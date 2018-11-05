Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

- - - - -

11/4/18 - 11/17/18 Buy $150 Best Buy egiftcard, receive FREE $15 future savings code

By Josef, Nov 05 2018 03:02 AM

#1 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11673 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 05 November 2018 - 03:02 AM

Best Buy is running this promotion again, just in time for Black Friday.

 

Details:

 

 


$15 SAVINGS CODE OFFER

 

  • Valid 11/4/18-11/17/18 online only.
  • $15 savings code will be provided via e-mail on 12/16/18 for use toward a future purchase made from 12/16/18-12/29/18.
  • Maximum of 3 $150 e-gift card purchases during promotion time period per customer and savings codes will be sent via e-mail in $15 increments. 
  • Valid e-mail address required to receive savings code. 
  • Savings code may be redeemed online and in store. 
  • The value of the savings code will not be refunded if merchandise is returned or an order is cancelled.

     



https://www.bestbuy....c?id=cat09000#/


#2 pureheat101   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   195 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

pureheat101

Posted 05 November 2018 - 06:02 AM

In the past were we able to use the $15 code on a gift card?

Just a bit concerned about not having anything to buy between 12/16 and 12/29.

Didn't see anything in the fine print in the website.


#3 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   410 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted 05 November 2018 - 06:41 AM

Thanks for putting this up. I just finished off my last set of gift cards.

 

For some reason, it says that the transaction was declined, and it did it for all my cards.


#4 RabbiHick  

RabbiHick

Posted 05 November 2018 - 12:38 PM

I've done it every time they offered it this year. Last time I used the card and code to preorder/pay off KH3, RE2, and Cold Steel. I think I will wait for the black Friday ad to leak before I decide to do it this time. I do need to get someone an iPad for xmas, and would probably use the savings code to preorder Metro, which is the last early-2019 game I need to preorder.

#5 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 05 November 2018 - 02:46 PM

With the points I earn with the BB credit card, Elite Plus, and GCU, I'll just stick with that.


#6 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3975 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 05 November 2018 - 05:11 PM

Here’s a question... I have about $600 banked in RZ points. Can I use RZ points to buy a few of these $150 gift cards and get a few $15 savings codes in return? Plan on getting the new iPad pro very soon, this would be the cherry on top.

#7 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11673 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 05 November 2018 - 05:33 PM

Here’s a question... I have about $600 banked in RZ points. Can I use RZ points to buy a few of these $150 gift cards and get a few $15 savings codes in return? Plan on getting the new iPad pro very soon, this would be the cherry on top.

I don't believe so as they sell their egiftcards through a third party site (Cashstar), though you can get Reward Zone points if you give your account number at checkout.


#8 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3975 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted 05 November 2018 - 07:16 PM

I don't believe so as they sell their egiftcards through a third party site (Cashstar), though you can get Reward Zone points if you give your account number at checkout.

 

 

Ah, it's a third party offer. That's unfortunate.


#9 dnl2ba   Inadvertent collector CAGiversary!   410 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

dnl2ba

Posted 06 November 2018 - 04:33 AM

Thanks for putting this up. I just finished off my last set of gift cards.

 

For some reason, it says that the transaction was declined, and it did it for all my cards.

I was able to finish checking out by using PayPal instead of credit cards.

 

These have mostly worked out fine, but there was one time when none of the bonus cards worked. One CS agent said they were never activated and somehow couldn't be activated, and another said they were expired by the time they arrived. IIRC, after a long time in CS hell, I ended up getting replacement codes from CS-- and then new codes arrived by email to replace the original ones. Pretty sweet from a value perspective if you don't value your time.


#10 BoSoxFanMRC  

BoSoxFanMRC

Posted 06 November 2018 - 08:41 AM

I was able to finish checking out by using PayPal instead of credit cards.

 

These have mostly worked out fine, but there was one time when none of the bonus cards worked. One CS agent said they were never activated and somehow couldn't be activated, and another said they were expired by the time they arrived. IIRC, after a long time in CS hell, I ended up getting replacement codes from CS-- and then new codes arrived by email to replace the original ones. Pretty sweet from a value perspective if you don't value your time.

Time = $$$ 

They should have thrown an extra $5 code in! :-)


#11 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 06 November 2018 - 02:04 PM

I suppose I should do this since I'm debating getting a psvr with the likely everywhere $100 off.

#12 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11673 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 06 November 2018 - 03:02 PM

I suppose I should do this since I'm debating getting a psvr with the likely everywhere $100 off.

That is exactly what I did when Best Buy had the PSVRs on sale for $100 off back several months ago.  Did a couple of these offers to cover the cost and got $30 in free gift card codes back in a few weeks.  Pretty sweet deal for something I was going to buy anyway.


#13 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 06 November 2018 - 03:29 PM

I used to think this was a good deal until I realized when using GC's you generate no RZ points and since I'd use them on games, I'd be missing out on 300 points from the $150 spent. That's the equivalent of over $5 in RZ certs, making the $15 code worth less than $10 in the long run. With such a short window and so many hoops to jump through, isn't worth it to me anymore.


#14 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 06 November 2018 - 04:55 PM

I used to think this was a good deal until I realized when using GC's you generate no RZ points and since I'd use them on games, I'd be missing out on 300 points from the $150 spent. That's the equivalent of over $5 in RZ certs, making the $15 code worth less than $10 in the long run. With such a short window and so many hoops to jump through, isn't worth it to me anymore.


You get rz points for buying the gift card if you put your membership id on the purchase page.

Also you can use the gift card to pay tax, effectively getting points on the tax, whereas you don't get points for tax when purchasing from Best buy.

I don't understand your math but I agree that the time limitation sucks.

#15 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 06 November 2018 - 10:38 PM

You get rz points for buying the gift card if you put your membership id on the purchase page.

Also you can use the gift card to pay tax, effectively getting points on the tax, whereas you don't get points for tax when purchasing from Best buy.

I don't understand your math but I agree that the time limitation sucks.

Huh, I never buy GC's but know that they don't count towards points when used so that makes sense. In that case, it's only a loss of 150 points because games purchased double the point count under GCU.That makes it slightly less of a bad deal for me but I want the full amount I'm being promised in any case; not the illusion because of how their system works. [-(


#16 neoz   I Know Kung Fu CAGiversary!   1607 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

neoz

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:38 AM

Also if you forget to put your ID after the transcation is done you can always contact BB and they will add the RZ points. I had to do that last year.


#17 krivas95  

krivas95

Posted 07 November 2018 - 11:08 AM

Also if you forget to put your ID after the transcation is done you can always contact BB and they will add the RZ points. I had to do that last year.


So if you put your membership ID, does it count to elite plus and it gives you points? I'm planning to buy a TV this Black Friday and it'd help me to reach that status but last time I bought GC in Raise, they didn't count on my progress

#18 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 07 November 2018 - 12:20 PM

So if you put your membership ID, does it count to elite plus and it gives you points? I'm planning to buy a TV this Black Friday and it'd help me to reach that status but last time I bought GC in Raise, they didn't count on my progress


That's because you get points for buying the gift card from bestbuy/cashstar directly. If you buy GC from raise somebody else may have received points for it.

From the terms:

My Best Buy program points are awarded upon purchase of Best Buy gift cards and Magnolia gift cards, but not on redemption. All gift cards and prepaid cards are excluded from all bonus point promotions unless otherwise noted.


#19 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 07 November 2018 - 02:06 PM

Eh, I won't bother. I'll just buy it normal since I have a BB credit card that I'm responsible with. I think 3x points for purchases at the store?


#20 krivas95  

krivas95

Posted 07 November 2018 - 11:30 PM

That's because you get points for buying the gift card from bestbuy/cashstar directly. If you buy GC from raise somebody else may have received points for it.
From the terms:


Ah, I see. Thanks! I'm gonna buy three then, since it counts towards it

#21 Jarrett   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Jarrett

Posted 09 November 2018 - 06:22 PM

AMEX has an offer that you get a credit for $30 if you buy $300 at Bestbuy valid until December 31,2018. It wont be available for all accounts but it was on mine. It might not work with giftcards online though.


#22 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11673 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 09 November 2018 - 06:53 PM

AMEX has an offer that you get a credit for $30 if you buy $300 at Bestbuy valid until December 31,2018. It wont be available for all accounts but it was on mine. It might not work with giftcards online though.

It won't work with this particular offer unfortunately since Best Buy sells their egiftcards through Cashstar.


#23 Nelson2011   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

Nelson2011

Posted 10 November 2018 - 04:43 AM

Just got the spend 300 outside of best buy with the best buy visa again and receive a $15 reward, last time they had this GC deal it counted towards the amount since it's third party lol


#24 1NintendoFan   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   685 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

1NintendoFan

Posted 11 November 2018 - 02:47 AM

Can you use multiple savings codes on a single transaction? I’m planning to get a tv before the end of the year and I don’t like any of the Black Friday ones, so I was looking to find a way to save a little more. This would be a nice way to save a little more and I could use my family to get a few more, but I’m just not sure if you can apply any number of the savings codes or if it is limited.

#25 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11673 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:51 AM

Can you use multiple savings codes on a single transaction? I’m planning to get a tv before the end of the year and I don’t like any of the Black Friday ones, so I was looking to find a way to save a little more. This would be a nice way to save a little more and I could use my family to get a few more, but I’m just not sure if you can apply any number of the savings codes or if it is limited.

You should be able to as these bonus codes are basically limited-time use gift cards.  BB lets you enter multiple gift cards to an order so you should be able to enter multiple bonus codes.


#26 Mop_it_up   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Mop_it_up

Posted 11 November 2018 - 06:10 PM

I got the dreaded "unable to process" error. Am I SoL?


#27 eastx   The Fighting Bomber CAGiversary!   8927 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

eastx

Posted 11 November 2018 - 06:24 PM

I need to get in on this.

#28 Giordano86   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   79 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Giordano86

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:12 PM

I got the dreaded "unable to process" error. Am I SoL?

 

I did as well no matter what I did. I paid with PayPal and it worked. 


#29 Mop_it_up   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

Mop_it_up

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:23 PM

I did as well no matter what I did. I paid with PayPal and it worked. 

PayPal was the first thing I had tried. Since there's still six more days for the promo, maybe I should just wait a few days and try again. If that  doesn't work, I may have no choice but to (sigh) contact their customer service.


#30 BoSoxFanMRC  

BoSoxFanMRC

Posted 12 November 2018 - 08:04 AM

So whats the workaround for the 3 card limit? just use a different e-mail and payment method to get another 3 $15 gift cards?


