Fry's Ads 11/4-10

DS
$29.99
Hey! Pikmin
Kirby Battle Royale
Pokemon: Ultra Moon
Pokemon: Ultra Sun
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
$43 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $50 (11/9)
$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$149.99 / $139.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (11/6)
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$3.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $4.99 (11/6)
Snakebyte Trigger Treadz
$14.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $16.99 (11/8)
Snakebyte Twin:Charge 4 Dual Charging Station
$14.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $19.99 (11/10)
Snakebyte Gaming Headset 4
$16.99
Battle Zone (PSVR)
Bloodborne
DriveClub
Everybody's Golf
Gran Turismo Sport (PSVR)
Gravity Rush 2
Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
The Inpatient (PSVR)
Killzone: Shadow Fall
RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Wipeout: Omega Collection
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)
Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds
$24.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $29.99 (11/5)
Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$29.95 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $34.95 (11/9)
Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$34.99
Bravo Team (PSVR)
Detroit: Beyond Human
Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)
God of War
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (11/6)
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$54.99
Madden NFL '19
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
$89.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $99.99 (11/9)
White Gold Wireless Headset
$129.99
Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$299.99
Gaems Vanguard
Switch
$9.99
Bionik Lynx Cable
$14.99 (B&M only) (11/10)
Mario Kart 8 Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
Snakebyte Tough:Kit
$19.99
Emio Travel Kit
Hori Super Mario D-Pad (L) Controller
Hori Zelda D-Pad (L) Controller
$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)
Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds
$28.99 (B&M only) (11/9)
Game Traveler Deluxe System Case
$29.99 (B&M only) (11/10)
Pokemon Ultra Moon
Pokemon Ultra Sun
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (11/6)
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$49.99 (valid thru Tue.) (11/5)
Splatoon 2: Starter Edition
XBox One
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)
Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds
$29.95 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $34.95 (11/9)
Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (11/6)
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$41.99
Shinobi Striker
$54.99
Madden NFL '19
$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
$54.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99 (11/9)
XBox 6 Month Game Pass
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin Duke Controller
$64.99
Grey/Blue Special Edition Wireless Controller
$69.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) (11/6)
Wireless Controller: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Limited Edition
$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro Fighting Stick: Soul Calibur VI Edition
$299.99
Gaems Vanguard
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$499.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
PC
$12.99
Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)
Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds
$29.95 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $34.95 (11/9)
Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$29.99
8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller
Bloody B720 Light Strike Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (B&M only) (11/10)
Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse (B&M only) (11/9)
$39.99
Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse
$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $79.99 (11/9)
Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
$40 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $50
$50 Steam Gift Card
$49.99
Teknmotion Nibiru MCK2 Mechanical Backlit LED Keyboard
$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $99.99 (11/9)
Razer Thresher Gaming Headset: Tournament Edition
$59.99 (11/10)
Roccat Nyth Gaming Mouse
$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin Duke Controller
$64.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse
$69.99
Corsair Dark Core Gaming Mouse
$79.99
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$89.99
Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$129.99
Corsair Strafe MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Red
Miscellaneous
$2.99 (valid thru Fri.) (11/8)
Teknmotion Universal Media Case
$14.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $19.99 (11/10)
MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade Gaming System
$39.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $49.99 (11/5)
Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99 (11/9)
Sure Shot Big Buck Hunter Pro Console
$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99
Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player
$59.99 (B&M only)
Go-tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen
$69.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $79.99 (11/9)
Atari Flashback 9 Gold Console
$399.99 (B&M only) (11/9)
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine: Deluxe Edition
Blu-Ray
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)
$22.99 (11/6)
Christopher Robin (was $24.95)
The Incredibles 2 (Blu+DVD) (was $25.95)
$29.95
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (11/6) (was $32.95)
The Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)
Wreck-It Ralph (4K+Blu)
$32.95
2001: A Space Odyssey (4K+Blu)
The Matrix Reloaded (4K+Blu) (11/6)
The Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu) (11/6)
$47.99
The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+Blu)
$59.95 (11/6)
The Matrix Trilogy (4K+Blu)
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
It's unfortunate that Fry's stopped offering limited time only $9.99 games like they used to. Now the lowest, besides clearance, they go is $16.99. Hell at one point Driveclub, Bloodborne, and Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection used to be $9.99.
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$24.99 (PS4): Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro
$39.99 (Misc.): Atari Flashback 8 Game Console
$49.99 (Switch): Splatoon 2
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$3.99 (PS4): Snakebyte Trigger Treadz
$34.99 (PS4/Switch/One): HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset
$139.99 (DS): New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Tuesday new releases:
$22.99: Christopher Robin (Blu), Incredibles 2 (Blu+DVD)
$29.99 (4K+Blu): Incredibles 2, Wreck-It Ralph
$32.95 (4K+Blu): Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions
$59.95 (4K+Blu): Matrix Trilogy
$69.99 (One): Wireless Controller: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Limited Edition
Thursday promo code - valid through Friday:
$2.99 (Misc.): Teknmotion Universal Media Case
$14.99 (PS4): Snakebyte Twin:Charge 4 Dual Charging Station
Friday B&M only promo codes:
$28.99 (Switch): Game Traveler Deluxe System Case
$29.95 (PS4/One/PC): Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$29.99 (PC): Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse
$39.99: Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset (PC), Sure Shot Big Buck Hunter Pro Console (Misc.)
$43 (DS): $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$49.99 (PC): Razer Thresher Gaming Headset
$54.99 (One): XBox 6 Month Game Pass
$69.99 (Misc.): Atari Flashback 9 Gold Console
$89.99 (PS4): White Gold Wireless Headset
$399.99 (Misc.): Arcade1Up Arcade Machine: Deluxe Edition