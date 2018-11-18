Dark Souls Trilogy $47.99/$59.99 Bestbuy / $50 @ Bamco store
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:24 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293613
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293770
Steelbooks make my ass itch
$50 at 💥 Bamco Store:
https://www.bandaina...rilogy-xbox-one
PS4
https://www.bandaina...y-playstation-4
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:26 AM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:28 AM
Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:28 AM
I knew this was going to happen. Kinda why returned my copy.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:29 AM
All dlc on disc makes it a must
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:30 AM
ah gcu works with this. praise the sun.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:33 AM
when has that ever stopped us CAGS from double/triple/etc dipping?
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:34 AM
Quickest buy in a long time.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:43 AM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:49 AM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 06:51 AM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:04 AM
I still have DS3 sealed from a few years back, lol.. This is supposed to be a "limited" release right? I'm sort of tempted but I don't want to add more games to my
backlo... Ahh it, into the backlog it goes! Price is too good to pass up with GCU.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:07 AM
Grabbed a PS4 copy, awesome.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:12 AM
Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:39 AM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:39 AM
Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.
I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run. That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup.
The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping.
Thanks a million OP! Cheers!
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:43 AM
Yeah I’m afraid this might become extremely limited like Naruto ultimate ninja Storm legacy which got discontinued and sold for $100+ on eBay
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:47 AM
How limited? What exactly did they say? I haven't bought Dark Souls Remastered yet so it wouldn't be that hard to convince me especially with extended returns.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 07:52 AM
https://www.thesixth...tion-announced/
"The physical release will be strictly limited so Bandai Namco suggest you pre-order, but the compilation will also be available digitally."
Posted 18 November 2018 - 08:09 AM
I'm skeptical but I put an order in for 2. Hopefully they send it in a box.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 08:11 AM
I will eat my shoe (well seasoned) if they use a box instead of the good 'ol bubble mailer. In my experience with BBY, you have to order at least 4 games for them to utilize a box.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 11:21 AM
I already have Demons souls platinum, dark souls, and dark souls 2 scholar of the first sin platinum. Working of the fire fades now.
Been playing demons souls since USA release October 6,2009.
Not interested in remakes. Look what happened to dark souls remastered. I personally didn't even play it as I actually played dark souls on PS3 when it first game out and still own the PS3
This is the problem when people want remasters of last generation games, then they want BC on top of that. lol You'll be buying PS4 games remade on PS5. The market has proven to gullible and stupid for BC.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:45 PM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:47 PM
I bought this just yesterday and now it went down in price. Is there any possibility of getting the difference in price back since I only just got it yesterday if I call them?
Yup, you can call them or have them price adjust it in store. Some people have mentioned that they were able to receive price adjustments via the chat option.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:53 PM
Do you happen to have a link to the chat option? Gonna try there first and if not the store
Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:57 PM
Do you happen to have a link to the chat option? Gonna try there first and if not the store
There's a Help option on the side of the page. When you click that, the option pops up for chat with an expert. I'm not sure if you have to be signed into your account. Search for a product, and it should pop up on the right hand side of the page.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:06 PM
I was waiting for it to drop down to $60. I decided to buy it since I feel like it will not drop lower before it disappears. Never played any of these before just Bloodborne and Demon Souls.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:22 PM
But I don’t have GCU anymore either...
But I don’t have DS2 or DS3. And the dlc and steelbook is nice...
I also don’t have PS+ anymore...
I’m having a hard time justifying this CAG.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 04:29 PM
Even though I own all three games (and have played them to death), this was an insta-purchase for me. With GCU, it ended up being about $50 out the door, which is more than worth it (to me) for the complete collection in one steelbook.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 04:39 PM
Got it adjusted by chat, thank you.
