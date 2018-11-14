$60 microsoft e-gift card for $54 newegg.com limit 3

Posted Today, 01:57 PM

https://www.newegg.c...6-739-_-Product

useful if you're buying stuff for black Friday off the microsoftstore.com just load it to your Microsoft account and use it as payment...deal expires in 5 days or whenever they sell out obviously...I picked up 3 just incase because I probably will buy a few xbox one games...like forza,..shadow of tombraider etc if they are on sale...or maybe a good deal on game pass we'll see ….yes its 10% off but its free money if you're going to buy stuff from them anyway ..and can also be used for digital purchases

this is for a egift card