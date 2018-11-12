Fry's Ads 11/11-17

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$69.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $79.99 (11/12)
Electric Blue 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
$149.99
White/Orange New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$14.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Tue.) / $19.99 (11/12)
Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips
$15.59 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $18.59 (11/13)
Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin
$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$39.99
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
Tetris Effect (PSVR) (11/13)
$59.99
Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Gaming Headset
$299
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console
$299.99
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, Doom VFR (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
Switch
$9.99
Bionik Lynx Cable
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Hori Alumni Case: Mario Edition
$29.99 (valid thru Tue.) (11/12)
myCharge Charging Pack
$34.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $39.99
Dark Souls: Remastered
$39.99
Emio Switch Pad
$44.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (11/13)
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
$49.99
Pokeball Plus
$59.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! (Avail. Fri.)
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! (Avail. Fri.)
$99.99
Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee! w/ Pokeball Plus (Avail. Fri.)
Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu! w/ Pokeball Plus (Avail. Fri.)
XBox One
$12.99
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
$14.99
Snakebyte Battery:Kit Pro
$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$25.95
Megaman 11
$26.98
Hello Neighbor
$39.99
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
$59.99
Black Wireless Controller ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)
White Wireless Controller ($10 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code)
Black Camo Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Gaming Headset
$149.99
Hori Real Arcade Pro Fighting Stick: Soul Calibur VI Edition
$299.99
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution (w/ $30 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
$499.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ Fallout 76 (Avail. Tue. at 8PM)
PC
$6.99
Speedlink Thunderstrike USB Gamepad
$12.99
Speedlink Strike NX Gamepad
$14.99
Speedlink Strike NX Wireless Gamepad
$17.99
Speedlink Phantom Hawk Flightstick
$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (11/13)
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
8Bitdo NES30 Game Controller
$39.99
Cougar DeathFire EX Keyboard and Mouse Gaming Combo (valid thru Tue.) (11/12)
Gamdias Hades M1 Wired/Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Refurbished Corsair Void RGB Wireless SE Premium Gaming Headset
$49.99
Gamdias Hermes P3 RGB Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer Abyssus V2 Gaming Mouse
$59.99
Fallout 76 (Avail. Wed.)
$84.99
Razer Thresher TE Gaming Headset
$89.99
Razer Man O'War Tournament Edition Headset: Destiny 2
$99.99
Razer Man O'War Wireless 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
$129.99
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Miscellaneous
$14.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $19.99
MSi Ms. Pacman TV Arcade Gaming System
$69.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $79.99
Sega Genesis Flashback Console
$399.99
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine: Deluxe Edition (B&M only)
Blu-Ray
$2.99
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked (Blu+DVD)
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Blu+DVD)
Fantastic 4 (2015)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
The Fifth Element
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Men in Black
Planet of the Apes (2001)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013) (Blu+DVD)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Walking With Dinosaurs: The 3D Movie (Blu3D+Blu)
$4.99
The Bourne Identity (Blu/DVD)
Casino Royale (2006)
Chappie
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Edward Scissorhands
Heroes: Season 3
House M.D.: Season 6
House M.D.: Season 7
In Time/Runner Runner
The Office: Season 5
Quigley Down Under
$14.99 (11/13) (was $15.99)
First Blood (4K+Blu)
Rambo: First Blood Part II (4K+Blu)
Rambo III (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Air Force One (4K+Blu)
$24.96 (11/13)
The Meg (Blu+DVD)
$24.99 (11/13)
BlacKKKlansman
$26.99 (11/13)
BlacKKKlansman (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (11/13)
The Meg (4K+Blu)
$32.99
Incredibles 2 (4K+Blu)
$34.99
Community: The Complete Series
$39.99
Rescue Me: The Complete Series
Fry's Ads 11/11-17
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 12 November 2018 - 03:59 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:11 PM
Monday promo code - valid through Tuesday:
$14.99 (PS4): Wicked Grips High Performance Controller Grips
$29.99 (Switch): myCharge Charging Pack
$39.99 (PC): Cougar DeathFire EX Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
$69.99 (DS): 2DS Handheld w/ New Super Mario Bros. 2
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:49 AM
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$15.59 (PS4): Gioteck Power Skin Camo Controller Skin
$19.99 (PS4/Switch/One/PC): Diamond Xtreme Sound GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$44.99 (Switch): The World Ends With You: Final Remix
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4779 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 05:29 PM
Tuesday new releases:
$14.99 (4K+Blu): First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Rambo III
$24.96 (Blu+DVD): Meg
$24.99 (Blu): BlacKKKlansman
$26.99 (4K+Blu): BlacKKKlansman
$29.99 (4K+Blu): Meg
$39.99 (PSVR): Tetris Effect