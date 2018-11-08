Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Walmart Black Friday Ad

By ragingwookiee, Nov 08 2018 05:00 AM

#1 ragingwookiee  

ragingwookiee

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:00 AM

http://weeklyads.wal...r_run_id=175777


#2 OldSlowGamer   Old Slow Gamer CAGiversary!   434 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

OldSlowGamer

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:03 AM


#3 Francision   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Francision

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:08 AM

Some good gaming deals. Sims 4 on ps4 bundled with Cats and dogs seems good.

#4 BryanDGAF   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1126 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

BryanDGAF

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:09 AM

ITS HAPPENING!!! Kind of..

#5 OldSlowGamer   Old Slow Gamer CAGiversary!   434 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

OldSlowGamer

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:12 AM

Similar prices as Target and other places.  I can't read all the games turned sideways


#6 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2511 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:12 AM

Some decent switch game deals

#7 The Dead Texan   Rest in Peace, Big Rizzle CAGiversary!   3732 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

The Dead Texan

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:23 AM

>(Xbox360) Left 4 Dead 2 for $12

 

 

Stop the presses, Walmart won Black Friday. 


#8 kevinmlssu   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   326 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

kevinmlssu

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:25 AM

Can anyone make out the names on the spines of the $12-17 games?


#9 Conseil  

Conseil

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:37 AM

($229 for all other Xbox One S bundles)

 

The Minecraft bundle is tempting since I could save extra money and put it towards other games/GCs, but I like the idea of picking up a game I don't already own, too.


#10 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:42 AM

:switch:   :3ds:  NINTENDO GAMES

 

$35 games
 
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Kirby Star Allies
ARMS
Pokken Tournament DX
LEGO DC Super-Villains
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
NBA 2K19
FIFA 19
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
 
$25 games
 
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Carnival Games
Rocket League
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Nickelodeon Kart Racers
 
$17 games
 
Super Mario 3D Land
Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Namco Museum Arcade Pac
LEGO Worlds
South Park: The Fractured But Whole

#11 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1208 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:44 AM

Can anyone make out the names on the spines of the $12-17 games?

View the ad on Walmart app, image are not distorted when zoom in

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#12 snatcher33   Marry me Jenny!!! CAGiversary!   752 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

snatcher33

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:45 AM

Monster Hunter for $17 seems decent

#13 SideQuestsSuck  

SideQuestsSuck

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:46 AM

Can anyone make out the names on the spines of the $12-17 games?

No, and I wish they would make them easier to see or just list them. Just gonna have to wait for the complete list.


#14 RoboSonic   Playing some Soul Reaver 2 CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

RoboSonic

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:00 AM

Monster Hunter for $17 seems decent

Definitely. If it is for that price, it's a must get on my end.

#15 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4788 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:24 AM

Definitely. If it is for that price, it's a must get on my end.

Same, it doesn't seem like my kinda game, but my friends love it and they make it sound really fun and that it actually would be something I'd like.  Not fighting the initial crowds, but I may try and get it at that price.  Of course, MSRP is now $30 so not a huge deal, but best price yet for it.


#16 RoboSonic   Playing some Soul Reaver 2 CAGiversary!   260 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

RoboSonic

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:26 AM

Same, it doesn't seem like my kinda game, but my friends love it and they make it sound really fun and that it actually would be something I'd like.  Not fighting the initial crowds, but I may try and get it at that price.  Of course, MSRP is now $30 so not a huge deal, but best price yet for it.

It's a pretty fun series. My first one was for the 3ds. Loved hunting the different animals. It's challenging but worth it.

#17 superhippy1986   Collecting Panties CAGiversary!   1234 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

superhippy1986

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:26 AM

($229 for all other Xbox One S bundles)

The Minecraft bundle is tempting since I could save extra money and put it towards other games/GCs, but I like the idea of picking up a game I don't already own, too.


I'm in the same boat.. I have Minecraft and it isn't my cup of tea on PS4. So the idea of paying for it again pisses me off.

#18 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4788 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:29 AM

Deadpool 2 4K BR for $9.  I'm all in now.  Shovin grannies out da way!


#19 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4788 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:39 AM

View the ad on Walmart app, image are not distorted when zoom in

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

Or view it on your phone in a browser as well.  

 

Best of those I see is COD IIII is $25!  Conan Exiles is $17.


#20 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:54 AM

Did nobody notice the best deal? Free coffee, hot cocoa and cookies. Just what all those fat people in line needed. . .


#21 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:58 AM

No deals on resident evil 7 gold. That's what I mainly was waiting for all year.


#22 boogie4114   Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary!   2222 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

boogie4114

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:07 AM

No deals on resident evil 7 gold. That's what I mainly was waiting for all year.


Bestbuy will have it on sale.

#23 Braindropping69   Braindropping CAGiversary!   32 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Braindropping69

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:20 AM

No deals on resident evil 7 gold. That's what I mainly was waiting for all year.



There is it’s $17

#24 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1610 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:23 AM

Do PC versions of games go for the same price as console at Wal-Mart during bf ?

#25 Crusher09   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   218 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Crusher09

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:38 AM

Do PC versions of games go for the same price as console at Wal-Mart during bf ?

I don't think Walmart even stocks PC games in stores.

Or view it on your phone in a browser as well.  

 

Best of those I see is COD IIII is $25!  Conan Exiles is $17.

That's COD Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles, which is the base game + Zombie Chronicles DLC. It has been $25 a few times. 

 

However, when you click on the $35 games, Black Ops 4 shows up on the list. That might be an error because you'd imagine it would be advertised on the flyer if it were included and it's the cheapest price of all the BF ads posted so far.


#26 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:43 AM

There is it’s $17

 

Where and when?


#27 Crusher09   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   218 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Crusher09

Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:51 AM

Where and when?

It is between Destiny 2 and Skyrim in the bottom row of the $17 section. The vanilla edition is $12 too.

 

If it's not there for you, then I guess your region doesn't have all the same deals. I remember WM having worse deals in my area on games a few years ago compared to the leaked ads.


#28 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:56 AM

No PS4 Pro Deals? Weak

#29 CamperinaBush   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   701 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

CamperinaBush

Posted 08 November 2018 - 11:22 AM

Some decent switch game deals


XC2 is on sale for $35. This game seems like it’s never on sale, so good deal!

#30 wratih9   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   211 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

wratih9

Posted 08 November 2018 - 01:41 PM

I'm hoping I finally can get Skyrim on Switch for that price along with Dragonball Fighter Z.  Some really good deals though and the rest of the ad isn't half bad.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy