Posted Today, 02:32 PM

I read that state of decay will be on sale for $20 in the microsoft store for BF week.

Does anyone know if this is the digital store or the B&M? (or both)

Slickdeals posted today they have microsoft store gift cards 30% off today, and if its the digital store, We should be able to snag a sweet cag deal getting state of decay 2 for about $13 down from $30 buying the gift cards in advance of that sale.

(Forza, minecraft, sea of thieves, and pubg and also included in the sale)