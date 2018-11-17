Shining Resonance Refrain $24.99 (Switch) @ Amazon

https://www.amazon.c..._lig_dp_it&th=1
Standard Edition, New
Fulfilled by Amazon, prime eligible, weirdly its more for PS4 and Xbone
Posted Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM
also the Draconic Launch Edition is on sale for the same price
Posted Today, 12:32 AM
Sweet! Thanks!!
Posted Today, 01:03 AM
This was the only game on my BF list. Plus got the launch edition on Switch. Thanks a bunch!
Posted Today, 01:09 AM
Good catch. Dangerous as the likely scenario will be metal case + bubble mailer. Might give it a shot anyway.
How does this game run on switch? I know it's not ps4 pro xb1x enhanced so is docked mode on NS pretty similar to the console counterparts?
Posted Today, 01:15 AM
I believe this is a black friday sale price too, so it's a good if you want the switch version prior to Thanksgiving.
While in general, the PS4 version will be superior, I hear the only major issue with the switch version is that it runs at 30fps (even docked). They look similar and I think you'll have to go PS4 pro for 60fps.
Posted Today, 01:39 AM
Posted Today, 01:42 AM
