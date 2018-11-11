Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

Ni No Kuni 2 Premium Edition $19.99 @ Bestbuy ($15.99 GCU)

By Derrick1979, Nov 11 2018 06:41 AM

#1 Derrick1979  

Derrick1979

Posted 11 November 2018 - 06:41 AM

As posted its $19.99 for Steelbook goodness...  Always remember start with it selected for shipping and you will be offered to save $1 to switch to in-store pickup..

 

Here is the link:

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6051052

 

Premium Edition includes: Exclusive SteelBook Case, Game Software, 3D Papercraft Kit, Music Collection CD, Special sword set, Dragon's Tooth exclusive DLC sword

 

Enjoy


#2 BryanDGAF  

BryanDGAF

Posted 11 November 2018 - 06:45 AM

I dont need it but I'll buy it just because it's cheap only to be never played in my life. In for 1. Thanks OP

#3 keyblader1985  

keyblader1985

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:08 AM

...I would have gladly bought this and saved myself a headache trying to use that $5 certificate.

#4 Darkstar00  

Darkstar00

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:39 AM

I don't know when I'll get to this but $16 for store pickup is pretty nice. I had a cert but decided to hold off til BF since this is a nice discount anyway, my GCU expires in January so gotta get the most out of it as i can. Thanks OP!


#5 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:42 AM

God I really shouldn't...I might have to pick this up tomorrow.


#6 Silver Phoenix  

Silver Phoenix

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:50 AM

It's a great game, beautiful in style (though there are frame rate issues on the world map for some reason). I'd be curious how this runs on the Pro which I don't have. It's not story heavy and there is DLC coming out soon with a story expansion early next year.


#7 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:57 AM

I heard the paper craft thing is a pain in the ass to assemble

#8 sasukekun  

sasukekun

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:19 AM

Ordered. Thanks!

#9 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:41 AM

Looks like local stores are OOS on this, in for a dented case + loose disc!


#10 Noble354  

Noble354

Posted 11 November 2018 - 09:11 AM

Nice find, thnaks OP


#11 xprototypej  

xprototypej

Posted 11 November 2018 - 09:53 AM

Thanks for posting. Great deal..I ordered two!


#12 CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 11 November 2018 - 10:50 AM

Ordered one for in-store pickup. Thanks OP!

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#13 andycandy  

andycandy

Posted 11 November 2018 - 11:00 AM

Thanks got one

#14 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 11 November 2018 - 11:15 AM

Thanks! The first one is on my PS3 to do list for next year!

#15 lilman  

lilman

Posted 11 November 2018 - 11:59 AM

Ordered for in-store pickup for $15 after gcu and pickup discount. Thanks op!


#16 redraid8  

redraid8

Posted 11 November 2018 - 12:20 PM

Thanks OP. Time to return the regular version I just purchased from GameStop.

#17 Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted 11 November 2018 - 12:48 PM

Damn. Shoulda held out. I picked it up when Best Buy put it at 40.

#18 Romeo  

Romeo

Posted 11 November 2018 - 01:31 PM

I dont need it but I'll buy it just because it's cheap only to be never played in my life. In for 1. Thanks OP



Oh I bet that will hold true. It’s a 100 hour game easily too.


It's a great game, beautiful in style (though there are frame rate issues on the world map for some reason). I'd be curious how this runs on the Pro which I don't have. It's not story heavy and there is DLC coming out soon with a story expansion early next year.


Unfortunately it still skips quite often on a Pro.


I heard the paper craft thing is a pain in the ass to assemble


Oh it definitely is. Took quite a while to assemble. I didn’t want to believe what I heard. I was wrong.


Looks like local stores are OOS on this, in for a dented case + loose disc!


I can’t see that happening as the game/steelbook come in a sleeve, they aren’t loose.

#19 Count Van Ghoul  

Count Van Ghoul

Posted 11 November 2018 - 02:21 PM

I dont need it but I'll buy it just because it's cheap only to be never played in my life. In for 1. Thanks OP

Are you me? I honestly can't think of the last game I bought that I actually played. I think the Batman Arkham remasters probably.

Just placed my order BTW, thanks OP!

#20 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted 11 November 2018 - 02:22 PM

Thanks OP - picked one up. Couldn't resist as this is a PS4 exclusive and looks to be leaner and meaner than other bloated JRPGs.


#21 FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted 11 November 2018 - 02:30 PM

Learned that my GCU expired :(

Rip BBY

#22 needler420  

needler420

Posted 11 November 2018 - 02:40 PM

I originally had a seadled vanilla copy on PS3 of part one. Then purchased it digitally on a flash sale for $4 and sold the physical copy on ebay.

 

I've barely started it. Put a couple hours in. At this rate I will still hold off. Even though my PS3 laser is broken I go back to play digital games.

 

I look at it like if I'm not ready to play it and it's going to backlog it will eventually either be free on PSN plus or be half the price it is now or less on a digital sale in the future.


#23 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted 11 November 2018 - 03:23 PM

Luckily this one will be a gift otherwise would be lost in my backlog.


#24 Vinny  

Vinny

Posted 11 November 2018 - 03:50 PM

Seems like this game dropped hard and fast... any reason why? Seems like it's got solid reviews.

#25 theghost4413  

theghost4413

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:02 PM

Grabbed one. Had thought about grabbing it at GameStop during their game day sale but this is even better! Thanks OP

#26 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:11 PM

Thanks OP! Couldn’t resist a cheap JRPG with a steelbook!

#27 silkysmooth  

silkysmooth

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:14 PM

This game worth it for $20?  


#28 Romeo  

Romeo

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:30 PM

Seems like this game dropped hard and fast... any reason why? Seems like it's got solid reviews.


I played and plaitnumed both the original and this one. It isn’t as fun as the original and the story definitely lacks.

#29 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:32 PM

Couldn’t pass up for 15 bones
GCU 4 Lyfe !
:beer:
:beer:

#30 bonesawisready  

bonesawisready

Posted 11 November 2018 - 04:41 PM

This game worth it for $20?


Not many games aren’t?

Has good reviews and they fixed difficulty issues it seems
