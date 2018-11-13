Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Fallout 76 $39.99 @ Daily Steals

By SirRnB, Yesterday, 01:36 PM

#1 SirRnB  

SirRnB

Posted Yesterday, 01:36 PM

https://www.facebook...deals_pdp_share

Same seller that brought us the PS4 Controller and RDR2 deals. (I bought RDR2 myself, and it works like a regular old ‘mericun copy)

#2 ed_ames   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

ed_ames

Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM

I can also vouch that they are good sellers. I ordered Blops 4 and RDR2. Both perfect. I would jump on this, but I'm kind of on the fence with Fallout 76. 


#3 Gscept   Gamer Afficionado!! CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Gscept

Posted Yesterday, 05:24 PM

Im expecting Fallout 76 to be one of those games that sits on the Backlog Shelf for years to come so I'll wait. Get the complete edition in like 6-8 months for 30

#4 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   2104 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted Yesterday, 05:27 PM

but fallout 76 is online only, it might get the servers pulled if left in the backlog for years.

#5 deuce985  

deuce985

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

but fallout 76 is online only, it might get the servers pulled if left in the backlog for years.

Judging by the beta's quality, likely to happen too. If you enjoy seeing a stripped down lifeless Fallout 4 without anything that makes those games fun to explore go ahead. Online is kinda useless when you never meet anyone with no NPCs in the world.

 

This game will probably be $30 by Xmas. I fully expect it to bomb commercially with the negative train on it from all the issues in beta. It might be a complete game a year from now while the unfortunate consumers who buy it day 1 beta test it for the next year while Bethesda lets the mod community clean it up in the typical Bethesda fashion.


#6 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   488 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Just got shipping confirmation. Had placed my order Nov 8th

#7 SlimSkeletor  

SlimSkeletor

Posted Yesterday, 10:07 PM

Judging by the beta's quality, likely to happen too. If you enjoy seeing a stripped down lifeless Fallout 4 without anything that makes those games fun to explore go ahead. Online is kinda useless when you never meet anyone with no NPCs in the world.

 

This game will probably be $30 by Xmas. I fully expect it to bomb commercially with the negative train on it from all the issues in beta. It might be a complete game a year from now while the unfortunate consumers who buy it day 1 beta test it for the next year while Bethesda lets the mod community clean it up in the typical Bethesda fashion.

I also don't see it becoming a huge success like Fallout 4 was... because in it is current state is an average game at best (and that is being nice).  And if it is basically the same game but with online only play... I don't see any mass appeal for it when one can just play Fallout 4, which has a better game experience.  There's also way too many other online games to pick from to waste your time on a crappy one.  

 

It would be great if it drops to $30 by Xmas, and Bethesda starts to fix some of the issues while adding more to the game.  Maybe then it is worth dropping some money on (probably not). 


#8 ed_ames   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   11 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

ed_ames

Posted Yesterday, 10:13 PM

I agree that it will get a price drop, although I doubt it will drop by Christmas. Right after the first of the year, betcha 20-30$ gets knocked off. Look what happened to the vanilla Elder Scrolls Online. They will not keep the DLC free for this game in the long run...mark my words.


#9 Gscept   Gamer Afficionado!! CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Gscept

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

I agree that it will get a price drop, although I doubt it will drop by Christmas. Right after the first of the year, betcha 20-30$ gets knocked off. Look what happened to the vanilla Elder Scrolls Online. They will not keep the DLC free for this game in the long run...mark my words.


In 2 months it'll probably be on xbox game pass Lmao. Just to keep the servers alive... Mark my words as well..

#10 SirRnB  

SirRnB

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

Had no idea this was online only. I’m still peeved by Fallout 4’s shitty graphics (IMO), and Bethesda thinking it was okay to shill such trash knowing it would sell. I got it for $20 on a TRU price mistake way back when—it’s still sealed and in the package.

#11 bondgirl  

bondgirl

Posted Today, 02:50 AM

I would really love having the Xbox One version of this game...do you think I could get the PS4 version and then swap it out at Wal-Mart? Has anyone tried this with any other their other deals? I'm not trying to be fraudulent or anything, just would like a swap.


