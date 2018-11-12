Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fry's Ads 11/11-17

By fidodido, Nov 12 2018 03:59 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4779 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted 12 November 2018 - 03:59 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

DS :ds:

$69.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $79.99 (11/12)
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2

$149.99
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

PS4 :ps4:

$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (11/12)
Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips

$15.59 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $18.59 (11/13)
Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin

$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$39.99
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
Tetris Effect (PSVR) (11/13)

$59.99
Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)

$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset

$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console

$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

Switch :switch:

$9.99
Bionik Lynx Cable

$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Hori Alumni Case: Mario Edition

$29.99 (valid thru Tue.) (11/12)
myCharge Charging Pack

$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Dark Souls: Remastered

$39.99
Emio Switch Pad

$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (11/13)
The World Ends With You: Final Remix

$49.99
Pokeball Plus

$59.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! (Avail. Fri.)
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (Avail. Fri.)

$99.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! w/ Pokeball Plus (Avail. Fri.)
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! w/ Pokeball Plus (Avail. Fri.)

XBox One :xb1:

$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

$14.99
Snakebyte Battery:Kit Pro

$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$25.95
Megaman 11

$26.98
Hello Neighbor

$39.99
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

$59.99
Black Wireless Controller ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)
White Wireless Controller ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Black Camo Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset

$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Gaming Headset

$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro Fighting Stick: Soul Calibur VI Edition

$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

$499.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76 (Avail. Tue. at 8PM)

PC :pc:

$6.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad

$12.99
Speedlink Strike NX Gamepad

$14.99
Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad

$17.99
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick

$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

$24.99
8Bitdo NES30 Game Controller

$39.99
Cougar DeathFire EX Keyboard and Mouse Gaming Combo (valid thru Tue.) (11/12)
Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse

$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset

$49.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse

$59.99
Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)

$84.99
Razer Thresher TE Gaming Headset

$89.99
Razer Man O'War Tournament Edition Headset: Destiny 2

$99.99
Razer Man O'War Wireless 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

$129.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Miscellaneous

$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade Gaming System

$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console

$399.99
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine: Deluxe Edition (B&M only)

Blu-Ray :br:

$2.99
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
The Fifth Element
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Men in Black
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (Blu+DVD)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Walking With Dinosaurs: The 3D Movie (Blu3D+Blu)

$4.99
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Edward Scissorhands
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
In Time/Runner Runner
The Office: Season 5
Quigley Down Under

$14.99 (11/13) (was $15.99)
First Blood (4K+Blu)
Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Air Force One (4K+Blu)

$24.96 (11/13)
The Meg (Blu+DVD)

$24.99 (11/13)
BlacKKKlansman

$26.99 (11/13)
BlacKKKlansman (4K+Blu)

$29.99 (11/13)
The Meg (4K+Blu)

$32.99
Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)

$34.99
Community: The Complete Series

$39.99
Rescue Me: The Complete Series
 


#2 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4779 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:11 PM

Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:

 

$14.99 (PS4): Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips

 

$29.99 (Switch): myCharge Charging Pack

 

$39.99 (PC): Cougar DeathFire EX Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

 

$69.99 (DS): 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2


#3 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4779 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Yesterday, 04:49 AM

Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:

 

$15.59 (PS4): Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin

 

$19.99 (PS4/Switch/One/PC): Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset

 

$44.99 (Switch): The World Ends With You: Final Remix


#4 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4779 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM

Tuesday new releases:

$14.99 (4K+Blu): First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III

$24.96 (Blu+DVD): Meg

$24.99 (Blu): BlacKKKlansman

$26.99 (4K+Blu): BlacKKKlansman

$29.99 (4K+Blu): Meg

$39.99 (PSVR): Tetris Effect


 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy