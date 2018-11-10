Shenmue 1 and 2 ps4 20.74 amazon.com

https://www.amazon.c...etroit+ps4&th=1
Posted 10 November 2018 - 02:47 PM
Posted 10 November 2018 - 03:26 PM
Thanks OP. Loved em back in the day and was waiting for this price point to dip back in!
Posted 10 November 2018 - 03:32 PM
Afraid this thing will drop lower soon.
$15 seems like the sweet spot
Posted 10 November 2018 - 03:50 PM
yeah ill wait till 14.99 but incase anyone doesnt mind the 5 dollar extra charge lol
Posted 10 November 2018 - 04:25 PM
Posted 10 November 2018 - 04:26 PM
Posted 10 November 2018 - 10:55 PM
Posted 10 November 2018 - 10:58 PM
I've heard of many glitches or bugs happening in the game so I have been holding off on the game. Hopefully Bestbuy will price drop it to $20 and I can get it for GCU price. Look at Yakuza kiwami and yakuza 0, both are now playstation hits.
Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:10 PM
They've patched it a few times now to fix most of what's been reported. I'm probably 2/3 of the way through the first game (and that was before the most recent patch...took a break for Shadow of the Tomb Raider and haven't gotten back to it). The only real glitch I've encountered is one of the minor side quests at the beginning glitching so I couldn't finish it, and I think that's actually a glitch that was in the original game.
Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:44 PM
I'm betting it'll be free on PSN+ near Shenmue 3 release date.
This.