Xbox one creeper controller $32.5 + tax and free shipping MS store
Posted Today, 11:28 AM
Pig controller for the same price but out of stock.
https://www.xbox.com...necraft-creeper
Posted Today, 12:25 PM
THNKS BRO GOT ONE
#3 Gamer Dad
Posted Today, 01:04 PM
#4 Hustle..Hustle Hard
Posted Today, 01:46 PM
Ordered three for in-store pickup! Thanks OP.
#5 CAG in Training
Posted Today, 02:16 PM
#6 CAGiversary!
Posted Today, 02:57 PM
Aww they had the pink pig for the same price but now OOS. Literally slept on that one, got the creeper though.
#7 Hustle..Hustle Hard
Posted Today, 03:02 PM
Aww they had the pink pig for the same price but now OOS. Literally slept on that one, got the creeper though.
I was able to order the Pink Pig controller for in-store pickup. Add it to your cart, and click on the link "Find in Store". Good luck!
Posted Today, 03:12 PM
#9 Better Than You
Posted Today, 03:13 PM
Got the creeper. The pig one sucks anyway. You don't want that one.
#10 Hustle..Hustle Hard
Posted Today, 03:15 PM
Got the creeper. The pig one sucks anyway. You don't want that one.
Is it poorly designed or something? If that's the case, I'll exchange it when I go pick up the other two controllers.
#11 Better Than You
Posted Today, 03:32 PM
Is it poorly designed or something? If that's the case, I'll exchange it when I go pick up the other two controllers.
No, just the design is cooler on the Creeper, more pixels and stuff. Pig they kind of just did the little face in the middle and it doesn't look as cool. Same controller otherwise.
#12 Hustle..Hustle Hard
Posted Today, 03:33 PM
Oh, OK. Thanks for that.
No, just the design is cooler on the Creeper, more pixels and stuff. Pig they kind of just did the little face in the middle and it doesn't look as cool. Same controller otherwise.
