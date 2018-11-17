Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

BF PS+ 12 month membership $40 @ EVERYWHERE

By freeshipping, Yesterday, 05:36 AM

#1 freeshipping  

freeshipping

Posted Yesterday, 05:36 AM

https://store.playst...YEARPACKAGE0000

 

https://www.amazon.c...uct/B004RMK5QG/

 

best buy https://www.bestbuy....s=960&keys=keys

 

gamescrap


#2 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Yesterday, 06:30 AM

It's basically $40 everywhere.
Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, PSN, and Walmart. Target is behind though Lol.

#3 skrockij89  

skrockij89

Posted Yesterday, 04:33 PM

I would buy it at either Best Buy or GameStop. That way you'll collect reward points. 


#4 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Yesterday, 05:46 PM

Just wondering how long it would stay at this price

#5 kanekiken  

kanekiken

Posted Yesterday, 09:03 PM

Just wondering how long it would stay at this price


Well Best Buy had it in their Black Friday ad for $40 so at least that long. I haven't seen how long PSN will have it for but I'm guessing as long as the PSN sales go for?

#6 CliffordXT  

CliffordXT

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

* Found my answer *


