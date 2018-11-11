Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Dark Souls III (XBO) $10.99 at Best Buy ($8.79 with GCU)

By Ness3, Nov 11 2018 07:12 PM

Ness3

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:12 PM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=8547011

 

Dark Souls III is $10.99 for Xbox One at Best Buy


ec91762

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:17 PM

Unavailable within 250 miles of me, wow 😅

srac84

Posted 11 November 2018 - 07:34 PM

Unavailable within 250 miles of me, wow

 

same price on ebay sold by best buy with free shipping without gcu of course


Jurai

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:00 PM

Bb app has it with free shipping here

Not Eric

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:11 PM

$20 gets you the Fire Fades Edition with all of the DLC on disc.


Jurai

Posted 11 November 2018 - 08:24 PM

Yeah I'd bite but I got the game plus one of the dlc on humble a while back

coldstreakd

Posted 12 November 2018 - 02:26 PM

I played Bloodborne but never the Dark Souls series. Is starting with number 3 okay or should I start with the first?

BadWaluigi

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:28 PM

I played Bloodborne but never the Dark Souls series. Is starting with number 3 okay or should I start with the first?


Jumping into 3 seems fine by me. I started with Bloodborne as well, then to DS3 when it came out to play with friends. I'm playing DS1 Remastered now. For all intents and purposes they are all independent games. Not only that but I'm gonna wager thanks for ds3/Bloodborne Im having a much more fluid first-playthrough than those who first played it in 2011 lol.

defpally

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:00 PM

I played Bloodborne but never the Dark Souls series. Is starting with number 3 okay or should I start with the first?

Storywise, it makes no difference.  There is quite a bit of interconnecting lore between the games, but I'm a huge fan that has played them all to death and even I still don't completely understand it.  So I think you will be fine.  The story can be as much or as little as you want.

 

I'm of the opinion that your first Dark souls game will be your favorite (mine was 2), because the mystery and learning is great when you come in fresh (although with Bloodborne experience it isn't entirely true).  Dark Souls are more methodical than Bloodborne, with much more focus on gear you get.

 

By all means jump in on this, but the DLC is great so consider the full edition because if you had the bones to play through Bloodborne, I've got a feeling you will definitely want it.  It's good DLC, From does great DLC.  Don't be surprised if when you are done you want to try out 2 and 1 (remastered).


Troe123

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:09 PM

I played Bloodborne but never the Dark Souls series. Is starting with number 3 okay or should I start with the first?

In some ways DS3 plays more like BB than the earlier Dark Souls games. So from a game playing stand point it won't hurt you.

 

Story wise, everything is meant to be vague.


