Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

CAGcast #568: Hot Garbage

The gang talks Diablo fiasco, Red Dead Redemption, new releases, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

$60 microsoft e-gift card for $54 newegg.com limit 3

By srac84, Today, 01:57 PM

#1 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 01:57 PM

https://www.newegg.c...6-739-_-Product

 

 

 

useful if you're buying stuff for black Friday off the microsoftstore.com just load it to your Microsoft account and use it as payment...deal expires in 5 days or whenever they sell out obviously...I picked up 3 just incase because I probably will buy a few xbox one games...like forza,..shadow of tombraider etc if they are on sale...or maybe a good deal on game pass we'll see :)….yes its 10% off but its free money if you're going to buy stuff from them anyway :D ..and can also be used for digital purchases :)

 

this is for a egift card


#2 wadam1230   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

wadam1230

Posted Today, 02:02 PM

How long to receive? Emailed?

#3 srac84  

srac84

Posted Today, 02:37 PM

How long to receive? Emailed?

 

got 3 of mine within an hr


#4 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3922 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 02:49 PM

My Best Buy has those currency packs with 3 -$15 and 1-$5. So $45 for $50 worth of credit as another option.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy