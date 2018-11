Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:09 PM

MS Store has a month of Xbox Pass for a dollar if you're a new or returning subscriber (must be signed in to see). Make sure to cancel the recurring sub immediately after signing up. As always, YMMV.

Note: this offer is through the holiday season so if you're using a trial or will lapse before the end of the year, you can still take advantage of this as soon as either ends.

Bonus deal: One month of Xbox Live Gold for a dollar until 11/30. Part of their BF ad.