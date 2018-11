Posted Today, 12:34 AM

Lifted this from SD.

Walmart is offering $10 off orders of $35 or more on select gift cards.

Supposed to be for new customers, but was working with Guest checkout.

Code is: ELLEN10

This includes:



2 x $20 Steam cards

2 x $20 PSN

1 x $35 eShop

People have reported receiving the digital codes. A few have had orders cancelled, but unclear if they abused and did many orders.