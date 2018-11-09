Best Buy Ad 11/11-11/17

New Releases Available Tuesday:
- Hitman 2 $59.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $39.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy/Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle $59.99
- Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle $29.99
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR $49.99
- FIFA 19/Madden NFL 19 Bundle $69.99
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $39.99
New Releases Available Wednesday*:
- Fallout 76 $59.99 (Free Steelbook with purchase)
- Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition $79.99 (Free Steelbook with purchase)
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle $499.99
New Releases Available Thursday:
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $79.99
New Releases Available Friday:
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! Poké Ball Plus Bundle $99.99
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! Poké Ball Plus Bundle $99.99
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! $59.99
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! $59.99
- Super Mario Party Joy-Con Bundle $99.99
- Trailblazers $39.99
- Trailblazers $29.99
- Nintendo - Switch Pikachu & Eevee Edition with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! + Poké Ball Plus $399.99
- Poké Ball Plus for Nintendo Switch $49.99
Game Deals:
- ARK: Survival Evolved $39.99 Save $10
- Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition $19.99 Save $20
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $19.99 Save $10
- Get any 2 LABO Kits for $99
- Free Funko Pop with purchase of NBA 2K19
Everything Else:
- Save $20 on 3 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
- Save $20 on a Microsoft Xbox Phantom Black Wireless Controller with trade-in of an Xbox Wireless Controller (Microsoft controllers only. Must power on. Will receive $10 coupon + $10 Best Buy Gift Card)
- 25% off select Pokémon collectibles
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset $84.99 Save $15
New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:
- The Meg $24.99
- The Meg 3D $29.99
- The Meg 4K $29.99
- The Meg 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
- Alpha $19.99 Save $5
- Cowboy Bebop: The Movie - Knockin' on Heaven's Door Steelbook $26.99
- Justice League: Throne of Atlantis 4K $22.99 Save $2
- Mile 22 $19.99
- Star Trek Discovery: Season One $39.99 Save $3
- Star Trek Discovery: Season One Steelbook $44.99
*Fallout 76 available Tuesday 11/13 at 8pm local time