Robin $22.99 Save $2
  • Wreck-It Ralph 4K $29.99
  • Wreck-It Ralph 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • BlacKkKlansman $22.99
  • BlacKkKlansman 4K $24.99
  • Loving Pablo $16.99
  • Air Force One 4K $19.99 Save $3

#2 Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:09 PM

My first ad without GCU. Cue sad trombone


#3 jazzman  

jazzman

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:15 PM

Does that say $100 for Hitman 2? Yeesh, for that price it should come with an actual Hitman outfit and some piano wire. Why is it so expensive?

#4 BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:18 PM

F

#5 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:23 PM

Includes the Season Pass and you get to play it 4 days earlier than the standard $60 version. ;)


#6 chriscolbert  

chriscolbert

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:24 PM

That's just the Gold edition that gives early access and the season pass. Regular one is out Tuesday.

#7 eric21456  

eric21456

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:26 PM

Any word on when the Best Buy Black Friday ad will leak?


#8 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:28 PM

They will post it themselves like usual. Probably next week.


#9 mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:31 PM

Thx Tyrok!!

#10 Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:38 PM

man was hoping there would be an assassin creed odyssey price drop lol.  It seems best buy been very careful on that... they only have a sale on tomb raider on fifth week when almost everyone selse have it on sales beforehand


#11 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 02 November 2018 - 07:52 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:
[*]:switch: Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two $39.99

Good thing they finished this

#12 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:03 PM

Also my first ad without gcu i guess I’m still pre ordering for the certs

#13 dinovelvet  

dinovelvet

Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:58 PM

Gold edition with season pass and extra DLC etc. The regular version is still 59.99 and comes out a week later.


#14 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:18 PM

HOLY FUCKING SHIT !

Roll Cage 3 is finally here

:beer:
Grip 4 LYFE
:beer:

***Shoots another round of silenced MP5 into ceiling tiles above desk***

#15 Mister Squirrel  

Mister Squirrel

Posted 03 November 2018 - 11:51 AM

Wait so do we just get the $20 towards the Xbox one phantom controller with the trade of another controller or do we also get the trade in value of what an xbox one controller is worth along with the $20?

#16 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted 03 November 2018 - 12:43 PM

Copy/paste. Being the guy who makes these BB ads has never been easier.

#17 mike568  

mike568

Posted 03 November 2018 - 01:27 PM

First ad without GCU. I preordered Hitman 2 Gold Edition online before GCU expires and I used my 25% off one game promo code to bring down to $59.99 and another $1 off for in store pickup. My Best Buy is sold out of preorders of Hitman 2 Gold for PS4 so they better get enough copies in for preorders. I paid using Best Buy gift cards from trade ins so I can’t change pickup locations or to shipping. I guess they do that because of different stores could have different sales tax.


Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk

#18 TheCollegeGamer  

TheCollegeGamer

Posted 03 November 2018 - 01:51 PM

Damn, didn't realize there even was a Gold Edition. Pre-ordered the standard on Amazon before the 20% off went away. Oh well, guess I can just wait on the Season Pass until the content drops.


#19 Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted 03 November 2018 - 02:50 PM

Pretty sure that "Save $20" is just referring to the combination of the coupon and the guaranteed $10 trade-in. The controller could be worth more depending on the condition/model.


#20 Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted 03 November 2018 - 04:11 PM

Just an fyi, GRIP will be coming to Game Pass on November 5th.

#21 awp  

awp

Posted 03 November 2018 - 06:04 PM

Just an fyi, GRIP will be coming to Game Pass on November 5th.


Yep. Looking forward to it!

#22 Jodou

Jodou

Posted 03 November 2018 - 06:18 PM

FML, Battlefield V is already here. . .still not sure if I want it along with all my time going into Fallout 76. :wall:


#23 FlyingMonkey9  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 03 November 2018 - 06:24 PM

I love the battlefield series but feel like V will be a huge failure for them. They have no momentum and the beta didn’t feel big and bold WW2 crazy action but felt like I was playing PUBG...

#24 sharpeone  

sharpeone

Posted 03 November 2018 - 06:33 PM

You saying that made me check mine as I could not remember when it expired.  I thought I had it until January 2019, but it shows April 2020 instead.  No idea, but I'm good with that.


#25 Jodou

Jodou

Posted 03 November 2018 - 07:00 PM

I'll be watching reviews and decide then. I couldn't care less about PUBG so if they're trying to make it more royale style then fuck'em.


#26 ck0  

ck0

Posted 03 November 2018 - 07:24 PM

I think so too.  

 

They recently had their quarterly earnings and lowered their full year guidance again.  Last time was in August when they delayed V.

 

Not to mention the competition is just beating them out the gate -- COD with the BR stuff, and RDR2 just consuming everyone's time.  And here we have EA with it's annual releases once again.  People expect something to turn heads, and the same old yearly stuff is not gonna cut it.

 

BFV has nothing special to be released AFTER the slew of games.  Not only that but EA has nothing interesting until Anthem, which has shown nothing to be hyped about.  

 

This recipe of the same old yearly release is gonna hurt them, especially this year.  


#27 kelo360  

kelo360

Posted 03 November 2018 - 08:48 PM

I have a feeling BFV will drop to $30 within a month. Maybe then I’ll consider it. It’s tough because Smash Is coming soon too.

#28 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 03 November 2018 - 11:59 PM

This could be the death knell for Battlefield. They announced Royale isn't till next year and by then it might be too late. What's the actual difference between 1 and V?

#29 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 04 November 2018 - 12:02 AM

This could be the death knell for Battlefield. They announced Royale isn't till next year and by then it might be too late. What's the actual difference between 1 and V?


My interest in BF was killed after the bug riddled BF4 launch kept deleting my single and multiplayer progress. Was really excited for this one to check out their take on battle royale. With it not coming out til next year I'll end up skipping it entirely. Will be knee deep in school and what free time I do have for gaming will be for Sekiro or Anthem at that point.

#30 husher  

husher

Posted 04 November 2018 - 12:52 PM

No GCU discount for Labo?  Might have pulled the trigger on two for $80.


