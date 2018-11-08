Veteran Day Sales at NEX/Exchange XBOX One X- $379 Red Dead PS4 Pro Bundle- $349

NEX Veteran Day sales start on November 8th.
Ps4 Pro 1 TB Red Dead 2 Limited Edition Bundle- $349
Ps4 Greatest Hits Games- $14.99
Xbox One S 1 TB Battlefield V Bundle- $199.99
Fallout 76- $54.99
Purchase any Nintendo Switch and get 50% off one game (Shows Mario Tennis Aces, Wolfenstein, Hyrule Warriors, and Fire Emblem) or $20 off a controller.
AAFES/Exchange Veteran Day sales start on November 9th.
Xbox One X Military Appreciation Bundle- $379
Pretty solid deal on the Xbox One X. Might pick one up myself.