Meijer 11/4-11/10: B2G1 Free Sale - Includes Switch games!

https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=170
Over 200 games from $4.99-$59.99 are part of the sale. Doesn't appear to have exclusions.
Sale may start on a different date depending on your location.
Jump to content
Posted 02 November 2018 - 08:25 PM
https://www.meijer.c...d/?storeref=170
Over 200 games from $4.99-$59.99 are part of the sale. Doesn't appear to have exclusions.
Sale may start on a different date depending on your location.
Posted 02 November 2018 - 09:16 PM
I wonder if Red Dead is included, I'd probably pick up that, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 and maybe Diablo for Switch if so.
Posted 03 November 2018 - 02:23 AM
Posted 03 November 2018 - 02:53 AM
Damn, if only it was one more week later. Looking at Diablo, let's go pikachu and Civ 6.
Word. But it's still an ok deal.
But we still have dem Santa bucks to look forward to.
Posted 03 November 2018 - 03:43 AM
I wonder if Red Dead is included, I'd probably pick up that, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 and maybe Diablo for Switch if so.
Doubt it for Red Dead, I would think they would show it on the list, and it appears on a different page in the circular and not in the group of B2G1 games.
Posted 03 November 2018 - 03:45 AM
If this is available online, might get what my wallet couldn't handle from Target's Buy 2 Get 1 Free.
Posted 03 November 2018 - 04:44 AM
Doubt it for Red Dead, I would think they would show it on the list, and it appears on a different page in the circular and not in the group of B2G1 games.
Never had any restrictions like that before, you'll get charged $59.99 for Red Dead and if you get two other $59.99 games you'll get 1 for free
Posted 03 November 2018 - 05:07 AM
Never had any restrictions like that before, you'll get charged $59.99 for Red Dead and if you get two other $59.99 games you'll get 1 for free
Same here, with the buy one game get another for 40 percent off. Mejers is generally pretty cool about it. Got EverOasis and Pokemon Ultra Sun for it and saved some good money.
Posted 04 November 2018 - 02:59 AM
not sure if any dads/moms here .. but if you buy formula regularly..if you buy 5 cans of formula you get a $25 off your next purchase but that ends today...so you have like 1 hr to do this.. and then you can use that tomorrow along with the b2g1 hope that helps someone
Posted 04 November 2018 - 01:24 PM
Posted 04 November 2018 - 01:55 PM
This is great although, if you're like me, some games have had the art covers bleached from sitting in the cabinet lights.
Just reach for deep copies if they're there.
lol didn't know that was possible..anyone know if red dead 2 is eligible? im going over in a bit and i'll report back on what I find
Posted 04 November 2018 - 02:17 PM
Lame, in-store pick-up for online orders. No Meijers near me.
Posted 04 November 2018 - 04:33 PM
Posted 04 November 2018 - 05:28 PM
I got Red Dead Redemption 2 and two other games. I went to two stores and neither one had Diablo for the Switch.
Make sure you use your Meijer credit card and save another 10% on the two games you buy.
I bought 3 60$ games and saved another 12$. In Indiana w/ 7% tax the total for 3 60$ games came to 115.54$
Vince
Posted 04 November 2018 - 06:08 PM
I got Red Dead Redemption 2 and two other games. I went to two stores and neither one had Diablo for the Switch.
Make sure you use your Meijer credit card and save another 10% on the two games you buy.
I bought 3 60$ games and saved another 12$. In Indiana w/ 7% tax the total for 3 60$ games came to 115.54$
Vince
cool so red dead works !:
Posted 05 November 2018 - 01:00 AM
well went today they dont have the latest stuff like call of cthulu.. or anything ..plus they still have stuff like god of war for 59.99 instead of the new msrp 39.99 so nothing really was worth it...oh well waiting on black friday!! or ... unless they get hitman 2 end of the week might pick that up with red dead 2 if i can find another game worth 59.99
Posted 05 November 2018 - 01:36 AM
well went today they dont have the latest stuff like call of cthulu.. or anything ..plus they still have stuff like god of war for 59.99 instead of the new msrp 39.99 so nothing really was worth it...oh well waiting on black friday!! or ... unless they get hitman 2 end of the week might pick that up with red dead 2 if i can find another game worth 59.99
is there a $60 verison of hitman 2? im only seeing a $100 verison of it
Posted 05 November 2018 - 02:27 AM
is there a $60 verison of hitman 2? im only seeing a $100 verison of it
Posted 05 November 2018 - 04:03 AM
The 100 is the gold edition comes out Friday and has the season pass. Base game is next Tuesday for 60.
oh you're right I guess it wont be out in time... sucks
Posted 05 November 2018 - 04:31 AM
well went today they dont have the latest stuff like call of cthulu.. or anything ..plus they still have stuff like god of war for 59.99 instead of the new msrp 39.99 so nothing really was worth it...oh well waiting on black friday!! or ... unless they get hitman 2 end of the week might pick that up with red dead 2 if i can find another game worth 59.99
That the big thing- unless it's a really high volume store, many of them only ever get 3-4 copies of a game.
I picked up Spiderman and two copies of Octopath Traveller today, as I don't see either of those dropping below what I paid.
I'll probably check a slightly larger higher volume store later in the week, and if they have it I'll get Red Dead, Mario Party and some other third game... it's just rough trying to find ones that you don't expect will see a better price on Black Friday.
Posted 05 November 2018 - 05:07 AM
Hoping my store gets Tetris Effect this week, maybe just a run at PS4VR titles
Posted 05 November 2018 - 03:05 PM
Yea, the one here had jack. :/ They never have anything anymore, and it sucks because our Target closed.
Posted 05 November 2018 - 03:11 PM
That the big thing- unless it's a really high volume store, many of them only ever get 3-4 copies of a game.
I picked up Spiderman and two copies of Octopath Traveller today, as I don't see either of those dropping below what I paid.
I'll probably check a slightly larger higher volume store later in the week, and if they have it I'll get Red Dead, Mario Party and some other third game... it's just rough trying to find ones that you don't expect will see a better price on Black Friday.
Would you be interested in selling your extra copy of Octopath Traveler? PM me if so. Thanks!
Posted 10 November 2018 - 07:26 AM
How does Meijer handle returns on these? I picked up Octopath and Mario Odessy since neither were on the Black Friday spreadsheet. The only other thing I could find that also wasn't on the list was Red Dead Redemption 2, but I have 0 desire to actually play RDR2.
Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:24 AM
How does Meijer handle returns on these? I picked up Octopath and Mario Odessy since neither were on the Black Friday spreadsheet. The only other thing I could find that also wasn't on the list was Red Dead Redemption 2, but I have 0 desire to actually play RDR2.