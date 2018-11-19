Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Forza Horizon 4: $25 at Newegg YMMV if you received $10 email from shorunner and pay with paypal

By kobeisgod, Today, 02:13 AM

#1 kobeisgod   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   773 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

kobeisgod

Posted Today, 02:13 AM

Saw this email I copied below and purchased from forza horizon 4 which is on sale for $34.99 at newegg.com

 

https://www.newegg.c...N82E16874103667

 

With $10 cashback it makes it $25 plus tax (california). Should be similar to some black friday deals but I figure no reason to wait and possibly miss out.

 

 

 

How It Works

1. Make a purchase at an online retailer in the ShopRunner network between 11/14/18 and 12/2/18.


2. Check out using ShopRunner 2-day shipping as your shipping method at an eligible ShopRunner retailer.


3. Check your email! Your $10 Cash Back will be sent via PayPal using the same email address as your ShopRunner log in email. If you don’t have a PayPal account, you’ll be asked to create one to claim the cash back. Please allow 30 days for the ShopRunner team to verify your purchase.

 

 

 

 

 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy