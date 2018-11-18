Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 4 votes

Dark Souls Trilogy $47.99/$59.99 Bestbuy / $50 @ Bamco store

By looserattledgamer, Nov 18 2018 06:24 AM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:24 AM

Praise the sun :beer: GCU works

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293613

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293770


Steelbooks make my ass itch

$50 at 💥 Bamco Store:
https://www.bandaina...rilogy-xbox-one

PS4
https://www.bandaina...y-playstation-4

#2 doc_j88   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   1182 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

doc_j88

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:26 AM

Yes!

#3 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2990 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:28 AM

Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.


#4 SPORK94  

SPORK94

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:28 AM

I knew this was going to happen. Kinda why returned my copy.


#5 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:29 AM

Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.


All dlc on disc makes it a must

#6 pjmomo   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   236 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

pjmomo

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:30 AM

ah gcu works with this. praise the sun.


#7 Gideon68   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2125 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Gideon68

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:33 AM

Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.

when has that ever stopped us CAGS from double/triple/etc dipping?  :-P


#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11710 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:34 AM

Quickest buy in a long time.


#9 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:43 AM

My gcu expired today..suks

#10 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:49 AM

Thanks for the heads up OP. Been holding out on playing the DS series and this just came at a perfect time.

#11 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   621 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:51 AM

Probably gonna bite. Have DS3 but I can gift it to a friend. Wanted DS on switch but this price for all 3 is tough to beat.

#12 Zan-Datsu   CAG Grandmaster CAGiversary!   1239 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Zan-Datsu

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:04 AM

I still have DS3 sealed from a few years back, lol.. This is supposed to be a "limited" release right? I'm sort of tempted but I don't want to add more games to my backlo... Ahh Fuck it, into the backlog it goes! Price is too good to pass up with GCU.

 

 


#13 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1045 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:07 AM

Grabbed a PS4 copy, awesome. 


#14 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:12 AM

Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.


#15 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:39 AM

My gcu expired but thank god I cancelled my order before and it’s discounted now. Just waiting on a good my hero ones justice deal or just get it pre owned at gs

#16 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2336 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:39 AM

Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.

 

I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run.  That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup. 

 

The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping. 

 

Thanks a million OP!  :D   Cheers!   :beer:


#17 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:43 AM

I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run. That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup.

The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping.

Thanks a million OP! :D Cheers! :beer:


Yeah I’m afraid this might become extremely limited like Naruto ultimate ninja Storm legacy which got discontinued and sold for $100+ on eBay

#18 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:47 AM

I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run.  That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup. 

 

The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping. 

 

Thanks a million OP!  :D   Cheers!   :beer:

How limited? What exactly did they say? I haven't bought Dark Souls Remastered yet so it wouldn't be that hard to convince me especially with extended returns.


#19 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2336 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:52 AM

How limited? What exactly did they say? I haven't bought Dark Souls Remastered yet so it wouldn't be that hard to convince me especially with extended returns.

 

https://www.thesixth...tion-announced/

 

"The physical release will be strictly limited so Bandai Namco suggest you pre-order, but the compilation will also be available digitally."


#20 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted 18 November 2018 - 08:09 AM

I'm skeptical but I put an order in for 2. Hopefully they send it in a box.


#21 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2336 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted 18 November 2018 - 08:11 AM

I'm skeptical but I put an order in for 2. Hopefully they send it in a box.

giphy.gif

 

I will eat my shoe (well seasoned) if they use a box instead of the good 'ol bubble mailer.  In my experience with BBY, you have to order at least 4 games for them to utilize a box. 


#22 needler420   car title is lost CAGiversary!   2369 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

needler420

Posted 18 November 2018 - 11:21 AM

I already have Demons souls platinum, dark souls, and dark souls 2 scholar of the first sin platinum. Working of the fire fades now.

Been playing demons souls since USA release October 6,2009.

 

Not interested in remakes. Look what happened to dark souls remastered. I personally didn't even play it as I actually played dark souls on PS3 when it first game out and still own the PS3 

 

 

This is the problem when people want remasters of last generation games, then they want BC on top of that. lol You'll be buying PS4 games remade on PS5. The market has proven to gullible and stupid for BC.


#23 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:45 PM

I bought this just yesterday and now it went down in price. Is there any possibility of getting the difference in price back since I only just got it yesterday if I call them?

#24 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8215 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:47 PM

I bought this just yesterday and now it went down in price. Is there any possibility of getting the difference in price back since I only just got it yesterday if I call them?

Yup, you can call them or have them price adjust it in store. Some people have mentioned that they were able to receive price adjustments via the chat option.


#25 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:53 PM

Yup, you can call them or have them price adjust it in store. Some people have mentioned that they were able to receive price adjustments via the chat option.


Do you happen to have a link to the chat option? Gonna try there first and if not the store

#26 CheapAssHustla   Hustle..Hustle Hard CAGiversary!   8215 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:57 PM

Do you happen to have a link to the chat option? Gonna try there first and if not the store

There's a Help option on the side of the page. When you click that, the option pops up for chat with an expert. I'm not sure if you have to be signed into your account. Search for a product, and it should pop up on the right hand side of the page.


#27 legendarydogs   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1248 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

legendarydogs

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:06 PM

I was waiting for it to drop down to $60. I decided to buy it since I feel like it will not drop lower before it disappears. Never played any of these before just Bloodborne and Demon Souls.


#28 blackwaltz34   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1306 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

blackwaltz34

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:22 PM

Hmmm...I’ve barely played DS1 despite getting it on launch day for PS3 and then buying the Steam version for cheap.

But I don’t have GCU anymore either...

But I don’t have DS2 or DS3. And the dlc and steelbook is nice...

I also don’t have PS+ anymore...

I’m having a hard time justifying this CAG.

#29 gnugget5   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   331 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

gnugget5

Posted 18 November 2018 - 04:29 PM

Even though I own all three games (and have played them to death), this was an insta-purchase for me.  With GCU, it ended up being about $50 out the door, which is more than worth it (to me) for the complete collection in one steelbook. 


#30 darkragnorok  

darkragnorok

Posted 18 November 2018 - 04:39 PM

There's a Help option on the side of the page. When you click that, the option pops up for chat with an expert. I'm not sure if you have to be signed into your account. Search for a product, and it should pop up on the right hand side of the page.

Got it adjusted by chat, thank you. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy