Fry's Ads 11/11-17

Posted 12 November 2018 - 03:59 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$69.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $79.99 (11/12)

Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2



$149.99

White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (11/12)

Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips



$15.59 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $18.59 (11/13)

Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin



$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$39.99

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy

Tetris Effect (PSVR) (11/13)



$59.99

Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset



$299

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console



$299.99

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



Switch



$9.99

Bionik Lynx Cable



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)

Hori Alumni Case: Mario Edition



$29.99 (valid thru Tue.) (11/12)

myCharge Charging Pack



$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99

Dark Souls: Remastered



$39.99

Emio Switch Pad



$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (11/13)

The World Ends With You: Final Remix



$49.99

Pokeball Plus



$59.99

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! (Avail. Fri.)

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (Avail. Fri.)



$99.99

Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! w/ Pokeball Plus (Avail. Fri.)

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! w/ Pokeball Plus (Avail. Fri.)



XBox One



$12.99

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition



$14.99

Snakebyte Battery:Kit Pro



$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$25.95

Megaman 11



$26.98

Hello Neighbor



$39.99

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy



$59.99

Black Wireless Controller ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)

White Wireless Controller ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)

Black Camo Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Gaming Headset



$149.99

Hori Real Arcade Pro Fighting Stick: Soul Calibur VI Edition



$299.99

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



$499.99

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76 (Avail. Tue. at 8PM)



PC



$6.99

Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad



$12.99

Speedlink Strike NX Gamepad



$14.99

Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad



$17.99

Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick



$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$24.99

8Bitdo NES30 Game Controller



$39.99

Cougar DeathFire EX Keyboard and Mouse Gaming Combo (valid thru Tue.) (11/12)

Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse



$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset



$49.99

Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse



$59.99

Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)



$84.99

Razer Thresher TE Gaming Headset



$89.99

Razer Man O'War Tournament Edition Headset: Destiny 2



$99.99

Razer Man O'War Wireless 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset



$129.99

Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard



Miscellaneous



$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99

MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade Gaming System



$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99

Sega Genesis Flashback Console



$399.99

Arcade1Up Arcade Machine: Deluxe Edition (B&M only)



Blu-Ray



$2.99

Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)

Fantastic 4 (2015)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

The Fifth Element

Free Birds (Blu+DVD)

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Men in Black

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (Blu+DVD)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Walking With Dinosaurs: The 3D Movie (Blu3D+Blu)



$4.99

The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)

Casino Royale (2006)

Chappie

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Edward Scissorhands

Heroes: Season 3

House M.D.: Season 6

House M.D.: Season 7

In Time/Runner Runner

The Office: Season 5

Quigley Down Under



$14.99 (11/13) (was $15.99)

First Blood (4K+Blu)

Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K+Blu)

Rambo III (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Air Force One (4K+Blu)



$24.96 (11/13)

The Meg (Blu+DVD)



$24.99 (11/13)

BlacKKKlansman



$26.99 (11/13)

BlacKKKlansman (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (11/13)

The Meg (4K+Blu)



$32.99

Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)



$34.99

Community: The Complete Series



$39.99

Rescue Me: The Complete Series

