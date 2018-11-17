Ubisoft Black Friday Sale - up to 80% off
#1 $15 or less CAGiversary! 1219 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:31 PM
Notable deals:
AC Origins: Gold Edition (PS4 only) $36.30
AC Odyssey: Gold Edition (PS4/XB1) $55 // Standard Edition (PS4/XB1) $29.99
Far Cry 5: Father Edition (PS4 only) $79.99
The Crew 2: Gold Edition (PS4/XB1) $36.30 // Standard Edition (PS4/XB1) $19.80
Starlink Starter Edition (PS4/XB1/Switch) $39.74
South Park Fractured But Whole Gold Edition (PS4/XB1) $40
Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk
#2 Head Cheap Ass Administrators 17684 Posts Joined 15.6 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:34 PM
- Sielanas and epictacosam like this
#3
Posted Today, 04:36 PM
Might be time to pull trigger:
https://store.ubi.co...g=en_US&start=1
#4 Enthusiastic Gamer!! CAGiversary! 2226 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:43 PM
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 570 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:52 PM
Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on AC:O Gold? I'll definitely be pulling the trigger if it does.
Edit:
Never mind looks like it's 3 months before it's no longer considered a new release, so no the coupon will not work.
#6
Posted Today, 04:59 PM
Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on 1 game or the entire cart?
Don't want to waste a redemption of a code if it only works on 1 game.
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2988 Posts Joined 7.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:00 PM
Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on 1 game or the entire cart?
Don't want to waste a redemption of a code if it only works on 1 game.
worked on my entire cart when I tried it.. wow 20% off already heavily discounted games... that was a good deal.
- zeldaking and CheapAssHustla like this
#8 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 570 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:01 PM
worked on my entire cart when I tried it.. wow 20% off already heavily discounted games... that was a good deal.
I'm assuming you didn't get Odyssey or did it actually work on it?
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2988 Posts Joined 7.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:02 PM
I'm assuming you didn't get Odyssey or did it actually work on it?
I didn't try odyssey, it worked for the crew 2.
#10 Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary! 8195 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:05 PM
Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on AC:O Gold? I'll definitely be pulling the trigger if it does.
Edit:
Never mind looks like it's 3 months before it's no longer considered a new release, so no the coupon will not work.
Just found this out the hard way..
- BloodiedWraith likes this
#11 Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary! 2015 Posts Joined 3.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:05 PM
#12 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 570 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:07 PM
You get free shipping after $60. I've gotta find something to buy along with Odyssey gold edition
#13 Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary! 8195 Posts Joined 7.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:08 PM
Is there a free shipping discount at some price point... $10 shipping kills it for me.
Looks like it's at $60.
Edit: Ordered Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition Xbox One, Cold Fear (PC), Far Cry (PC) for $60.19 after 20% UPlay Code. Thanks OP!
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1879 Posts Joined 11.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:29 PM
I hate that the Odyseey sale isnt for PSN
- MikeIsGood likes this
#15 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 253 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:10 PM
Thanks OP, in for AC: Odyssey Gold + $5 helix + some 30 cents filler.
#16 CAG'n Since 04 CAGiversary! 156 Posts Joined 14.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 07:35 PM
I hate that the Odyseey sale isnt for PSN
Same. Disappointed - with so many good sales otherwise - that the PSN price is as high as it is.