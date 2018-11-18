Fry's Ads 11/18-24

Posted Today, 05:50 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



DS



$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $149.99

Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

Orange/White New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7

Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7



PS4



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$39

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Green Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Opaque Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller



$39.95

Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$199.99

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss

PS4 1TB Core Slim Console w/ Spider-Man



Switch



$7.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99

Labo Customization Set



$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99

Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit



$51.75 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69

Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit



$52.46 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.95

Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$299.99

Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons

Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons



Price not yet posted

Bionik Lynx Cable

Emio Switch Pad

Emio Travel Kit

Interworld Geltabz Performance Thumb Gripz

myCharge Charging Pack

Nyko Power Pak

Nyko Travel Charger EX

Snakebyte Headset S

Snakebyte Game:Pad S Pro

Snakebyte Tennis Pro Rackets

Snakebyte Tough:Kit



XBox One



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$24.99

State of Decay 2



$29.99

Sea of Thieves



$39.99

Forza Horizon 4



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin Duke Controller



$84.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset



$119.95

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$159

Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds



$199.99

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel



$229

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle



$399.99

XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League



PC



$17.99

Logitech F310 Gamepad



$19.99

Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset



$24.99

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse



$39.99

Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard



$49.99

Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse



$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99

Hyperkin Duke Controller



$59.99

Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset



$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99

Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller



$199.99

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel



Blu-Ray



$4.99

Contraband

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park II: The Lost World

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

Minions (Blu+DVD)

Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)

Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)

Unbroken (Blu+DVD)



$6.99

Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)

Independence Day: Resurgence (Blu+DVD)

Logan (Blu+DVD)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Blu+DVD)

X-Men: Apocalypse (Blu+DVD)

(more?)



$11.99

The First Purge (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Blu+DVD)

Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again (Blu+DVD)

Show Dogs (Blu+DVD)

Skyscraper (Blu+DVD)



$12.99

Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me (4K+Blu)

Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)

The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)

Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)

The Great Wall (4K+Blu)

The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)

Lucy (4K+Blu)

Minions (4K+Blu)

The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)

Oblivion (4K+Blu)

The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)

Serenity (4K+Blu)

Snow White & the Huntsma (4K+Blu)n

Split (4K+Blu)

Warcraft (4K+Blu)



$15.99

The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)

The Shape of Water (4K+Blu)

War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)

(more?)



$19.99

Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut (4K+Blu)



$39.99

The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+Blu)



$99.99

Batman: The Complete Animated Series: Limited Edition

