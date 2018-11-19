Forza Horizon 4: $25 at Newegg YMMV if you received $10 email from shoprunner and pay with paypal

1. Make a purchase at an online retailer in the ShopRunner network between 11/14/18 and 12/2/18.



2. Check out using ShopRunner 2-day shipping as your shipping method at an eligible ShopRunner retailer.



3. Check your email! Your $10 Cash Back will be sent via PayPal using the same email address as your ShopRunner log in email. If you don’t have a PayPal account, you’ll be asked to create one to claim the cash back. Please allow 30 days for the ShopRunner team to verify your purchase.