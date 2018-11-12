Jump to content

Super Mario party with joycons bundle @ bestbuy

By ColombiaNecktie, Nov 12 2018 05:51 PM

ColombiaNecktie  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:51 PM

Just got this for $79.99 with GCU

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6309000


Ketsui  

Ketsui

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:55 PM

Even more slick that you can use the mystery reward certificate, expires on 11/16

ColombiaNecktie  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted 12 November 2018 - 05:58 PM

Even more slick that you can use the mystery reward certificate, expires on 11/16

Yeah. I had $10 banked and the $5 mystery cert. What a great deal.


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:10 PM

Thanks for pointing this out. Not as crazy for the colors but I could sell the game to compensate some of the cost if I don't like it.


jsdgame  

jsdgame

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:17 PM

question: if i already pre-ordered but i forgot about the mystery coupon can i take in the day i pick up the game and have it redeem it there and then? 


Josef  

Josef

Posted 12 November 2018 - 06:28 PM

Seems like a great deal with GCU since Joy Cons list for $79.99 by themselves.  In for one since I've been meaning to get both another pair of Joycons and Mario Party.


doodofdoods  

doodofdoods

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:03 PM

Nice, was hoping gcu would work on this.

In for one.

plasmabeam  

plasmabeam

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:14 PM

Great deal, wish I had GCU


Spartansaint89  

Spartansaint89

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:23 PM

Great deal glad I was able to get one!

soliddragon  

soliddragon

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:33 PM

Yeah, GCU ftw baby

srac84  

srac84

Posted 12 November 2018 - 07:44 PM

Game trades into amazon for 35 so discounted joy cons

whoknows  

whoknows

Posted 12 November 2018 - 08:13 PM

Tried the demo when I went to Power to The Players and it was surprisingly fun. 


HelloooNurse  

HelloooNurse

Posted 12 November 2018 - 08:14 PM

Glad it's still a physical game

Ordered 2 for 2 complete seta


TheLegendofTyler  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 12 November 2018 - 08:22 PM

As an Oregon duck fan I approve of this bundle

CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted 12 November 2018 - 09:27 PM

Can I use the mystery certificate to preorder online?

metallicoholic  

metallicoholic

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:04 PM

I know this has been said when GCU first got cancelled but what’s the verdict on ordering something while on GCU but the game doesn’t release until after your GCU expires? Because mine expires tomorrow.

ColombiaNecktie  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:31 PM

Can I use the mystery certificate to preorder online?

Yes. I was able to use the mystery cert.


tonyvx  

tonyvx

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:34 PM

Sweet! Needed an extra pair of joy cons to use with this game when friends are over. I'll give the extra copy of the game to someone as an xmas gift.

 

Thanks for posting!


Tmega  

Tmega

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:41 PM

Yes. I was able to use the mystery cert.


How is the question

CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:43 PM

How is the question


Yeah I’m not sure how either

ColombiaNecktie  

ColombiaNecktie

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:51 PM

How is the question

 

 

Yeah I’m not sure how either

Forgot to explain. Last week I ordered something using the mystery cert. I ended up getting it for less on amazon so I cancelled the order. They refunded the value of the cert as points on my account. I was banking so I just activated and that's about it. If you are having issues using it I'm not sure if this is a glitch but worth a try. Do store pickup and then cancel before they say its ready.  


CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted 12 November 2018 - 10:58 PM

But can a mystery certificate be used during online checkout? If so, how?

MsterPanDa  

MsterPanDa

Posted 12 November 2018 - 11:08 PM

Is the game a physical copy or just DLC paper?


blueArcana  

blueArcana

Posted 12 November 2018 - 11:31 PM

How is the question

tenor.gif?itemid=11834468


CamperinaBush  

CamperinaBush

Posted 12 November 2018 - 11:55 PM

Is the game a physical copy or just DLC paper?


Physical copy

EDiTOR9  

EDiTOR9

Posted Yesterday, 12:01 AM

Good deal.

mokmoof  

mokmoof

Posted Yesterday, 12:20 AM

Is the game a physical copy or just DLC paper?

The Best Buy product page says physical, and so does Polygon. https://www.polygon....-joy-con-bundle


Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 12:24 AM

I still got gcu so in case anyone want to buy the game with 20% pm me 


ChiefBrody1027  

ChiefBrody1027

Posted Yesterday, 12:59 AM

But can a mystery certificate be used during online checkout? If so, how?


You'll need the certificate number. Then check out as guest. You'll be to enter it. Then you should be able to log in and use your reward number.

Starcrest  

Starcrest

Posted Yesterday, 04:08 AM

I call BS on this.

 

Yes. I was able to use the mystery cert.

 

 

You'll need the certificate number. Then check out as guest. You'll be to enter it. Then you should be able to log in and use your reward number.


