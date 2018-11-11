Ni No Kuni 2 Premium Edition $19.99 @ Bestbuy ($15.99 GCU)

I dont need it but I'll buy it just because it's cheap only to be never played in my life. In for 1. Thanks OP
Oh I bet that will hold true. It’s a 100 hour game easily too.
It's a great game, beautiful in style (though there are frame rate issues on the world map for some reason). I'd be curious how this runs on the Pro which I don't have. It's not story heavy and there is DLC coming out soon with a story expansion early next year.
Unfortunately it still skips quite often on a Pro.
I heard the paper craft thing is a pain in the ass to assemble
Oh it definitely is. Took quite a while to assemble. I didn’t want to believe what I heard. I was wrong.
Looks like local stores are OOS on this, in for a dented case + loose disc!
I can’t see that happening as the game/steelbook come in a sleeve, they aren’t loose.