Dark Souls III (XBO) $10.99 at Best Buy ($8.79 with GCU)

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=8547011
Dark Souls III is $10.99 for Xbox One at Best Buy
Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:12 PM
Unavailable within 250 miles of me, wow
same price on ebay sold by best buy with free shipping without gcu of course
$20 gets you the Fire Fades Edition with all of the DLC on disc.
I played Bloodborne but never the Dark Souls series. Is starting with number 3 okay or should I start with the first?
Storywise, it makes no difference. There is quite a bit of interconnecting lore between the games, but I'm a huge fan that has played them all to death and even I still don't completely understand it. So I think you will be fine. The story can be as much or as little as you want.
I'm of the opinion that your first Dark souls game will be your favorite (mine was 2), because the mystery and learning is great when you come in fresh (although with Bloodborne experience it isn't entirely true). Dark Souls are more methodical than Bloodborne, with much more focus on gear you get.
By all means jump in on this, but the DLC is great so consider the full edition because if you had the bones to play through Bloodborne, I've got a feeling you will definitely want it. It's good DLC, From does great DLC. Don't be surprised if when you are done you want to try out 2 and 1 (remastered).
In some ways DS3 plays more like BB than the earlier Dark Souls games. So from a game playing stand point it won't hurt you.
Story wise, everything is meant to be vague.