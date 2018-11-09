Fallout 76 PS4 - $39.99 via FB Marketplace

Daily Steals has PS4 Fallout 76 up for $39.99, same thing as before, game is in english, spanish case, take the gamble or don't
Posted 09 November 2018 - 12:38 AM
Posted 09 November 2018 - 01:24 AM
Even the US version of this game is a huge gamble at this point, with all the bugs and issues it has.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 01:30 AM
yeah I'm still on the fence on it, I did get a bit hooked to playing the beta, but it undeniably has a ton of glaring issues which considering it launches next week are a really bad sign
Posted 09 November 2018 - 02:16 AM
I have a good feeling this thing will tank in price before the end of the year...Gunna try to hold off.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 02:49 AM
yeah I'm still on the fence on it, I did get a bit hooked to playing the beta, but it undeniably has a ton of glaring issues which considering it launches next week are a really bad sign
If the game flops... and less and less people play it... how long do you think online play (essentially the whole game) will last before Bethesda doesn't even maintain the servers anymore?
Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:14 AM
Look at the price roller coaster of Elder Scrolls Online. Repeat.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:55 AM
The only gamble is the quality of the game itself. I've bought 3 things from DailySteals. All shipped promptly and were exactly as described.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 03:16 PM
I bought Black Ops 4 from them and had zero issues. As far as Fallout 76 itself goes, I played the beta for a few hours, I really enjoyed it and I didn't even play with friends. It will definitely get better with time.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 03:35 PM
My biggest gripe from the beta is that the PC version feels very neglected, poor optimization, no ultrawide support, extremely bad performance if you try to run it windowed, no way to turn off depth of field or motion blur, physics tied to framerate was jacked at launch, now they are enforcing a hard 63 FPS lock, the list goes on. I preordered on PC though so I guess that's where I'm playing barring BB putting an xb1 copy of the power armor up.
Also extremely worried that it's gonna become a hacker mess real quick