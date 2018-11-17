Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

Xcom 2 Collection $15 / $14 ps4 Xbox 1 Amazon

By looserattledgamer, Today, 12:15 PM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 12:15 PM

Meow:
https://www.amazon.c...d=ATVPDKIKX0DER

#2 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3932 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 12:30 PM

Great deal for a great strategy game!

#3 padlok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   335 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

padlok

Posted Today, 12:42 PM

Great deal.

#4 Super Strider TurbulenceEX   Son of the Old Gods CAG Veteran   150 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Super Strider TurbulenceEX

Posted Today, 01:07 PM

Deal great. The War of The Chosen expansion alone is $40.

#5 Corrik   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   249 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Corrik

Posted Today, 01:22 PM

I bought it though I don't know if I will ever get around to playing it.

 

Super Strider, I see the expansion at $16.  The Entire collection $40 everywhere else. 

 

Great deal regardless.

 

Now if I could only get dark souls remastered below $20!


#6 plasmabeam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   421 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

plasmabeam

Posted Today, 02:41 PM

Had the vanilla version in my backlog for 2 years. Bought this anyway. I'll give the older version to a buddy of mine. Deal is too good.


#7 Stormedtrooper   Say no to Halo. CAGiversary!   1701 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Stormedtrooper

Posted Today, 02:46 PM

Had the vanilla version in my backlog for 2 years. Bought this anyway. I'll give the older version to a buddy of mine. Deal is too good.

Yeah me too, sadly I dont have a buddy to gift the vanilla version to :/. Had the same thing happen with Horizon Zero Dawn. Lesson learned, unless I am playing it right away AND it has no notable DLC, skip it. Anyway, thx 4 the heads up on this. Backlog bolstered.

#8 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 03:13 PM

Yeah me too, sadly I dont have a buddy to gift the vanilla version to :/. Had the same thing happen with Horizon Zero Dawn. Lesson learned, unless I am playing it right away AND it has no notable DLC, skip it. Anyway, thx 4 the heads up on this. Backlog bolstered.

 

WELCOME!  I've played the entire series back in the 90s.   Can not wait - delivery is MONDAY


#9 FlawlesslyFatal   $15 or less CAGiversary!   1218 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 03:17 PM

Definitely in for 1, this is a fine price for the amount of content you are getting

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#10 Inferno700  

Inferno700

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

Sweet, thanks. I've been waiting for a sale, fun game.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy