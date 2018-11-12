Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

(DEAD- Yes..superfast) 25% off ebay using code PAYWCARD and not using paypal up to $25 off of $100

By srac84, Nov 12 2018 05:46 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:46 PM

enter code at checkout and use your credit card to check out..not paypal. max discount is 25% off of $25 or less..i think the code will work over $25 but the max discount would be $6.25 expires tomorrow 11/13/18 at midnight PT.

 

edit: on second thought it seems to be doing more than the $25 its a glitch maybe so i'd buy something now if you want it!

 

edit again! haha ..ok its 25% off up to a 25 dollar discount so MAX discount is off of $100 phew! 


#2 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2104 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:55 PM

what's the minimum?

Edit : no minimum than, just a max discount?

#3 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:02 PM

tempting, anyone know if this can be used for currency cards? xbox/psn/etc


#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:03 PM

what's the minimum?

Edit : no minimum than, just a max discount?

 

yep max discount is $25 off .. so technically best case its $100 worth of stuff for discount


#5 srac84  

srac84

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:04 PM

tempting, anyone know if this can be used for currency cards? xbox/psn/etc

 

no clue add it to your cart and put code in in your cart and see if it works lol


#6 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:07 PM

tempting, anyone know if this can be used for currency cards? xbox/psn/etc

 

 

no clue add it to your cart and put code in in your cart and see if it works lol

 

Looking for a reputable seller now.. Paypal Digital gifts (the only one i've purchased cards from before, only accepts paypal...)


#7 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1814 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:15 PM

Thanks OP, I just purchased an Apple Magic Trackpad 2 brand new for $67.46 which included 25% off.  :bouncy:


#8 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:19 PM

Ac Odyssey gold steelbook from newegg... $85 with coupon.


#9 heatison777   The Heat is On CAGiversary!   401 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

heatison777

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:20 PM

Yes, thank you OP!

Got a Google Home Mini speaker for less than $22 after coupon and tax. And some pajama pants! I'm set for winter in the Midwest!

#10 Commitment  

Commitment

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:27 PM

is it still working? It is not working for me :(


#11 Masquerade  

Masquerade

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:28 PM

is it still working? It is not working for me :(

Same. I'm getting the message 'Unfortunately, this code no longer works. Please continue with your order.'


#12 srac84  

srac84

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:33 PM

well thats BS .. not working? its just freaking started..wasnt able to check out either..maybe they are still "Activating" it??


#13 robotvendingmachine  

robotvendingmachine

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:46 PM

That's about right. I had been eyeing a couple of games waiting for a promo code. 


#14 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   468 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:46 PM

Before I start $ dropping more than I should, I'll be looking for lego dimensions NIB. I think all of what I need are Bane, Wonder Woman, Jay, team Ninjago and level midway. Any ideas of max cost for each with s/h?

 

is it still working? It is not working for me :(

Be nice if it is.


#15 DoubleDam21  

DoubleDam21

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:48 PM

Damn been waiting for this as I’ve been “watching” a couple items and of course I miss out.

#16 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:48 PM

Tried using it with no luck, Hopefully it pops back up.

#17 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   13660 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago   Now streaming Fallout 76 live on Twitch

Jodou

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:49 PM

Was going to do this but missed it by 5 mins earlier. They caught it pretty quick. : \


#18 Donut2922   Read the OP! CAGiversary!   10046 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Donut2922

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:14 PM

Must have been a glitch.

#19 Gore   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   468 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Gore

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:31 PM

Missed out. Good to know. See what kind of ebay discounts there are for black friday/cyber monday.


#20 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1208 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:46 PM

Kind of weird seeing how hard Ebay pushing Paypal aside

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#21 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 12 November 2018 - 08:02 PM

Thanks TC AWESOME FIND

CLEANED OUT MY SHOPPING CART

#22 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 12 November 2018 - 08:50 PM

Kind of weird seeing how hard Ebay pushing Paypal aside

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk


They are planning to stop using PayPal as their default in 2020 I believe, they broke back off from PayPal and bought some other company

#23 srac84  

srac84

Posted 12 November 2018 - 09:40 PM

if you have time..call ebay customer support took me 5 mins they applied a $25 coupon to my account for use on anything that expires in dec good luck


#24 ArugulaZ   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1541 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

ArugulaZ

Posted 12 November 2018 - 09:55 PM

Wow, eBay is REALLY eager to break its ties with PayPal. Weren't they the same company once upon a time?


#25 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:06 PM

Wow, eBay is REALLY eager to break its ties with PayPal. Weren't they the same company once upon a time?

Yep, and that's why. eBay and Paypal combined, but antitrust laws iirc forced them to break apart again, and now eBay is once again looking to find another way to collect money from people. Paypal takes 5-7% of FVF, so that's a major hit. eBay literally can't afford to stay with them any longer.


#26 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   1989 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:33 PM

Wow, eBay is REALLY eager to break its ties with PayPal. Weren't they the same company once upon a time?

 

 

Yep, and that's why. eBay and Paypal combined, but antitrust laws iirc forced them to break apart again, and now eBay is once again looking to find another way to collect money from people. Paypal takes 5-7% of FVF, so that's a major hit. eBay literally can't afford to stay with them any longer.

 

https://www.geekwire...impacts-amazon/

Doesn't look like antitrust issues. (I had to look it up myself cause I had completely forgot why) I somewhat remember there was rumors of infighting and other BS. Which is why it seems there are still some nasty feelings between the two.

 

Personally i've always thought it was odd.

 

Edit:Ahh... there was an antitrust lawsuit filed back in 2010... maybe the fallout was still going on inside, contributing to the split 5 years later?

Reading the lawsuit, the Judge seemed to side with both eBay and the people that brought the lawsuit (was a private lawsuit claiming antitrust, not an actual government antitrust lawsuit) 


#27 7String  

7String

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:38 PM

Every scam only lasts as long as it can....and PayPal really rakes it in

Is this $25 off going to stay live till midnight tomorrow??

#28 TheN8torious   Shhh...I'm Invisible CAGiversary!   16914 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

TheN8torious

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:52 PM

Is this $25 off going to stay live till midnight tomorrow??

I'm going to go out on a limb and say no.


#29 Donut2922   Read the OP! CAGiversary!   10046 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Donut2922

Posted Yesterday, 01:10 AM

if you have time..call ebay customer support took me 5 mins they applied a $25 coupon to my account for use on anything that expires in dec good luck

How did you get them to honor that? Where is it being advertised?

#30 SW4J   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   464 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

SW4J

Posted Yesterday, 06:20 AM

Dead?  Shouldn't bother trying eh?  Shouldn't there be another hour and a half left on it?


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy