CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

- - - - -

Nintendo Switch $269 from Newegg on EBAY

By jenetic, Nov 05 2018 05:21 PM

#1 jenetic  

jenetic

Posted 05 November 2018 - 05:21 PM

Ebay is doing 11 days of deals and this is one of today's deals. 

 

Click on the link and click "see price in cart" to get the $269 price.

 

If you have one of the $10 off $30 coupons, could be even cheaper.

 

Not the hottest deal ever but considering BF deals on the switch will probably few & far between, not too bad. Not as good as Google Express deal the other day, but that's dead so...

 

Free Shipping and probably no tax outside CA (?)

 

Good luck!

 

https://www.ebay.com...0|5374:Featured

 

Edit: Still live as of 11/7 12:50am PST. 


#2 abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 05 November 2018 - 07:10 PM

If you have one of the $10 off $30 coupons, could be even cheaper.

One of the what?


#3 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 05 November 2018 - 09:21 PM

Thanks for the heads up OP.

#4 yasqueen80  

yasqueen80

Posted 06 November 2018 - 05:59 PM

One of the what?


The $10 off $30 coupons.

#5 segasonic128  

segasonic128

Posted 06 November 2018 - 07:59 PM

great deal!   Thanks OP!


#6 abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 06 November 2018 - 10:33 PM

The $10 off $30 coupons.

Yeah, what $10 off $30 coupons?


#7 inky1600  

inky1600

Posted 06 November 2018 - 10:47 PM

With 10% back in ebay bucks great deal

#8 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 07 November 2018 - 12:11 AM

Is a 10% day coming?

#9 inky1600  

inky1600

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:08 AM

Is a 10% day coming?


Its already here. I activated it for today and tomorrow. Switch was still 269 last I checked

#10 humbug43  

humbug43

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:14 AM

I dont see one on the app for site for me. Tho I never see them early lol

#11 inky1600  

inky1600

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:46 AM

I dont see one on the app for site for me. Tho I never see them early lol


You have to activate the offer. Check your ebay messages or email

#12 trunks982  

trunks982

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:27 AM

seems like a better deal since no tax. that mario kart bundle gonna be 300 plus tax. mario kart probably digital.


#13 jenetic  

jenetic

Posted 07 November 2018 - 08:53 AM

I dont see one on the app for site for me. Tho I never see them early lol

 

Use the link in the OP.


