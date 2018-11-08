Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Veteran Day Sales at NEX/Exchange XBOX One X- $379 Red Dead PS4 Pro Bundle- $349

By skrockij89, Nov 08 2018 05:05 AM
Veterans Day Sale Xbox Ps4

#1 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 08 November 2018 - 05:05 AM

NEX Veteran Day sales start on November 8th.

 

Ps4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 Limited Edition Bundle- $349

Ps4 Greatest Hits Games- $14.99

Xbox One S 1 TB Battlefield V Bundle- $199.99

Fallout 76- $54.99

Purchase any Nintendo Switch and get 50% off one game (Shows Mario Tennis Aces, Wolfenstein, Hyrule Warriors, and Fire Emblem) or $20 off a controller. 

 

 

 

AAFES/Exchange Veteran Day sales start on November 9th.

 

Xbox One X Military Appreciation Bundle- $379

Ps4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 Limited Edition Bundle- $349

 

 

Pretty solid deal on the Xbox One X. Might pick one up myself. 

 

 


#2 sycomike01  

sycomike01

Posted 08 November 2018 - 01:26 PM

Thanks OP. That Xbox One X looks like a great deal. 


#3 illatwill  

illatwill

Posted 08 November 2018 - 02:24 PM

That Xbox One X is tempting!! Need to hold off..I think. 


#4 kreate  

kreate

Posted 11 November 2018 - 12:17 PM

I don't see the xbox one s battlefield bundle. Or any xbox one s on sale.

#5 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted 11 November 2018 - 03:58 PM

I don't see the xbox one s battlefield bundle. Or any xbox one s on sale.

 

https://www.mynavyex...e-pass/12792802

 

The navy exchange is the only one selling the bundle at that price right now. 


#6 ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:30 PM

Nice deals, thanks for posting


