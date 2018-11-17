Target - Dark Souls Remastered - Switch $26.99
By pbfluff, Today, 02:02 AM
#1
Posted Today, 02:02 AM
#2
Posted Today, 02:09 AM
Rings up full price in the store, but mine price matched on the spot.
It has been this price most of the week though, so I have a feeling it may revert back to full pride tomorrow.
#3
Posted Today, 03:48 AM
Dang. That's a good deal.