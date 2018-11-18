[DEAD] Xbox one creeper controller $32.5 + tax and free shipping MS store
Posted 18 November 2018 - 11:28 AM
Pig controller for the same price but out of stock.
https://www.xbox.com...necraft-creeper
Posted 18 November 2018 - 12:25 PM
THNKS BRO GOT ONE
Posted 18 November 2018 - 01:04 PM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 01:46 PM
Ordered three for in-store pickup! Thanks OP.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:16 PM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:57 PM
Aww they had the pink pig for the same price but now OOS. Literally slept on that one, got the creeper though.
edit: missed that was addressed
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:02 PM
I was able to order the Pink Pig controller for in-store pickup. Add it to your cart, and click on the link "Find in Store". Good luck!
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:12 PM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:13 PM
Got the creeper. The pig one sucks anyway. You don't want that one.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:15 PM
Got the creeper. The pig one sucks anyway. You don't want that one.
Is it poorly designed or something? If that's the case, I'll exchange it when I go pick up the other two controllers.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:32 PM
No, just the design is cooler on the Creeper, more pixels and stuff. Pig they kind of just did the little face in the middle and it doesn't look as cool. Same controller otherwise.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:33 PM
Oh, OK. Thanks for that.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 04:54 PM
Posted 18 November 2018 - 05:30 PM
Yep, that worked for me as well. Thanks for the tip.
Posted 18 November 2018 - 05:31 PM
Nice deal! Was able to order the 'creeper' for shipping and then tried to find the 'pig' controller in-store. It was available so I'll go get it. You can find a store even though it shows OOS on the website.
Posted Yesterday, 05:26 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM
is it dead? shows 64.99 for me
Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM
Appears to be back to full price $64.99