Best Buy Ad 11/11-11/17

Best Buy Ad 11/11-11/17

By Tyrok, Nov 09 2018 05:12 PM

Tyrok
Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:12 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:12 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Hitman 2 $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Spyro Reignited Trilogy $39.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Spyro Reignited Trilogy/Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: :switch: Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle $29.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR $49.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: FIFA 19/Madden NFL 19 Bundle $69.99
  • :switch: SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $39.99

New Releases Available Wednesday*:

  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Fallout 76 $59.99 (Free Steelbook with purchase)
  • :xb1: :ps4: :pc: Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition $79.99 (Free Steelbook with purchase)
  • Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle $499.99

New Releases Available Thursday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $79.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :switch: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! Poké Ball Plus Bundle $99.99
  • :switch: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! Poké Ball Plus Bundle $99.99
  • :switch: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! $59.99
  • :switch: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! $59.99
  • :switch: Super Mario Party Joy-Con Bundle $99.99
  • :switch: Trailblazers $39.99
  • :ps4: Trailblazers $29.99
  • Nintendo - Switch Pikachu & Eevee Edition with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! + Poké Ball Plus $399.99
  • Poké Ball Plus for Nintendo Switch $49.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: ARK: Survival Evolved $39.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition $19.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $19.99 Save $10
  • Get any 2 LABO Kits for $99
  • Free Funko Pop with purchase of NBA 2K19

Everything Else:

  • Save $20 on 3 Months of Xbox Live with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Save $20 on a Microsoft Xbox Phantom Black Wireless Controller with trade-in of an Xbox Wireless Controller (Microsoft controllers only. Must power on. Will receive $10 coupon + $10 Best Buy Gift Card)
  • 25% off select Pokémon collectibles
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset $84.99 Save $15

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • The Meg $24.99
  • The Meg 3D $29.99
  • The Meg 4K $29.99
  • The Meg 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $34.99
  • Alpha $19.99 Save $5
  • Cowboy Bebop: The Movie - Knockin' on Heaven's Door Steelbook $26.99
  • Justice League: Throne of Atlantis 4K $22.99 Save $2
  • Mile 22 $19.99
  • Star Trek Discovery: Season One $39.99 Save $3
  • Star Trek Discovery: Season One Steelbook $44.99

*Fallout 76 available Tuesday 11/13 at 8pm local time


FlyingMonkey9
Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:15 PM  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:15 PM

Stay on target...don’t be baited!

mrclutch
Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:16 PM  

mrclutch

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:16 PM

Thanks Tyrol. I was going to buy No No from GS today for $19.99 but I’ll wait and save a few bucks.

#4 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:18 PM

Are they trying to confuse us on purpose?  What's with all the different release days?  It used to be all new games released on Tuesdays.  Then some games started doing Fridays.  Now we have Wednesday release dates?  (Just talking about regular releases, not any special early releases for special editions like BF V.)


Jodou
Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:20 PM

Jodou

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:20 PM

Fuck YEAH. Stoked that FO76 is getting an early release Tuesday night!

 

That Cowboy Bebop steel is tempting; not really sure if this will be a limited release or not. . .


Jodou
Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:26 PM

Jodou

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:26 PM

Are they trying to confuse us on purpose?  What's with all the different release days?  It used to be all new games released on Tuesdays.  Then some games started doing Fridays.  Now we have Wednesday release dates?  (Just talking about regular releases, not any special early releases for special editions like BF V.)

Tuesday was the agreed release date for movies, games, and music as the fear was Friday would interfere with box office sales. Nintendo being a special snowflake has always done Friday releases because they're dicks. Battlefield is doing their early access for certain editions aka, pay for advance access bullshit (remember when early access was a pre-order perk? Pepperidge Farms remembers). Fallout being on Wednesday is new to me though; that's just a one-off.


Josef
Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:36 PM  

Josef

Posted 09 November 2018 - 05:36 PM

Tuesday was the agreed release date for movies, games, and music as the fear was Friday would interfere with box office sales. Nintendo being a special snowflake has always done Friday releases because they're dicks. Battlefield is doing their early access for certain editions aka, pay for advance access bullshit (remember when early access was a pre-order perk? Pepperidge Farms remembers). Fallout being on Wednesday is new to me though; that's just a one-off.

I seem to remember Nintendo doing Sunday releases for a long time too.


#8 AxyzN  

AxyzN

Posted 09 November 2018 - 06:08 PM

Can't find  Super Mario Party Joy-Con Bundle on the website. Would be sweet if GCU applied


phoenixlau
Posted 09 November 2018 - 06:54 PM  

phoenixlau

Posted 09 November 2018 - 06:54 PM

Yesss, Ni No Kuni 2 just in time for $5 mystery certificate.


#10 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 09 November 2018 - 06:58 PM

Tuesday was the agreed release date for movies, games, and music as the fear was Friday would interfere with box office sales. Nintendo being a special snowflake has always done Friday releases because they're dicks. Battlefield is doing their early access for certain editions aka, pay for advance access bullshit (remember when early access was a pre-order perk? Pepperidge Farms remembers). Fallout being on Wednesday is new to me though; that's just a one-off.

I always thought Ninty did Friday releases because they target children who can play the game the whole weekend?  Idk I never paid attention to release dates when I was a kid because we only got games for Christmas


dennisb407
Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:03 PM  

dennisb407

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:03 PM

If anyone gets the BFV digital, but wants a Fallout 76 digital (x1) hit me up


Tyrok
Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:09 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:09 PM

I always thought Ninty did Friday releases because they target children who can play the game the whole weekend?  Idk I never paid attention to release dates when I was a kid because we only got games for Christmas

It used to be Sunday for awhile until they wised up and realized that anybody who buys online was out of luck until Monday. ;)


#13 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:14 PM

It used to be Sunday for awhile until they wised up and realized that anybody who buys online was out of luck until Monday. ;)

I remember the 3DS coming out on a Sunday, only because my local best buy had a launch event the Saturday night before.  That's the last thing I remember launching on a Sunday.  I also didn't buy video games from 2011-2014.


zeldafanjtl
Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:27 PM  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:27 PM

I think our Windows icon is due for an update.


n64ra
Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:32 PM  

n64ra

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:32 PM

Can't find  Super Mario Party Joy-Con Bundle on the website. Would be sweet if GCU applied

It better otherwise :shame:


#16 CyborgNinja  

CyborgNinja

Posted 09 November 2018 - 07:55 PM

Can't find Super Mario Party Joy-Con Bundle on the website. Would be sweet if GCU applied


It does if the "Let's Go" Pokeball and StarFox Starlink bundles are any indication. I've been waiting for a pre-order with no luck as well though. I guess I'll just have to show up at opening on Friday and hope for the best? Really need that John Deere joy-con combo...

keyblader1985
Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:02 PM  

keyblader1985

Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:02 PM

I think our Windows icon is due for an update.

I wholeheartedly disagree.

Dustwalker14
Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:09 PM  

Dustwalker14

Posted 09 November 2018 - 08:09 PM

I always assumed the Nintendo Friday release thing was a carryover from Japan. Supposedly so many people were taking off work whenever a new Dragon Quest game came out that the government stepped in and said they have to start releasing on the weekend.


#19 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:00 PM

I think that Ni No Kuni II price the the prevailing Black Friday price. May as well nab it now if you're interested and still have CGU to stack. I'll probably nab that up.


bonesawisready
Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:57 PM  

bonesawisready

Posted 09 November 2018 - 09:57 PM

Could use my $5 cert in NNK2 but I just got it from GS.

I’d save $4 with GCU but idk. Lotta work for just a few bucks.

I’m getting Spyro And Pokémon next week so might as well use the cert on those

#21 syndragore  

syndragore

Posted 09 November 2018 - 10:11 PM

For whatever reason some Sony first party titles or exclusives have begun to release on Fridays as well, like God of War and Spiderman in recent memory. RDR2 was on a Friday too. I miss the consistency of Tuesday release dates.


#22 personauser93  

personauser93

Posted 09 November 2018 - 10:14 PM

Tuesday was the agreed release date for movies, games, and music as the fear was Friday would interfere with box office sales. Nintendo being a special snowflake has always done Friday releases because they're dicks. Battlefield is doing their early access for certain editions aka, pay for advance access bullshit (remember when early access was a pre-order perk? Pepperidge Farms remembers). Fallout being on Wednesday is new to me though; that's just a one-off.

Nintendo has always done things their own way. It makes them charming and frustrating in equal measure. 


kaydigi
Posted 09 November 2018 - 10:22 PM  

kaydigi

Posted 09 November 2018 - 10:22 PM

Might try to watch a spoiler free review of Ni No II.

guitarguy
Posted 09 November 2018 - 10:49 PM  

guitarguy

Posted 09 November 2018 - 10:49 PM

OP, is there any OLED sale prices listed in ad?

#25 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:02 PM

Are they trying to confuse us on purpose?  What's with all the different release days?  It used to be all new games released on Tuesdays.  Then some games started doing Fridays.  Now we have Wednesday release dates?  (Just talking about regular releases, not any special early releases for special editions like BF V.)


Wrong millennium brotato :beer:

#26 srac84  

srac84

Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:37 PM

Man Nintendo mikls their franchise just like street fighter lol

#27 shakenbake31  

shakenbake31

Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:58 PM

Yesss, Ni No Kuni 2 just in time for $5 mystery certificate.

I was thinking the same thing.

Tyrok
Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:59 PM  

Tyrok

Posted 09 November 2018 - 11:59 PM

OP, is there any OLED sale prices listed in ad?

55C8PUA $1699.99 Save $500

65C8PUA $2699.99 Save $300


bonesawisready
Posted 10 November 2018 - 12:12 AM  

bonesawisready

Posted 10 November 2018 - 12:12 AM

Man Nintendo mikls their franchise just like street fighter lol


What game are they milking in the ad?

DonaldBlank
Posted 10 November 2018 - 02:15 AM  

DonaldBlank

Posted 10 November 2018 - 02:15 AM

What game are they milking in the ad?

I'm assuming he's talking about how pokemon shows up 4 times

but there's only really 2 different games (and they're not even different, only silly non-CAGS would ever consider buying both)


