Fallout 76 PS4 - $39.99 via FB Marketplace

Posted 09 November 2018 - 03:35 PM

My biggest gripe from the beta is that the PC version feels very neglected, poor optimization, no ultrawide support, extremely bad performance if you try to run it windowed, no way to turn off depth of field or motion blur, physics tied to framerate was jacked at launch, now they are enforcing a hard 63 FPS lock, the list goes on. I preordered on PC though so I guess that's where I'm playing barring BB putting an xb1 copy of the power armor up.

Also extremely worried that it's gonna become a hacker mess real quick