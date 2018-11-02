Best Buy Ad 11/4-11/10

Posted 03 November 2018 - 07:24 PM

I love the battlefield series but feel like V will be a huge failure for them.

I think so too.

They recently had their quarterly earnings and lowered their full year guidance again. Last time was in August when they delayed V.

Not to mention the competition is just beating them out the gate -- COD with the BR stuff, and RDR2 just consuming everyone's time. And here we have EA with it's annual releases once again. People expect something to turn heads, and the same old yearly stuff is not gonna cut it.

BFV has nothing special to be released AFTER the slew of games. Not only that but EA has nothing interesting until Anthem, which has shown nothing to be hyped about.

This recipe of the same old yearly release is gonna hurt them, especially this year.