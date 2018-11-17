Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Ubisoft Black Friday Sale - up to 80% off

By FlawlesslyFatal, Today, 04:31 PM

FlawlesslyFatal  

FlawlesslyFatal

Posted Today, 04:31 PM

https://store.ubi.co...lang=en_US]Link



Notable deals:

AC Origins: Gold Edition (PS4 only) $36.30

AC Odyssey: Gold Edition (PS4/XB1) $55 // Standard Edition (PS4/XB1) $29.99

Far Cry 5: Father Edition (PS4 only) $79.99

The Crew 2: Gold Edition (PS4/XB1) $36.30 // Standard Edition (PS4/XB1) $19.80

Starlink Starter Edition (PS4/XB1/Switch) $39.74

South Park Fractured But Whole Gold Edition (PS4/XB1) $40

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 04:34 PM

I want 80% off the AC:O XP booster

looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 04:36 PM

$150 off

Might be time to pull trigger:
https://store.ubi.co...g=en_US&start=1

boogie4114  

boogie4114

Posted Today, 04:43 PM

Might pull the trigger on the AC:O gold edition.

BloodiedWraith  

BloodiedWraith

Posted Today, 04:52 PM

Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on AC:O Gold? I'll definitely be pulling the trigger if it does.

 

Edit:

Never mind looks like it's 3 months before it's no longer considered a new release, so no the coupon will not work.


zeldaking  

zeldaking

Posted Today, 04:59 PM

Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on 1 game or the entire cart?

 

Don't want to waste a redemption of a code if it only works on 1 game. 


jrr6415sun  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 05:00 PM

Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on 1 game or the entire cart?

 

Don't want to waste a redemption of a code if it only works on 1 game. 

 

 

worked on my entire cart when I tried it.. wow 20% off already heavily discounted games... that was a good deal. 


BloodiedWraith  

BloodiedWraith

Posted Today, 05:01 PM

 

 

 

worked on my entire cart when I tried it.. wow 20% off already heavily discounted games... that was a good deal. 

 

I'm assuming you didn't get Odyssey or did it actually work on it?


jrr6415sun  

jrr6415sun

Posted Today, 05:02 PM

I'm assuming you didn't get Odyssey or did it actually work on it?

I didn't try odyssey, it worked for the crew 2.


CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 05:05 PM

Does the 20% off coupon for 100 points work on AC:O Gold? I'll definitely be pulling the trigger if it does.

 

Edit:

Never mind looks like it's 3 months before it's no longer considered a new release, so no the coupon will not work.

Just found this out the hard way..


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:05 PM

Is there a free shipping discount at some price point... $10 shipping kills it for me.

BloodiedWraith  

BloodiedWraith

Posted Today, 05:07 PM

You get free shipping after $60. I've gotta find something to buy along with Odyssey gold edition 


CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted Today, 05:08 PM

Is there a free shipping discount at some price point... $10 shipping kills it for me.

Looks like it's at $60.

 

Edit: Ordered Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition Xbox One, Cold Fear (PC), Far Cry (PC) for $60.19 after 20% UPlay Code. Thanks OP!


Havok83  

Havok83

Posted Today, 05:29 PM

I hate that the Odyseey sale isnt for PSN


nhatkthanh  

nhatkthanh

Posted Today, 07:10 PM

Thanks OP, in for AC: Odyssey Gold + $5 helix + some 30 cents filler.


MikeIsGood  

MikeIsGood

Posted Today, 07:35 PM

I hate that the Odyseey sale isnt for PSN

Same. Disappointed - with so many good sales otherwise - that the PSN price is as high as it is.


