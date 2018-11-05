11/4/18 - 11/17/18 Buy $150 Best Buy egiftcard, receive FREE $15 future savings code

Best Buy is running this promotion again, just in time for Black Friday.
Details:
$15 SAVINGS CODE OFFER
- Valid 11/4/18-11/17/18 online only.
- $15 savings code will be provided via e-mail on 12/16/18 for use toward a future purchase made from 12/16/18-12/29/18.
- Maximum of 3 $150 e-gift card purchases during promotion time period per customer and savings codes will be sent via e-mail in $15 increments.
- Valid e-mail address required to receive savings code.
- Savings code may be redeemed online and in store.
- The value of the savings code will not be refunded if merchandise is returned or an order is cancelled.
