Posted Yesterday, 09:19 PM

I couldn't find this posted anywhere but it seems Xbox is having a sale but its not really advertised well. The Microsoft store/Xbox store divide is a mess.

Witcher 3 Game of the Year - $20 https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Shadow of war Definitive Edition - $24 https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe - $90 https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

There might be more but I can't find the sale main page