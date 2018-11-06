Rite-Aid's BonusCash rewards for 11/4-11/10 ... 20% back on Xbox GC's

Posted 06 November 2018 - 02:28 PM

In this week's Rite-Aid ad, you'll find this offer for Xbox Live GC's ...

"$5 wellness+ rewards BonusCash when you buy $25 of these items. *Limit 2 offers per customer.

Note from my own experience tonight, if you purchase a $50 gift card, it's the same as if you purchased 2 GC's of $25 each, and you'll earn $10 in BonusCash rewards. Also you can't buy more GC's with your BonusCash, but you can buy just about anything else except for a few items like alcohol or Rx's. The system will surely have a problem if you attempt to purchase more than $50 of GC's in 1 day, but you "should" be able to go on consecutive days & keep purchasing $50 GC's, which will give you $50 in BonusCash (and $250 in GC's) for the remainder of this week.

UPDATE ... tried to buy more GC's tonight, and while the register popped up a message for the cashier saying "The customer just earned $5.00 (or $10.00)" ... at the bottom of my receipt on the 2nd night I tried to purchase $25, I got this message ...

*****Offer LImits Reached**** OFFER $5 BC/$25 Microsoft Xbox GC LIMIT

2

You won't know you've exceeded the limit until the receipt prints, and GC's are non-refundable, so you were warned.

AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, XBOX GC'S ARE THE SAME AS MICROSOFT STORE GC'S, WHICH MEANS YOU CAN USE THIS CREDIT AT THE STORE FOR UPCOMING BF & XMAS DEALS.

And now for the small print at the bottom of the page ...

*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 60 days from the date it was first issued. ... etc ...

Lastly there are a few other GC's that will also payback BonusCash this week:

Netflix or Hulu gift cards ... $5 BonusCash when you buy $25 (limit 2)

Cheesecake Factory or Darden gift cards ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 (limit 2)

JCPenney or Saks Fifth Avenue gift cards ... $8 BonusCash when you buy $50 (limit 2)

So the moral is to buy your non-alcohol, non-prescription, non-GC items with your accumulated BonusCash by New Years Day.