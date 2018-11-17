Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Shining Resonance Refrain $24.99 (Switch) @ Amazon

By thedragon, Yesterday, 11:19 PM

#1 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   799 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted Yesterday, 11:19 PM

https://www.amazon.c..._lig_dp_it&th=1

 

Standard Edition, New

 

Fulfilled by Amazon, prime eligible, weirdly its more for PS4 and Xbone


#2 redrum666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   225 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

redrum666

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

also the Draconic Launch Edition is on sale for the same price


#3 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   22476 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 12:32 AM

also the Draconic Launch Edition is on sale for the same price

Sweet! Thanks!! 


#4 Sir_Fragalot   wants Startropics 3. CAGiversary!   8688 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Sir_Fragalot

Posted Today, 01:03 AM

This was the only game on my BF list. Plus got the launch edition on Switch. Thanks a bunch!


#5 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1441 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 01:09 AM

also the Draconic Launch Edition is on sale for the same price

Good catch.  Dangerous as the likely scenario will be metal case + bubble mailer.  Might give it a shot anyway.

 

How does this game run on switch?  I know it's not ps4 pro xb1x enhanced so is docked mode on NS pretty similar to the console counterparts?


#6 lutz   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1259 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

lutz

Posted Today, 01:15 AM

I believe this is a black friday sale price too, so it's a good if you want the switch version prior to Thanksgiving.

 

While in general, the PS4 version will be superior, I hear the only major issue with the switch version is that it runs at 30fps (even docked). They look similar and I think you'll have to go PS4 pro for 60fps.


#7 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   314 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted Today, 01:39 AM

It's currently this price on PS4 for their digital Black Friday sale. I think this may just be the Black Friday price across the board for all consoles. I am tempted, as I am a huge Shining series fan, but this looks nothing like the Shining Force games that I grew up with.

#8 TYBG   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   350 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

TYBG

Posted Today, 01:42 AM

Was gonna grab this from Best Buy on BF but might as well just get it now. Thanks! :)

#9 7String  

7String

Posted Today, 02:05 AM

I’ll take a switch over PS4 version any days of the week
Thx OP
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy