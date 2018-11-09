Best Buy Ad 11/11-11/17

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:26 PM

Are they trying to confuse us on purpose? What's with all the different release days? It used to be all new games released on Tuesdays. Then some games started doing Fridays. Now we have Wednesday release dates? (Just talking about regular releases, not any special early releases for special editions like BF V.)

Tuesday was the agreed release date for movies, games, and music as the fear was Friday would interfere with box office sales. Nintendo being a special snowflake has always done Friday releases because they're dicks. Battlefield is doing their early access for certain editions aka, pay for advance access bullshit (remember when early access was a pre-order perk? Pepperidge Farms remembers). Fallout being on Wednesday is new to me though; that's just a one-off.