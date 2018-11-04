Fry's Ads 11/4-10

Posted 04 November 2018 - 03:35 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$29.99

Hey! Pikmin

Kirby Battle Royale

Pokemon: Ultra Moon

Pokemon: Ultra Sun

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido



$43 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $50 (11/9)

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card



$149.99 / $139.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) (11/6)

Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$3.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $4.99 (11/6)

Snakebyte Trigger Treadz



$14.99 (w/ Thu. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $16.99 (11/8)

Snakebyte Twin:Charge 4 Dual Charging Station



$14.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $19.99 (11/10)

Snakebyte Gaming Headset 4



$16.99

Battle Zone (PSVR)

Bloodborne

DriveClub

Everybody's Golf

Gran Turismo Sport (PSVR)

Gravity Rush 2

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Inpatient (PSVR)

Killzone: Shadow Fall

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Wipeout: Omega Collection



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)

Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds



$24.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $29.99 (11/5)

Snakebyte Charge:Tower Pro



$29.95 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $34.95 (11/9)

Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$34.99

Bravo Team (PSVR)

Detroit: Beyond Human

Firewall: Zero Hour (PSVR)

God of War



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (11/6)

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset



$54.99

Madden NFL '19



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4



$89.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $99.99 (11/9)

White Gold Wireless Headset



$129.99

Black Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Blue Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

Red Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai

White Hori Real Arcade Pro 4 Kai



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$299.99

Gaems Vanguard



Switch



$9.99

Bionik Lynx Cable



$14.99 (B&M only) (11/10)

Mario Kart 8 Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case



$16.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

Snakebyte Tough:Kit



$19.99

Emio Travel Kit

Hori Super Mario D-Pad (L) Controller

Hori Zelda D-Pad (L) Controller



$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)

Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds



$28.99 (B&M only) (11/9)

Game Traveler Deluxe System Case



$29.99 (B&M only) (11/10)

Pokemon Ultra Moon

Pokemon Ultra Sun



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (11/6)

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset



$49.99 (valid thru Tue.) (11/5)

Splatoon 2: Starter Edition



XBox One



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)

Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds



$29.95 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $34.95 (11/9)

Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$34.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $39.99 (11/6)

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset



$41.99

Shinobi Striker



$54.99

Madden NFL '19



$54.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4



$54.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99 (11/9)

XBox 6 Month Game Pass



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin Duke Controller



$64.99

Grey/Blue Special Edition Wireless Controller



$69.99 (w/ Tue. promo code) (11/6)

Wireless Controller: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Limited Edition



$149.99

Hori Real Arcade Pro Fighting Stick: Soul Calibur VI Edition



$299.99

Gaems Vanguard

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$499.99

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



PC



$12.99

Patriot Viper V530 Optical Gaming Mouse



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$19.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $39.99 (11/10)

Tt eSports Isurus Pro Gaming Earbuds



$29.95 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $34.95 (11/9)

Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset



$29.99

8Bitdo NES30 Gamepad Pro Controller

Bloody B720 Light Strike Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (B&M only) (11/10)

Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse (B&M only) (11/9)



$39.99

Cougar Revenger S Ultimate FPS RGB Gaming Mouse



$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $79.99 (11/9)

Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset



$40 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $50

$50 Steam Gift Card



$49.99

Teknmotion Nibiru MCK2 Mechanical Backlit LED Keyboard



$49.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $99.99 (11/9)

Razer Thresher Gaming Headset: Tournament Edition



$59.99 (11/10)

Roccat Nyth Gaming Mouse



$59.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin Duke Controller



$64.99

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse



$69.99

Corsair Dark Core Gaming Mouse



$79.99

Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset

Patriot Viper V770 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$89.99

Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Cougar Attack X3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



$129.99

Corsair Strafe MK2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Cherry MX Red



Miscellaneous



$2.99 (valid thru Fri.) (11/8)

Teknmotion Universal Media Case



$14.99 (w/ Sat. promo code) / $19.99 (11/10)

MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade Gaming System



$39.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $49.99 (11/5)

Atari Flashback 8 Game Console



$39.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $59.99 (11/9)

Sure Shot Big Buck Hunter Pro Console



$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.99

Sega Genesis Ultimate Portable Game Player



$59.99 (B&M only)

Go-tcha Ranger LED Touch Screen



$69.99 (w/ Fri. promo code - B&M only) / $79.99 (11/9)

Atari Flashback 9 Gold Console



$399.99 (B&M only) (11/9)

Arcade1Up Arcade Machine: Deluxe Edition



Blu-Ray



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

The Bourne Supremacy (4K+Blu)



$22.99 (11/6)

Christopher Robin (was $24.95)

The Incredibles 2 (Blu+DVD) (was $25.95)



$29.95

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (11/6) (was $32.95)

The Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)

Wreck-It Ralph (4K+Blu)



$32.95

2001: A Space Odyssey (4K+Blu)

The Matrix Reloaded (4K+Blu) (11/6)

The Matrix Revolutions (4K+Blu) (11/6)



$47.99

The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+Blu)



$59.95 (11/6)

The Matrix Trilogy (4K+Blu)

