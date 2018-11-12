(DEAD- Yes..superfast) 25% off ebay using code PAYWCARD and not using paypal up to $25 off of $100

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:46 PM

enter code at checkout and use your credit card to check out..not paypal. max discount is 25% off of $25 or less..i think the code will work over $25 but the max discount would be $6.25 expires tomorrow 11/13/18 at midnight PT.

edit: on second thought it seems to be doing more than the $25 its a glitch maybe so i'd buy something now if you want it!

edit again! haha ..ok its 25% off up to a 25 dollar discount so MAX discount is off of $100 phew!