CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy Ad 11/18-11/21 | Early Black Friday Deals

By Tyrok, Today, 04:42 PM

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 04:42 PM

New Releases Available Tuesday:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Battlefield V $59.99
  • :xb1: :ps4: Farming Simulator 19 $49.99 + $10 Best Buy E-Gift Card
  • :ps4: Omen of Sorrow $49.99

New Releases Available Friday:

  • :ps4: :switch: Flashback $29.99
  • :switch: Project Highrise: Architect's Edition $39.99
  • :switch: My Riding Stables - Life with Horses $29.99
  • :switch: Moto Racer 4 $29.99

Game Deals:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Overwatch: Legendary Edition $19.99 Save $40
  • :xb1: :ps4: Dark Souls Remastered $29.99 Save $10
  • :xb1: :ps4: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition $24.99 Save $35
  • :xb1: Forza Horizon 4 $39.99 Save $20
  • :ps4: PlayStation VR Worlds $9.99 Save $5
  • :switch: Hollow Knight Plush + Digital Game Code $34.99

Console Deals:

  • Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle $199.99 Save $100
  • Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle $229.99 Save $70
  • Xbox One X 1TB Console $399.99 Save $100
  • PlayStation 4 1TB Limited Edition Spider-Man Bundle $199.99 Save $100
  • Nintendo Switch Pikachu & Eevee Edition with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! + Poké Ball Plus $399.99

Everything Else:

  • Save $10 on select Xbox Controllers
  • Select DualShock 4 Controllers $39.99 each
  • Turtle Beach 600 Wireless Gaming Headset $84.99 Save $15
  • Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset $119.99 Save $30
  • Insignia Rocker Gaming Chair $29.99 Save $30

New Release Blu-ray Available Tuesday:

  • Crazy Rich Asians $22.99 Save $2
  • Kin $18.99 Save $1
  • Kin 4K $21.99 Save $1
  • Kin Only @ BB Steelbook $24.99
  • Kin 4K Only @ BB Steelbook $27.99
  • Blindspotting $19.99

Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:46 PM

HOLLOW KNIGHT PLUSH? FML, is it sold separately?


Durden216  

Durden216

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

HOLLOW KNIGHT PLUSH? FML, is it sold separately?


I'm thinking the same thing. I might buy it and sell the game.

thorbahn3  

thorbahn3

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

Most likely a plush from Fangamer.

 

https://www.fangamer...s/hollow-knight


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

HOLLOW KNIGHT PLUSH? FML, is it sold separately?

I haven't seen it yet but it's probably like the Unravel Yarny plush where the code for the game is added to the transaction when scanned at a register. You can have them just delete it but who knows if that will make it any cheaper. :-k


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:49 PM

No mention of B1G1F Save Station movies?


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

I haven't seen it yet but it's probably like the Unravel Yarny plush where the code for the game is added to the transaction when scanned at a register. You can have them just delete it but who knows if that will make it any cheaper. :-k

That's what we did last time or I think it was some sort of deal where the game was free with the plush? I forget but that would be ideal. If not, think I'd end up giving the code to a friend for Christmas.


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

No mention of B1G1F Save Station movies?

Nope. Was that rumored somewhere?


Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Most likely a plush from Fangamer.

 

https://www.fangamer...s/hollow-knight

Yeah, I saw that too; guess I'll have to see on Tuesday.


bardockkun  

bardockkun

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

Nope. Was that rumored somewhere?

Nah, was curious since usually week of Black Friday they tend to have those Save Station movies as B1G1F so was curious if any mention.


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 04:57 PM

ThatOneGuyWho  

ThatOneGuyWho

Posted Today, 05:01 PM

Josef  

Josef

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

Project Highrise and My Riding Stables used to have a free $10 egiftcard offer with preorder but it looks like that is no longer the case.


Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 05:12 PM

When does Best Buy Black Friday Early Access usually begin?
Sunday Right?


Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 05:15 PM

Black_Friday_blog_v01.jpg


Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted Today, 05:24 PM

Black_Friday_blog_v01.jpg

Thank you!


john718  

john718

Posted Today, 06:20 PM

That's not really an early access to the Black Friday Ad...if it was Forza Horizon 4 wouldn't be that much...it should be $29.99 according to the main flyer.

Tyrok  

Tyrok

Posted Today, 06:26 PM

That's not really an early access to the Black Friday Ad...if it was Forza Horizon 4 wouldn't be that much...it should be $29.99 according to the main flyer.

Only the consoles are labeled as "Black Friday Deals Now." It should be that price anyway on Monday with the actual non-Elite Early Access.


john718  

john718

Posted Today, 08:20 PM

Only the consoles are labeled as "Black Friday Deals Now." It should be that price anyway on Monday with the actual non-Elite Early Access.


So if only the consoles are labeled as "Black Friday deals" right now then the rest of those items shouldn't be advertised on here as they are far from being a deal.

udis  

udis

Posted Today, 09:00 PM

Dat presale MSRP sale

Sent from my LG-H918 using Tapatalk

WWF  

WWF

Posted Today, 09:39 PM

Glad they have the slim early but I’m conflicted as frys in store says they still have stock on the Pro anniversary clear blue edition. Then again that might not be latest quietest revision
