Target Cartwheel one day deal: 40% off EA Sports titles
Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:16 AM
Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:45 AM
Nice, all the games are $35 right now at Gamestop for Pro Days. Might be able to PM and stack.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:35 AM
In my experience Target doesn’t PM GameStop. They are also on high alert when trying to PM and use Cartwheel.
What you’re hoping for is highly unlikely.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:53 AM
Definitely YMMV. I've done it multiple times with multiple stores. Just depends.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:30 PM
Just buy last years sports games instead. Much cheaper.
Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:51 PM
Yep, I was actually able to get a PS4 price matched with Amazon and then use a 20% off Cartwheel coupon.
Ewwww EA games. When is the last time they’ve made a good console game? Don’t buy this trash.
Only way to play a Good futbol game on Switch, so I’ll support EA