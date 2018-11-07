Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Gamestop Pro days Nov 9-11

By Donutkid2222, Nov 07 2018 03:16 PM

#1 Donutkid2222  

Donutkid2222

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:16 PM

https://www.gamestop.../ProDaysFSI.pdf

 

not bad


#2 Metal Militia  

Metal Militia

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:16 PM

$20 for Detroit looks good to me

#3 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:21 PM

IMO this is helping me pick up Black Friday deals early. Detroit and NnK2 at good prices. COULD go a bit lower on BF but I’m willing to chance it

#4 pwnedkiller  

pwnedkiller

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:24 PM

Do you need a paid membership to get these deals?

#5 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:26 PM

Some good deals actually. Shows promise for what to come for BF.


#6 blazerock  

blazerock

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:28 PM

MAN! i wish these were also available at those prices digitally.


#7 ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:28 PM

Same here. Maybe UFC3 too

Same here. Maybe UFC3 too

#8 CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:29 PM

I want to check out Detroit but maybe I should check my library first.

I’m curious how the story compares to Humans.

#9 FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:31 PM

They call it Pro Day for a reason

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

They call it Pro Day for a reason

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#10 Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:34 PM

Just noting that ac odyssey will be cheaper on bf, at least the thread shows that.
And no mans sky is currently $30 at bb, 24 if you still have gcu (i just bought it myself)

#11 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:35 PM

Hell yeah. Wolfenstein 2 for $15 and I don’t have to wait til BF. Also considering Ni No Kuni 2 but it may also be $15 on BF.

#12 snipermike  

snipermike

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:36 PM

You guys will the love the non-stop action of Detroit:Become human during the hour long dishwasher scene . It dropped to $20 in 5 months for a reason . 


#13 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:40 PM

It's on sale regular price is still $39.99


It's on sale regular price is still $39.99

#14 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:43 PM

Only thing tempting to me is the Quake Champions SE, but I've got too much other shit to play.


#15 showtimefolks  

showtimefolks

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:49 PM

I want to pick it up but with all the dlc that came out for it maybe we will get some sort of a complete edition?


I want to pick it up but with all the dlc that came out for it maybe we will get some sort of a complete edition?

#16 Scoobert  

Scoobert

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:49 PM

For the extra trade in credit towards a Pro, can you trade in 2 systems for the extra credit? Like OG Xbox One and OG PS4? Or it typically only applies one console?

#17 Viper X  

Viper X

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:52 PM

Just a reminder that Pro certs don't work on Pro day sales (new games).


#18 The Questyen  

The Questyen

Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:59 PM

I thought it was great. Almost certainly will end up in my top ten of the year.


I thought it was great. Almost certainly will end up in my top ten of the year.

#19 snipermike  

snipermike

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:00 PM

That just tells everyone you've only played 10 games this year.

That just tells everyone you've only played 10 games this year. 


#20 The Masked Heel  

The Masked Heel

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:07 PM

That's 9 more games than most people here have played this year. 

That's 9 more games than most people here have played this year.


#21 Josef  

Josef

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:17 PM

Every game doesn't have to be an action game.

 

I'm definitely in for $20 Detroit Become Human. 

Every game doesn't have to be an action game.

 

I'm definitely in for $20 Detroit Become Human.


#22 greenwingzero  

greenwingzero

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:31 PM

Is that Injustice 2 Legendary Edition price only for PS4 or also for the Xbox?


#23 ck0  

ck0

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:33 PM

GS seems to be doing is $10 cash thing now, started with RDR2. Similar to Best Buy savings code. Combined with some decent Pro Day deals and they could probably get more marketshare. Especially with all the games this holiday season. Now if they could just keep their new games still in the original shrinkwrap...

#24 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:40 PM

It's crazy that the fact people like it irritates you.

Personally, it's top 5 for me.

It’s crazy that the fact people like it irritates you.

Personally, it’s top 5 for me.

#25 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:42 PM

Every game doesn't have to be an action game.

 

I'm definitely in for $20 Detroit Become Human.

I'm not a fan of Detroit but it is worth a $20 playthrough. My issue was with the story making you feel bad for treating androids like machines instead of humans (one of the main points in the game) and that the games theory for who created the main issue surrounding the game. 

 

It isn't bad but it is a love it or hate it game.


#26 dorath  

dorath

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:56 PM

In minor print, it says XB1 on the bottom right hand corner

In minor print, it says XB1 on the bottom right hand corner


#27 Dojorkan  

Dojorkan

Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:57 PM

>Secret of Mana
>Also on XB1


#28 Gamelore  

Gamelore

Posted 07 November 2018 - 05:07 PM

Witcher III Complete for $20 caught my eye.

 

Before the very recent reprint, I was afraid I'd have to pay $50+ for it since it was OOS and going up in price.


#29 EndZero  

EndZero

Posted 07 November 2018 - 05:07 PM

? this almost makes me want to get a Pro membership. 20 bucks for the special edition Friday the 13th and Detroit? And then BF prices on Wevil Within 2 and Wolfenstein? Not bad at all.


#30 pun123  

pun123

Posted 07 November 2018 - 05:17 PM

$20 for Detroit looks good to me

thinking same thing, might have to finally add to backlog


