CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

[DEAD] Xbox one creeper controller $32.5 + tax and free shipping MS store

By Richard B. Riddick, Nov 18 2018 11:28 AM

#1 Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 18 November 2018 - 11:28 AM

Just as title says $32.5 at Microsoft store with free shipping
Pig controller for the same price but out of stock.

https://www.xbox.com...necraft-creeper

#2 QDizzle  

QDizzle

Posted 18 November 2018 - 12:25 PM

THNKS BRO GOT ONE


#3 brewin  

brewin

Posted 18 November 2018 - 01:04 PM

Fuckin right, nice deal! Got two so my boys don't fight over them. This won't last long peeps, best deal I've ever seen on these! Even if you don't like the design, new xB controllers for 32.50 is a great buy.

#4 CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 18 November 2018 - 01:46 PM

Ordered three for in-store pickup! Thanks OP.


#5 LakersHater  

LakersHater

Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:16 PM

Thanks Op. Great deal, didn’t really need one, but will make a great gift for my boy.

#6 p0rn0saur  

p0rn0saur

Posted 18 November 2018 - 02:57 PM

Aww they had the pink pig for the same price but now OOS. Literally slept on that one, got the creeper though. 

 

 

edit: missed that was addressed ;) 


#7 CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:02 PM

Aww they had the pink pig for the same price but now OOS. Literally slept on that one, got the creeper though. 

 

 

edit: missed that was addressed ;)

I was able to order the Pink Pig controller for in-store pickup. Add it to your cart, and click on the link "Find in Store". Good luck!


#8 sammiefry  

sammiefry

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:12 PM

Thanks great deal. With the 30% of Microsoft gift cards in Microsoft rewards I got it for 24k in points. I have never played Minecraft but the controller looks pretty neat and always good to have extras.

#9 BossKey_Fox  

BossKey_Fox

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:13 PM

Got the creeper.  The pig one sucks anyway.  You don't want that one. 


#10 CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:15 PM

Got the creeper.  The pig one sucks anyway.  You don't want that one. 

Is it poorly designed or something? If that's the case, I'll exchange it when I go pick up the other two controllers.


#11 BossKey_Fox  

BossKey_Fox

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:32 PM

Is it poorly designed or something? If that's the case, I'll exchange it when I go pick up the other two controllers.

No, just the design is cooler on the Creeper, more pixels and stuff.  Pig they kind of just did the little face in the middle and it doesn't look as cool.  Same controller otherwise. 


#12 CheapAssHustla  

CheapAssHustla

Posted 18 November 2018 - 03:33 PM

No, just the design is cooler on the Creeper, more pixels and stuff. Pig they kind of just did the little face in the middle and it doesn't look as cool. Same controller otherwise.

Oh, OK. Thanks for that.

Sent from my SM-N950U1 using Tapatalk

#13 Mufasa47  

Mufasa47

Posted 18 November 2018 - 04:54 PM

I just went ahead and bought one of each for store pickup. It's sometimes hard to find regular controllers at a decent price.

#14 pwhitenight  

pwhitenight

Posted 18 November 2018 - 05:30 PM

I was able to order the Pink Pig controller for in-store pickup. Add it to your cart, and click on the link "Find in Store". Good luck!

Yep, that worked for me as well.  Thanks for the tip.


#15 OL DIRTY  

OL DIRTY

Posted 18 November 2018 - 05:31 PM

Nice deal!  Was able to order the 'creeper' for shipping and then tried to find the 'pig' controller in-store.  It was available so I'll go get it.  You can find a store even though it shows OOS on the website.


#16 sammiefry  

sammiefry

Posted Yesterday, 05:26 PM

Pig is back in stock for shipping.

#17 arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Yesterday, 05:49 PM

is it dead? shows 64.99 for me


#18 intelligentidiot  

intelligentidiot

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 PM

Appears to be back to full price $64.99


