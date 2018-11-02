Meijer 11/4-11/10: B2G1 Free Sale - Includes Switch games!

Posted 04 November 2018 - 05:28 PM

I got Red Dead Redemption 2 and two other games. I went to two stores and neither one had Diablo for the Switch.

Make sure you use your Meijer credit card and save another 10% on the two games you buy.

I bought 3 60$ games and saved another 12$. In Indiana w/ 7% tax the total for 3 60$ games came to 115.54$

Vince