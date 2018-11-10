Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Shenmue 1 and 2 ps4 20.74 amazon.com

By srac84, Nov 10 2018 02:47 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted 10 November 2018 - 02:47 PM

https://www.amazon.c...etroit+ps4&th=1

 

 

 


#2 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   794 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted 10 November 2018 - 03:26 PM

Thanks OP.  Loved em back in the day and was waiting for this price point to dip back in!


#3 plasmabeam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   416 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

plasmabeam

Posted 10 November 2018 - 03:32 PM

Afraid this thing will drop lower soon.

 

$15 seems like the sweet spot


#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted 10 November 2018 - 03:50 PM

yeah ill wait till 14.99 but incase anyone doesnt mind the 5 dollar extra charge lol


#5 ck0  

ck0

Posted 10 November 2018 - 04:25 PM

I'm betting it'll be free on PSN+ near Shenmue 3 release date.

#6 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 10 November 2018 - 04:26 PM

Walmart matched, or vice versa. If BB matches I'll bite

#7 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   3585 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 10 November 2018 - 10:55 PM

:o nawh I can wait a week and a half for a bigger price cut.

#8 MsterPanDa  

MsterPanDa

Posted 10 November 2018 - 10:58 PM

I've heard of many glitches or bugs happening in the game so I have been holding off on the game. Hopefully Bestbuy will price drop it to $20 and I can get it for GCU price. Look at Yakuza kiwami and yakuza 0, both are now playstation hits. 


#9 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1867 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:10 PM

I've heard of many glitches or bugs happening in the game so I have been holding off on the game. Hopefully Bestbuy will price drop it to $20 and I can get it for GCU price. Look at Yakuza kiwami and yakuza 0, both are now playstation hits. 

They've patched it a few times now to fix most of what's been reported.  I'm probably 2/3 of the way through the first game (and that was before the most recent patch...took a break for Shadow of the Tomb Raider and haven't gotten back to it).  The only real glitch I've encountered is one of the minor side quests at the beginning glitching so I couldn't finish it, and I think that's actually a glitch that was in the original game.


#10 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:44 PM

I'm betting it'll be free on PSN+ near Shenmue 3 release date.

This.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy