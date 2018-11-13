Fallout 76 $39.99 @ Daily Steals

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

but fallout 76 is online only, it might get the servers pulled if left in the backlog for years.

Judging by the beta's quality, likely to happen too. If you enjoy seeing a stripped down lifeless Fallout 4 without anything that makes those games fun to explore go ahead. Online is kinda useless when you never meet anyone with no NPCs in the world.

This game will probably be $30 by Xmas. I fully expect it to bomb commercially with the negative train on it from all the issues in beta. It might be a complete game a year from now while the unfortunate consumers who buy it day 1 beta test it for the next year while Bethesda lets the mod community clean it up in the typical Bethesda fashion.