Veteran Day Sales at NEX/Exchange XBOX One X- $379 Red Dead PS4 Pro Bundle- $349

Posted 08 November 2018

NEX Veteran Day sales start on November 8th.

Ps4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 Limited Edition Bundle- $349

Ps4 Greatest Hits Games- $14.99

Xbox One S 1 TB Battlefield V Bundle- $199.99

Fallout 76- $54.99

Purchase any Nintendo Switch and get 50% off one game (Shows Mario Tennis Aces, Wolfenstein, Hyrule Warriors, and Fire Emblem) or $20 off a controller.

AAFES/Exchange Veteran Day sales start on November 9th.

Xbox One X Military Appreciation Bundle- $379

Pretty solid deal on the Xbox One X. Might pick one up myself.