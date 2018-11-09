Jump to content

Amex card holders spend $300+ get $30 back bestbuy or bestbuy.com

By srac84, Nov 09 2018 01:17 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted 09 November 2018 - 01:17 PM

spent $300 or more on one or more transactions get a $30 credit. Offer valid through December 31, 2018 or while promotion last. Note, offer/availability will vary by cardholder. Be sure to login to your American Express account to see if you're eligible/qualified to activate the offer on your card.

 

Make sure to activate it under your "offers" when you log into your account BEFORE using the offer..

 

 

 

I wonder if it will work if you buy gift cards...could be a nice bonus to that spend $150 get $15 back they are currently running


#2 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 09 November 2018 - 01:40 PM

I remember using a promo like this to buy my WiiU. Doing the math I come out slightly ahead due to GCU doubling the 3x points for gaming accessories (I want to buy PSVR).


#3 MikeIsGood   CAG'n Since 04 CAGiversary!   153 Posts   Joined 14.5 Years Ago  

MikeIsGood

Posted 09 November 2018 - 02:01 PM

Heads-up to new Amex cardholders. I’m not positive, but this might be an offer you not only need to be eligible for, but also have to claim/activate. So really seriously make sure you login to your account to check 🙂

But good deal. Would be great to stack with the gift card deal...tough to tell if it would work. Will plan to use this to get some new headphones, though.

#4 djbasura   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   7 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

djbasura

Posted 09 November 2018 - 02:18 PM

Heads-up to new Amex cardholders. I’m not positive, but this might be an offer you not only need to be eligible for, but also have to claim/activate. So really seriously make sure you login to your account to check

But good deal. Would be great to stack with the gift card deal...tough to tell if it would work. Will plan to use this to get some new headphones, though.

You do have to activate it on your Amex account under the Offers tab. 

 

In regards to buying gift cards, my experience with Amex offers is they are pretty much indifferent to what you buy, as long as you cross the $300 mark on the credit card transaction


#5 srac84  

srac84

Posted 09 November 2018 - 02:45 PM

You do have to activate it on your Amex account under the Offers tab. 

 

In regards to buying gift cards, my experience with Amex offers is they are pretty much indifferent to what you buy, as long as you cross the $300 mark on the credit card transaction

 

yeah I meant e-gift cards.. so NO it is not going to be stackable with the current gift card deal. You have to buy a physical gift card in order for it to be eligible since the egift cards go through cash star instead of bestbuy.com... :)


#6 jenetic   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   52 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

jenetic

Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:07 PM

Thanks OP! Got the offer. These Amex deals have been so lame in recent years compared to years back, I completely forgot to look. Still longing for the days of 20% off entire purchase at TRU, no exclusions (except gift cards). Those were the days!


#7 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:34 PM

Amex got smart about allowing multiple of the same offer across the same cardholder. I used to use multiple tabs in chrome to add the offer to every amex card I had.

Yet, there are two offers out there and they don't seem to be linked. One is a $30 off $300 and the other is 3,000 membership rewards points for spending $300. I was able to add both, but you need to have a membership rewards based card and a non-rewards card (such as blue cash or SPG).

#8 srac84  

srac84

Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:01 PM

Amex got smart about allowing multiple of the same offer across the same cardholder. I used to use multiple tabs in chrome to add the offer to every amex card I had.

Yet, there are two offers out there and they don't seem to be linked. One is a $30 off $300 and the other is 3,000 membership rewards points for spending $300. I was able to add both, but you need to have a membership rewards based card and a non-rewards card (such as blue cash or SPG).

 

same sucks but oh well at least it worked until now right?


#9 Dranakin   Member Since Oct 2003 CAGiversary!   2710 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

Dranakin

Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:04 PM

Amex got smart about allowing multiple of the same offer across the same cardholder. I used to use multiple tabs in chrome to add the offer to every amex card I had.

Yet, there are two offers out there and they don't seem to be linked. One is a $30 off $300 and the other is 3,000 membership rewards points for spending $300. I was able to add both, but you need to have a membership rewards based card and a non-rewards card (such as blue cash or SPG).

AMEX stopped allowing the "multiple/incognito tabs" trick awhile back, and they actually have started "clawing" back offers in recent months if you managed to use the same offer across multiple cards.


#10 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 10 November 2018 - 09:21 AM

AMEX stopped allowing the "multiple/incognito tabs" trick awhile back, and they actually have started "clawing" back offers in recent months if you managed to use the same offer across multiple cards.


Uggggh clawbacks are so lame. I remember the days of buying gas gift cards for 20-33% off across 4 or 5 cards.

#11 d8onausa   Hornet CAGiversary!   381 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

d8onausa

Posted 10 November 2018 - 04:29 PM

Thanks, OP.  This will likely wind up as 10% off Steam Wallet cards for me.


#12 xTyDiRiUmx   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   54 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

xTyDiRiUmx

Posted 11 November 2018 - 01:04 AM

I never get these offers for Best Buy or the Best Buy “mystery emails” they send out. I checked my Amex reward section and nothing for Best Buy. I’ve been a Best Buy elite member for years, GamerClub member for years, and preorder a ton of games from them. You’d think that I would be on the of the customers they would send these too but, alas... (enter sad face here)

#13 jaykilluminati  

jaykilluminati

Posted 11 November 2018 - 01:55 AM

I never get these offers for Best Buy or the Best Buy “mystery emails” they send out. I checked my Amex reward section and nothing for Best Buy. I’ve been a Best Buy elite member for years, GamerClub member for years, and preorder a ton of games from them. You’d think that I would be on the of the customers they would send these too but, alas... (enter sad face here)


That actually makes you a perfect candidate to not send anything to. These offers aren't to reward loyal customers. They're to bring in people who aren't already spending tons of money at the store.

#14 coolz481   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1628 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

coolz481

Posted 11 November 2018 - 11:36 AM

Thanks OP!  I haven't used my AMEX as much in recent years since they dropped a lot of "spend X get X credit" in favor of membership reward point offers.  Got this and a couple of $10 off $20 at Exxon Mobil activated!


#15 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 11 November 2018 - 02:00 PM

No offer :(

#16 HelloooNurse  

HelloooNurse

Posted 11 November 2018 - 05:22 PM

Wow

I haven't used this card for 3 years (because it was just that worthless) and, amazingly, they didn't cancel the card.

Plus I finally got an amex offer I can actually use. 

Imagine that lol

 

Guess I'll try to buy a physical BestBuy gift card and decide later what's best to use it on. Maybe 3 $100 denominations idk

 

Anybody think the Purple New 2DS XL will be discounted anytime soon?


#17 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:05 PM

Wow
I haven't used this card for 3 years (because it was just that worthless) and, amazingly, they didn't cancel the card.
Plus I finally got an amex offer I can actually use.
Imagine that lol

Guess I'll try to buy a physical BestBuy gift card and decide later what's best to use it on. Maybe 3 $100 denominations idk

Anybody think the Purple New 2DS XL will be discounted anytime soon?


Fry's and Amazon (maybe?) Have had it for $140. You can probably price match. $10 is not much of a discount.

#18 aldoussnow   The Doctor CAGiversary!   161 Posts   Joined 8.6 Years Ago  

aldoussnow

Posted 12 November 2018 - 02:15 AM

Thanks OP!  I haven't used my AMEX as much in recent years since they dropped a lot of "spend X get X credit" in favor of membership reward point offers.  Got this and a couple of $10 off $20 at Exxon Mobil activated!

Id rather get the bonus reward points over statement credit. Ive been banking points for gift card sales and mile transfers. My thanksgiving flight was $560 cash price but, did the 1:1 delta and got it for 36k points.


