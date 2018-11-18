Fry's Ads 11/18-24

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
DS
$129.99 (w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only) / $149.99
Black/Turquoise New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Orange/White New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
Purple/Silver New 2DS XL Handheld w/ Mario Kart 7
PS4
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$39
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Gold Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Green Camo Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Magma Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Midnight Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Opaque Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Wave Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
$39.95
Turtle Beach XO Three Gaming Headset
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$199.99
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel
Playstation VR w/ PS4 Camera, 2 Move Controllers, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss
PS4 1TB Core Slim Console w/ Spider-Man
Switch
$7.49 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Labo Customization Set
$44.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $59.99
Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
$51.75 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69
Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit
$52.46 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.95
Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$299.99
Switch Console w/ Gray Joy-Cons
Switch Console w/ Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons
Price not yet posted
Bionik Lynx Cable
Emio Switch Pad
Emio Travel Kit
Interworld Geltabz Performance Thumb Gripz
myCharge Charging Pack
Nyko Power Pak
Nyko Travel Charger EX
Snakebyte Headset S
Snakebyte Game:Pad S Pro
Snakebyte Tennis Pro Rackets
Snakebyte Tough:Kit
XBox One
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
State of Decay 2
$29.99
Sea of Thieves
$39.99
Forza Horizon 4
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin Duke Controller
$84.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless Gaming Headset
$119.95
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Premium Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$159
Elite Wireless Controller w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
$199.99
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel
$229
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Battlefield V, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield 1: Revolution
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ NBA 2K19
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Starter Bundle
$399.99
XBox One X 1TB Console w/ PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Rocket League
PC
$17.99
Logitech F310 Gamepad
$19.99
Diamond Xtreme Sounds GHXS2150 Stereo Gaming Headset
$24.99
Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Roccat Kova Pure Performance Gaming Mouse
$39.99
Roccat Horde Aimo Membranical RGB Gaming Keyboard
$49.99
Logitech G403 Prodigy Gaming Mouse
$49.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Hyperkin Duke Controller
$59.99
Bloody B820R Light Strike RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Cougar Immersa Pro 7.1 RGB Gaming Headset
$119.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $159.99
Razer Wolverine Ultimate Gaming Controller
$199.99
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel
Blu-Ray
$4.99
Contraband
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park II: The Lost World
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Minions (Blu+DVD)
Non-Stop (Blu+DVD)
Ted 2 (Blu+DVD)
Unbroken (Blu+DVD)
$6.99
Alien: Covenant (Blu+DVD)
Independence Day: Resurgence (Blu+DVD)
Logan (Blu+DVD)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Blu+DVD)
X-Men: Apocalypse (Blu+DVD)
(more?)
$11.99
The First Purge (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Blu+DVD)
Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again (Blu+DVD)
Show Dogs (Blu+DVD)
Skyscraper (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Atomic Blonde (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me (4K+Blu)
Despicable Me 2 (4K+Blu)
The Fate of the Furious (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades of Grey (4K+Blu)
Fifty Shades Darker (4K+Blu)
The Great Wall (4K+Blu)
The Incredible Hulk (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Minions (4K+Blu)
The Mummy (2017) (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
The Secret Life of Pets (4K+Blu)
Serenity (4K+Blu)
Snow White & the Huntsma (4K+Blu)n
Split (4K+Blu)
Warcraft (4K+Blu)
$15.99
The Greatest Showman (4K+Blu)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (4K+Blu)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (4K+Blu)
The Shape of Water (4K+Blu)
War for the Planet of the Apes (4K+Blu)
(more?)
$19.99
Deadpool 2: Super Duper Cut (4K+Blu)
$39.99
The Big Lebowski: 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Set (4K+Blu)
$99.99
Batman: The Complete Animated Series: Limited Edition
Fry's Ads 11/18-24
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4784 Posts Joined 14.4 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:50 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.