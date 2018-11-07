Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Meijer Black Friday Ad!

By Richard B. Riddick, Nov 07 2018 10:05 AM

#1 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 07 November 2018 - 10:05 AM

https://www.theblack...ay.shtml?page=1

 

 

* Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle $199.99

* Nintendo Switch 32 Gb Mario Kart 8 Bundle $299.99

* Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle $429 (Receive $30 Meijer store credit for future purchases)

* PsVR Astro Bot/Moss Bundle $199.99

* Nintendo 2Ds super mario Maker edition $79.99

* Xbox One/Ps4 controllers $39.99

 

Games:

 

$19.99:

* God of War

* Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

* COD WWII

* Shadow of War

* Nba Live 19

* Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

* State of Decay 2

* Sonic Forces

* Players Unknown Battlegrounds

 

$29.99:

* Sea of Thieves

* Detroit Become Human

* Madden 19

* Spyro Trilogy

* Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (each)

* Shadow of the Tomb Raider

* Just Dance 2019

 

$34.99:

* WWE 2K19

* Soul Calibur VI

* Forza Horizon 4

* Destiny The Forsaken

* 1-2 Switch

* Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Possibly Steelbook Edition)

* Fifa 19

* Assassins Creed Oddysey

* NHL 19

 

BOGO on selected value videogames (usually $19.99 and under)

 

 

 

Solid deals on GOW and Mario + RAbbids for $19.99


#2 LiquidSnape  

LiquidSnape

Posted 07 November 2018 - 10:46 AM

you didn't mention the thanksgiving ad some things that stood out 

20 Dollars off PS4 and XBO controllers 

PSVR Headset 199

50 percent off all Lego Dimensions My Meijer has a lot of these still

Wolfenstein 2 PS4/XBO 29.99

FF XV 24.99

BOGO 50 percent off Amiibos 

3 Months of Xbox Live 12.99


#3 kennyjr74   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   19 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

kennyjr74

Posted 07 November 2018 - 10:56 AM

That was for last year's ad

#4 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 07 November 2018 - 11:01 AM

you didn't mention the thanksgiving ad some things that stood out
20 Dollars off PS4 and XBO controllers
PSVR Headset 199
50 percent off all Lego Dimensions My Meijer has a lot of these still
Wolfenstein 2 PS4/XBO 29.99
FF XV 24.99
BOGO 50 percent off Amiibos
3 Months of Xbox Live 12.99


Yes, that’s last year Ad.

#5 Liquid Metal   hasta la vista my ass!!!!!!! CAGiversary!   2787 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

Liquid Metal

Posted 07 November 2018 - 12:08 PM

So they have this years black friday ad but last years thursdays ad?


#6 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3585 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 07 November 2018 - 12:46 PM

God of War for $20? I just dropped it down low to the flo'

Bout to make my bootie clap up in here

#7 Churchbus   Squirtin out both ends CAGiversary!   103 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

Churchbus

Posted 07 November 2018 - 01:12 PM

So I guess this MK8 Switch bundle is going to be the standard Switch deal this year?  That makes 2-3 places I've seen it so far.


#8 Chuck Stank   Colts/Hawkeyes Fan CAGiversary!   1023 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

Chuck Stank

Posted 07 November 2018 - 01:24 PM

So they have this years black friday ad but last years thursdays ad?


Apparently Meijer is switching to just a 2-day sale and their usual Saturday sale.

#9 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 07 November 2018 - 01:59 PM

Off topic a bit: Anyone’s local Meijer carrying Diablo 3 for Switch? Wanted to do the B2G1 since it got sure won’t be on sale BF but neither near me even have a slot on the shelf for it.

#10 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8262 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 07 November 2018 - 02:29 PM

Great price on God of War. Just bought it last week though.

#11 SuperMario64   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   860 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

SuperMario64

Posted 07 November 2018 - 02:43 PM

Ok great. So I can wait a few weeks knowing I can get Spyro for 10 bucks cheaper.

#12 Dief88   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   194 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Dief88

Posted 07 November 2018 - 06:56 PM

Is that a good deal on the Xbox One X bundle?


#13 theghost4413   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   108 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

theghost4413

Posted 08 November 2018 - 12:53 AM

Honestly LEGO DC Super Villans at $29 is a great deal.

#14 RoboSonic   Playing some Soul Reaver 2 CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

RoboSonic

Posted 08 November 2018 - 04:59 AM

I hope that they have more of a selection for 3ds games and Switch ones. I don't have a PS4 or an Xbox One.

#15 shiNjixfEi  

shiNjixfEi

Posted 08 November 2018 - 04:23 PM

I've never purchased from Meijer before and there doesn't seem to be one anywhere near where I live. I'm assuming the games are only for in-store pick up?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy