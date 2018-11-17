Xcom 2 Collection $15 / $14 ps4 Xbox 1 Amazon
I bought it though I don't know if I will ever get around to playing it.
Super Strider, I see the expansion at $16. The Entire collection $40 everywhere else.
Great deal regardless.
Now if I could only get dark souls remastered below $20!
Had the vanilla version in my backlog for 2 years. Bought this anyway. I'll give the older version to a buddy of mine. Deal is too good.
Yeah me too, sadly I dont have a buddy to gift the vanilla version to :/. Had the same thing happen with Horizon Zero Dawn. Lesson learned, unless I am playing it right away AND it has no notable DLC, skip it. Anyway, thx 4 the heads up on this. Backlog bolstered.
WELCOME! I've played the entire series back in the 90s. Can not wait - delivery is MONDAY
