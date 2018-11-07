Meijer Black Friday Ad!

https://www.theblack...ay.shtml?page=1
* Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle $199.99
* Nintendo Switch 32 Gb Mario Kart 8 Bundle $299.99
* Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle $429 (Receive $30 Meijer store credit for future purchases)
* PsVR Astro Bot/Moss Bundle $199.99
* Nintendo 2Ds super mario Maker edition $79.99
* Xbox One/Ps4 controllers $39.99
Games:
$19.99:
* God of War
* Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
* COD WWII
* Shadow of War
* Nba Live 19
* Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
* State of Decay 2
* Sonic Forces
* Players Unknown Battlegrounds
$29.99:
* Sea of Thieves
* Detroit Become Human
* Madden 19
* Spyro Trilogy
* Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (each)
* Shadow of the Tomb Raider
* Just Dance 2019
$34.99:
* WWE 2K19
* Soul Calibur VI
* Forza Horizon 4
* Destiny The Forsaken
* 1-2 Switch
* Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Possibly Steelbook Edition)
* Fifa 19
* Assassins Creed Oddysey
* NHL 19
BOGO on selected value videogames (usually $19.99 and under)
Solid deals on GOW and Mario + RAbbids for $19.99