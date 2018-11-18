Jump to content

Spider-Man (PS4) - $42.99 New - eBay

By plasmabeam, Yesterday, 11:06 PM

#1 plasmabeam   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   425 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

plasmabeam

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 PM

https://www.ebay.com...bkqxC:rk:3:pf:0

 

Lowest I've seen it. And since Spidey's absent from all the BF ads, guess I'll bite.


#2 PsychoKilla666   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   154 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

PsychoKilla666

Posted Yesterday, 11:50 PM

The price will tank due to the BF bundle. But you might have to wait a week or at most after Christmas

#3 Jrart17  

Jrart17

Posted Yesterday, 11:59 PM

Hoping best buy does the annual buy 2 get 1 free and doesn’t exclude spidey from the sale. I plan on picking this up then.

#4 Starcrest   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   561 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Starcrest

Posted Today, 12:00 AM

Hoping best buy does the annual buy 2 get 1 free and doesn’t exclude spidey from the sale. I plan on picking this up then.


Alongside which two games?

#5 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1819 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted Today, 12:08 AM

The price will tank due to the BF bundle. But you might have to wait a week or at most after Christmas

 

^^^This !

 

I already have a Pro and decided to buy a second PS4 just for convenience and because it comes with a game I was planning to buy anyway and I sold my launch day PS4 last year for $100. So outlay is costing me $100.


#6 Thebacklash   Now Drinking: Four Roses Single Barrel CAGiversary!   2032 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

The price will tank due to the BF bundle. But you might have to wait a week or at most after Christmas

 

So I went to GS today to trade some old PS4 games that I either have the digital now, have on Xbox already or will be switching over to the Xbox X enhanced versions.

Guy came in and bought the PS4 Spiderman bundle, he asked how many they had cause he was thinking of buying it later in the day instead (didn't hear why) The GS employee looked it up and said they have 11 that they can sell before BF. He would not say how many they had that were reserved for BF though.. both the customer and myself asked ;) I did however comment on the number of Spiderman copies are going to be out there now, and asked if they expect to see a bunch of used copies soon. 

He pretty much said to wait a month or so (without saying the words)

 

Pretty much all the console bundled games tend to flood the market with used/cheap copies fairly quickly.


#7 Shadowsteal123   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   661 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Shadowsteal123

Posted Today, 01:07 AM

Idk what was the point of your "story" the last sentence would have sufficed.

#8 Jrart17  

Jrart17

Posted Today, 01:22 AM

Alongside which two games?


Darksiders 3 for sure, haven’t figured out a third yet.
