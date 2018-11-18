Spider-Man (PS4) - $42.99 New - eBay

Posted Today, 12:53 AM

The price will tank due to the BF bundle. But you might have to wait a week or at most after Christmas

So I went to GS today to trade some old PS4 games that I either have the digital now, have on Xbox already or will be switching over to the Xbox X enhanced versions.

Guy came in and bought the PS4 Spiderman bundle, he asked how many they had cause he was thinking of buying it later in the day instead (didn't hear why) The GS employee looked it up and said they have 11 that they can sell before BF. He would not say how many they had that were reserved for BF though.. both the customer and myself asked I did however comment on the number of Spiderman copies are going to be out there now, and asked if they expect to see a bunch of used copies soon.

He pretty much said to wait a month or so (without saying the words)

Pretty much all the console bundled games tend to flood the market with used/cheap copies fairly quickly.