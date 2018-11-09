Jump to content

Target Cartwheel one day deal: 40% off EA Sports titles

By Zantra, Nov 09 2018 08:16 AM

Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:16 AM

Today's one day toy deal for kids is 40% off all EA Sports games for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. You can buy up to ten, and clearance isn't included. (Expires 11/09/2018)

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:45 AM

Nice, all the games are $35 right now at Gamestop for Pro Days. Might be able to PM and stack.


CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:35 AM

Nice, all the games are $35 right now at Gamestop for Pro Days. Might be able to PM and stack.

In my experience Target doesn’t PM GameStop. They are also on high alert when trying to PM and use Cartwheel.

What you’re hoping for is highly unlikely.

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:53 AM

Definitely YMMV. I've done it multiple times with multiple stores. Just depends.

What you’re hoping for is highly unlikely.

Definitely YMMV. I've done it multiple times with multiple stores. Just depends.


limelight022  

limelight022

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:30 PM

Just buy last years sports games instead. Much cheaper. 


Grosbard  

Grosbard

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:51 PM

Yep, I was actually able to get a PS4 price matched with Amazon and then use a 20% off Cartwheel coupon.


Yep, I was actually able to get a PS4 price matched with Amazon and then use a 20% off Cartwheel coupon.

Ballz2daWalls  

Ballz2daWalls

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:16 PM

Thought I’d let y’all know I price matched amazon and got the switch version of Fifa 19 for $24. Better then any Black Friday price

VA  

VA

Posted 11 November 2018 - 09:23 PM

Ewwww EA games. When is the last time they’ve made a good console game? Don’t buy this trash.

Ballz2daWalls  

Ballz2daWalls

Posted 11 November 2018 - 09:37 PM

Only way to play a Good futbol game on Switch, so I'll support EA



Only way to play a Good futbol game on Switch, so I’ll support EA
