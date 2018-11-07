Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Best Buy Mystery Certificate (Check Email)

By thorbahn3, Nov 07 2018 07:17 PM

thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:17 PM

Alright what is the last 2 digits of your bar code? Time to figure out which is the $5 one.

 

Mine was 87.


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:18 PM

87 :-(

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:18 PM

Lol, four different threads on this

mossfan563  

mossfan563

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:19 PM

87 for me as well.


FadeToOne  

FadeToOne

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:19 PM

No you guys have 77... gotta count the 7 on the end :P


arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:20 PM

has anyone from CAG ever won anything other than 5 bucks?


CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:20 PM

Lol, four different threads on this

that was crazy

Shojsauce  

Shojsauce

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:20 PM

87

FadeToOne  

FadeToOne

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:21 PM

has anyone from CAG ever won anything other than 5 bucks?

I think I got the $10 one once.


Timbobway  

Timbobway

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:21 PM

Yeah just saw it too.  87 here too.  Everyone must have received the email at once.  Hahahaha!


mundial1345  

mundial1345

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:21 PM

87 or 77 here also


spoonTRex  

spoonTRex

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:21 PM

has anyone from CAG ever won anything other than 5 bucks?

I also got $10...once.


hoofrog  

hoofrog

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:22 PM

Add me to the 877 list.


miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:23 PM

Me got 87 too.

hauz20  

hauz20

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:24 PM

Also, I did not get an email. Womp womp

FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:25 PM

Welp, I finally got one of these, and it looks like I'm joining 877 club too

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

filldoh1  

filldoh1

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:26 PM

Edit: 87🙁

ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:27 PM

Do I have to print these? Or can they just scan it through my phone?

hoofrog  

hoofrog

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:31 PM

1. You must print this page to scan your Mystery Rewards certificate in store. (Barcodes cannot be scanned from a mobile phone.)


chelosera91  

chelosera91

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:34 PM

86. No email here.

diplo  

diplo

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:35 PM

Wow a lot of CAG's getting the $5,000 certificate

Dartheyeball  

Dartheyeball

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:36 PM

87


shosaisyu  

shosaisyu

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:37 PM

Proud part of the 87 club.

 

I refuse to believe that there has ever been a 5000 dollar certificate rewarded. No evidence on the internet.


ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:38 PM

1. You must print this page to scan your Mystery Rewards certificate in store. (Barcodes cannot be scanned from a mobile phone.)

Thanks!

Chuck Stank  

Chuck Stank

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:39 PM

Damn, I was hoping to get a bigger amount since I barely shop at Best Buy anymore but alas, only $5.

bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:39 PM

How do you all get these?


bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:41 PM

Speaking of certs, wasn’t their a $10 for pre ordering RDR2?

lilman  

lilman

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:42 PM

87

I think they consider 1000 of us getting $5 a $5000 giveaway.

 

Speaking of certs, wasn’t their a $10 for pre ordering RDR2?

Nope


snipermike  

snipermike

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:43 PM

I'm going to put this $5 towards renewing my gamers club unlocked so I have a reason to shop there again . ;)


lilman  

lilman

Posted 07 November 2018 - 07:44 PM

I'm going to put this $5 towards renewing my gamers club unlocked so I have a reason to shop there again . ;)

Now you're just being silly... you know you can't use certificates on gcu subscriptions.


