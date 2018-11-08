http://weeklyads.wal...r_run_id=175777
Walmart Black Friday Ad
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:03 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:08 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:09 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:12 AM
Similar prices as Target and other places. I can't read all the games turned sideways
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:12 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:23 AM
>(Xbox360) Left 4 Dead 2 for $12
Stop the presses, Walmart won Black Friday.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:25 AM
Can anyone make out the names on the spines of the $12-17 games?
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:37 AM
($229 for all other Xbox One S bundles)
The Minecraft bundle is tempting since I could save extra money and put it towards other games/GCs, but I like the idea of picking up a game I don't already own, too.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:42 AM
NINTENDO GAMES
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:44 AM
View the ad on Walmart app, image are not distorted when zoom in
Can anyone make out the names on the spines of the $12-17 games?
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:45 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:46 AM
Can anyone make out the names on the spines of the $12-17 games?
No, and I wish they would make them easier to see or just list them. Just gonna have to wait for the complete list.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:00 AM
Definitely. If it is for that price, it's a must get on my end.
Monster Hunter for $17 seems decent
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:24 AM
Definitely. If it is for that price, it's a must get on my end.
Same, it doesn't seem like my kinda game, but my friends love it and they make it sound really fun and that it actually would be something I'd like. Not fighting the initial crowds, but I may try and get it at that price. Of course, MSRP is now $30 so not a huge deal, but best price yet for it.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:26 AM
It's a pretty fun series. My first one was for the 3ds. Loved hunting the different animals. It's challenging but worth it.
Same, it doesn't seem like my kinda game, but my friends love it and they make it sound really fun and that it actually would be something I'd like. Not fighting the initial crowds, but I may try and get it at that price. Of course, MSRP is now $30 so not a huge deal, but best price yet for it.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:26 AM
($229 for all other Xbox One S bundles)
The Minecraft bundle is tempting since I could save extra money and put it towards other games/GCs, but I like the idea of picking up a game I don't already own, too.
I'm in the same boat.. I have Minecraft and it isn't my cup of tea on PS4. So the idea of paying for it again pisses me off.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:29 AM
Deadpool 2 4K BR for $9. I'm all in now. Shovin grannies out da way!
Posted 08 November 2018 - 06:39 AM
View the ad on Walmart app, image are not distorted when zoom in
Or view it on your phone in a browser as well.
Best of those I see is COD IIII is $25! Conan Exiles is $17.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 07:54 AM
Did nobody notice the best deal? Free coffee, hot cocoa and cookies. Just what all those fat people in line needed. . .
Posted 08 November 2018 - 08:58 AM
No deals on resident evil 7 gold. That's what I mainly was waiting for all year.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:07 AM
No deals on resident evil 7 gold. That's what I mainly was waiting for all year.
Bestbuy will have it on sale.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:20 AM
No deals on resident evil 7 gold. That's what I mainly was waiting for all year.
There is it’s $17
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:23 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:38 AM
Do PC versions of games go for the same price as console at Wal-Mart during bf ?
I don't think Walmart even stocks PC games in stores.
Or view it on your phone in a browser as well.
Best of those I see is COD IIII is $25! Conan Exiles is $17.
That's COD Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles, which is the base game + Zombie Chronicles DLC. It has been $25 a few times.
However, when you click on the $35 games, Black Ops 4 shows up on the list. That might be an error because you'd imagine it would be advertised on the flyer if it were included and it's the cheapest price of all the BF ads posted so far.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:43 AM
There is it’s $17
Where and when?
Posted 08 November 2018 - 09:51 AM
Where and when?
It is between Destiny 2 and Skyrim in the bottom row of the $17 section. The vanilla edition is $12 too.
If it's not there for you, then I guess your region doesn't have all the same deals. I remember WM having worse deals in my area on games a few years ago compared to the leaked ads.
Posted 08 November 2018 - 10:56 AM
Posted 08 November 2018 - 11:22 AM
Some decent switch game deals
XC2 is on sale for $35. This game seems like it’s never on sale, so good deal!
Posted 08 November 2018 - 01:41 PM
I'm hoping I finally can get Skyrim on Switch for that price along with Dragonball Fighter Z. Some really good deals though and the rest of the ad isn't half bad.
