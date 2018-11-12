Rite-Aid's BonusCash rewards for 11/11-11/17 ... 15% back on Best Buy (& other) GC's

Posted 12 November 2018 - 09:27 AM

In this week's Rite-Aid ad, you'll find the offer for "$15 wellness+ rewards BonusCash when you buy $100 of Best Buy GC's. *Limit 2 offers per customer."







There's no dollar-amount on the shown GC, so it's safe to assume you just have to accumulate $100 (or $200) in a single transaction. You also can't buy more GC's using BonusCash money, but you can buy just about anything else except for Rx's and alcohol.

Based upon experience of buying Xbox GC's last week, the limit is per account, and even though a message may prompt the cashier to throw confetti in the air because you're getting $15/$30 in BonusCash, the receipt will reflect any limit you already met. You also won't know ahead of time if you already exceeded your "limit 2", so hopefully nobody is sharing your wellness+ card & buying GC's without telling you.

Just to be complete, there a few other GC's that also yield BonusCash this week:

HomeGoods or Marshalls ... $8 BonusCash when you buy total of $50 (limit 2) Spoiler YMMV: you may be able to use these at TJMaxx, HomeSense, or Sierra Trading Post as well, since they're all divisions within the same corporation.

Domino's or Spotify ... $6 BonusCash when you buy total of $30 (limit 2)

Visa ... $6 when you load 2 (limit 2 offers = 4 cards).

Now for the small print at the bottom of the page ...



*BonusCash will be awarded when you purchase eligible promoted items. Wellness+ BonusCash will be loaded automatically to wellness+ rewards card only for use in-store or at riteaid.com, beginning at 6AM on the day after issuance. BonusCash for online purchases will be issued after the entire order has shipped. BonusCash will expire 60 days from the date it was first issued.

And finally remember to buy your non-alcohol, non-prescription, non-GC items with your accumulated BonusCash before mid-January ... perfect for those 75% off markdowns on Christmas candy.