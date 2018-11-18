Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 4 votes

Dark Souls Trilogy $47.99/$59.99 Bestbuy

By looserattledgamer, Today, 06:24 AM

#1 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 06:24 AM

Praise the sun :beer: GCU works

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293613

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6293770


Steelbooks make my ass itch

#2 doc_j88   CAG Vet CAGiversary!   1182 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

doc_j88

Posted Today, 06:26 AM

Yes!

#3 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2974 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.


#4 SPORK94  

SPORK94

Posted Today, 06:28 AM

I knew this was going to happen. Kinda why returned my copy.


#5 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Today, 06:29 AM

Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.


All dlc on disc makes it a must

#6 pjmomo   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   232 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

pjmomo

Posted Today, 06:30 AM

ah gcu works with this. praise the sun.


#7 Gideon68   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2117 Posts   Joined 14.4 Years Ago  

Gideon68

Posted Today, 06:33 AM

Wow, $47 with GCU, great price, if I didn't already own all three.

when has that ever stopped us CAGS from double/triple/etc dipping?  :-P


#8 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   11692 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted Today, 06:34 AM

Quickest buy in a long time.


#9 IAMSAM34  

IAMSAM34

Posted Today, 06:43 AM

My gcu expired today..suks

#10 oioiluffy22  

oioiluffy22

Posted Today, 06:49 AM

Thanks for the heads up OP. Been holding out on playing the DS series and this just came at a perfect time.

#11 ElvisTheGreat   Daddy CAGiversary!   619 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 06:51 AM

Probably gonna bite. Have DS3 but I can gift it to a friend. Wanted DS on switch but this price for all 3 is tough to beat.

#12 Zan-Datsu   CAG Grandmaster CAGiversary!   1239 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

Zan-Datsu

Posted Today, 07:04 AM

I still have DS3 sealed from a few years back, lol.. This is supposed to be a "limited" release right? I'm sort of tempted but I don't want to add more games to my backlo... Ahh Fuck it, into the backlog it goes! Price is too good to pass up with GCU.

 

 


#13 gunstar808   Capitalism, Ho! CAGiversary!   1043 Posts   Joined 11.6 Years Ago  

gunstar808

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

Grabbed a PS4 copy, awesome. 


#14 Green Card200   The Time Mage CAGiversary!   2346 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

Green Card200

Posted Today, 07:12 AM

Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.


#15 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

My gcu expired but thank god I cancelled my order before and it’s discounted now. Just waiting on a good my hero ones justice deal or just get it pre owned at gs

#16 SmileyMcSmiles   Coulrophobia CAGiversary!   2332 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

SmileyMcSmiles

Posted Today, 07:39 AM

Holding out for $40 AGCU. Here's hoping.

 

I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run.  That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup. 

 

The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping. 

 

Thanks a million OP!  :D   Cheers!   :beer:


#17 Rick Astley  

Rick Astley

Posted Today, 07:43 AM

I was thinking the same, but decided to not take the chance as Bandai/Namco stated this would be a limited run. That and my local store has them in stock, so it's $46.99 each (grabbed a PS4 and XBO copy) for me after GCU and $1 off in-store pickup.

The fact my store has them made me ultimately jump as I won't have to take the risk of the steelbooks getting damaged during shipping.

Thanks a million OP! :D Cheers! :beer:


Yeah I’m afraid this might become extremely limited like Naruto ultimate ninja Storm legacy which got discontinued and sold for $100+ on eBay
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy