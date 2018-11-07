Gamestop Pro days Nov 9-11

https://www.gamestop.../ProDaysFSI.pdf
not bad
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:16 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:16 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:21 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:24 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:26 PM
Some good deals actually. Shows promise for what to come for BF.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:28 PM
MAN! i wish these were also available at those prices digitally.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:28 PM
Same here. Maybe UFC3 too
$20 for Detroit looks good to me
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:29 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:31 PM
They call it Pro Day for a reason
Do you need a paid membership to get these deals?
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:34 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:35 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:36 PM
You guys will the love the non-stop action of Detroit:Become human during the hour long dishwasher scene . It dropped to $20 in 5 months for a reason .
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:40 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:43 PM
Only thing tempting to me is the Quake Champions SE, but I've got too much other shit to play.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:49 PM
Hell yeah. Wolfenstein 2 for $15 and I don’t have to wait til BF. Also considering Ni No Kuni 2 but it may also be $15 on BF.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:49 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:52 PM
Just a reminder that Pro certs don't work on Pro day sales (new games).
Posted 07 November 2018 - 03:59 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:00 PM
I thought it was great. Almost certainly will end up in my top ten of the year.
That just tells everyone you've only played 10 games this year.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:07 PM
That's 9 more games than most people here have played this year.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:17 PM
Every game doesn't have to be an action game.
I'm definitely in for $20 Detroit Become Human.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:31 PM
Is that Injustice 2 Legendary Edition price only for PS4 or also for the Xbox?
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:33 PM
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:40 PM
It’s crazy that the fact people like it irritates you.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:42 PM
Every game doesn't have to be an action game.
I'm definitely in for $20 Detroit Become Human.
I'm not a fan of Detroit but it is worth a $20 playthrough. My issue was with the story making you feel bad for treating androids like machines instead of humans (one of the main points in the game) and that the games theory for who created the main issue surrounding the game.
It isn't bad but it is a love it or hate it game.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:56 PM
Is that Injustice 2 Legendary Edition price only for PS4 or also for the Xbox?
In minor print, it says XB1 on the bottom right hand corner
Posted 07 November 2018 - 04:57 PM
>Secret of Mana
>Also on XB1
Posted 07 November 2018 - 05:07 PM
Witcher III Complete for $20 caught my eye.
Before the very recent reprint, I was afraid I'd have to pay $50+ for it since it was OOS and going up in price.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 05:07 PM
? this almost makes me want to get a Pro membership. 20 bucks for the special edition Friday the 13th and Detroit? And then BF prices on Wevil Within 2 and Wolfenstein? Not bad at all.
Posted 07 November 2018 - 05:17 PM
$20 for Detroit looks good to me
thinking same thing, might have to finally add to backlog