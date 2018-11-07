Best Buy Mystery Certificate (Check Email)

Alright what is the last 2 digits of your bar code? Time to figure out which is the $5 one.
Mine was 87.
87 for me as well.
No you guys have 77... gotta count the 7 on the end :P
has anyone from CAG ever won anything other than 5 bucks?
that was crazy
Lol, four different threads on this
has anyone from CAG ever won anything other than 5 bucks?
I think I got the $10 one once.
Yeah just saw it too. 87 here too. Everyone must have received the email at once. Hahahaha!
87 or 77 here also
has anyone from CAG ever won anything other than 5 bucks?
I also got $10...once.
Add me to the 877 list.
1. You must print this page to scan your Mystery Rewards certificate in store. (Barcodes cannot be scanned from a mobile phone.)
87
Proud part of the 87 club.
I refuse to believe that there has ever been a 5000 dollar certificate rewarded. No evidence on the internet.
Thanks!
How do you all get these?
87
I think they consider 1000 of us getting $5 a $5000 giveaway.
Speaking of certs, wasn’t their a $10 for pre ordering RDR2?
Nope
I'm going to put this $5 towards renewing my gamers club unlocked so I have a reason to shop there again .
Now you're just being silly... you know you can't use certificates on gcu subscriptions.