(DEAD- Yes..superfast) 25% off ebay using code PAYWCARD and not using paypal up to $25 off of $100

Wow, eBay is REALLY eager to break its ties with PayPal. Weren't they the same company once upon a time?
Yep, and that's why. eBay and Paypal combined, but antitrust laws iirc forced them to break apart again, and now eBay is once again looking to find another way to collect money from people. Paypal takes 5-7% of FVF, so that's a major hit. eBay literally can't afford to stay with them any longer.
Doesn't look like antitrust issues. (I had to look it up myself cause I had completely forgot why) I somewhat remember there was rumors of infighting and other BS. Which is why it seems there are still some nasty feelings between the two.
Personally i've always thought it was odd.
Edit:Ahh... there was an antitrust lawsuit filed back in 2010... maybe the fallout was still going on inside, contributing to the split 5 years later?
Reading the lawsuit, the Judge seemed to side with both eBay and the people that brought the lawsuit (was a private lawsuit claiming antitrust, not an actual government antitrust lawsuit)