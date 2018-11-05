Nintendo Switch $269 from Newegg on EBAY

Posted 05 November 2018 - 05:21 PM

Ebay is doing 11 days of deals and this is one of today's deals.

Click on the link and click "see price in cart" to get the $269 price.

If you have one of the $10 off $30 coupons, could be even cheaper.

Not the hottest deal ever but considering BF deals on the switch will probably few & far between, not too bad. Not as good as Google Express deal the other day, but that's dead so...

Free Shipping and probably no tax outside CA (?)

Good luck!

https://www.ebay.com...0|5374:Featured

Edit: Still live as of 11/7 12:50am PST.