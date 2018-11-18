Dark Souls Trilogy $47.99/$59.99 Bestbuy
Posted Today, 06:24 AM
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293613
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293770
Steelbooks make my ass itch
Posted Today, 06:26 AM
Posted Today, 06:28 AM
Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.
Posted Today, 06:28 AM
I knew this was going to happen. Kinda why returned my copy.
Posted Today, 06:29 AM
Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.
All dlc on disc makes it a must
Posted Today, 06:30 AM
ah gcu works with this. praise the sun.
Posted Today, 06:33 AM
Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.
when has that ever stopped us CAGS from double/triple/etc dipping?
Posted Today, 06:34 AM
Quickest buy in a long time.
Posted Today, 06:43 AM
Posted Today, 06:49 AM
Posted Today, 06:51 AM
Posted Today, 07:04 AM
I still have DS3 sealed from a few years back, lol.. This is supposed to be a "limited" release right? I'm sort of tempted but I don't want to add more games to my
backlo... Ahh it, into the backlog it goes! Price is too good to pass up with GCU.
Posted Today, 07:07 AM
Grabbed a PS4 copy, awesome.
Posted Today, 07:12 AM
Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.
Posted Today, 07:39 AM
Posted Today, 07:39 AM
Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.
I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run. That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup.
The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping.
Thanks a million OP! Cheers!
Posted Today, 07:43 AM
I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run. That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup.
The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping.
Thanks a million OP! Cheers!
Yeah I’m afraid this might become extremely limited like Naruto ultimate ninja Storm legacy which got discontinued and sold for $100+ on eBay