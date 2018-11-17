Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Target - Dark Souls Remastered - Switch $26.99

By pbfluff, Today, 02:02 AM

pbfluff  

pbfluff

Posted Today, 02:02 AM

Target - Dark Souls Remastered - Switch $26.99


Wrectifyy  

Wrectifyy

Posted Today, 02:09 AM

Rings up full price in the store, but mine price matched on the spot.

It has been this price most of the week though, so I have a feeling it may revert back to full pride tomorrow.

RoboSonic  

RoboSonic

Posted Today, 03:48 AM

Dang. That's a good deal.


