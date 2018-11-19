Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Best Buy: Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate $80/$64 with GCU! UPDATE: Newegg Ultimate Ed Digital for 70!

By jdawgg76, Yesterday, 06:54 PM

#1 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4801 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

Since it's not a BF price and just a sale which matches the same price elsewhere, Best Buy's sale of $80 for the ultimate edition will work with GCU making it $64.  Choose shipping then in the cart switch to in store pickup for an additional $1 off.  GCU only works with physical copies, no digital.  And sorry to those whose GCU has expired.

 

 

Forza Horizon Ultimate

 

 

UPDATE:

 

Time for me to threadcrap my own thread, but Newegg has the Ultimate Edition digital version for $70 right now with the code: BFFH4USALE  $7 extra bucks to go digital which includes pc play thru playanywhere.  Also, I don't know if the Drift Pack comes with the physical copy.  Best I can find is that it comes with Ultimate physical preorders.  Now that may have been a code provided at pick up or it may have been packed in with early copies of the game like some games do.  Imay return my unopened physical copy to Best Buy.  Steelbook is sweet though and I can't play on PC.  Credit to slickdeals where I saw the Newegg sale!

 

Newegg FH4U Sale


#2 ShadowAssassin   #TTP CAGiversary!   4254 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

ShadowAssassin

Posted Yesterday, 07:06 PM

Is this a steelbook?

#3 superxgaga   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   236 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

superxgaga

Posted Yesterday, 07:11 PM

Is this a steelbook?

Yea

#4 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Today, 02:03 AM

If I hadn't bought digital to xbox share and for PC I would be all over this. Such a fantastic game.

#5 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2984 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 02:38 AM

Decided to grab it, I own every edition, already level 200 because GP, so for season and car pass, and vip, and I had a $20 dollar RZ and GCU, its a great deal.


#6 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1618 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

so if i buy this, i can just play it on windows 10? i don't have an xbox. also, how is the logitech g27 support if anyone here has played it with that wheel?


#7 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   522 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 07:18 AM

Aside from the ultimate edition bonuses, is there any reason to buy this digitally if I have game pass for the shelf life of this game? I don't see myself playing it past 3-6 months from now, and I'm set on game pass through 2020.

#8 NeloDiavolo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   343 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

NeloDiavolo

Posted Today, 07:29 AM

so if i buy this, i can just play it on windows 10? i don't have an xbox. also, how is the logitech g27 support if anyone here has played it with that wheel?

No, the physical copy does not include Play Anywhere. You will have to purchase the digital version if you want to play on Windows. Then you would also own an Xbox digital license as well.


#9 Electroplasm   Destroy Erase Improve CAGiversary!   1618 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

Electroplasm

Posted Today, 07:33 AM

No, the physical copy does not include Play Anywhere. You will have to purchase the digital version if you want to play on Windows. Then you would also own an Xbox digital license as well.

thanks for heads up. just assumed it would come with a code for windows store or some way to unlock win 10 version.  :dunce:

you saved me.


#10 ck0  

ck0

Posted Today, 10:38 AM

The demo was fun. Fun enough to try the full name on GamePass. Glad I only put down $5 to try it. It's pretty aimless. Not my kind of game.

#11 legendarydogs   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1248 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

legendarydogs

Posted Today, 01:19 PM

Wish I bought that racing wheel on sale now. I don't think the crossplay works with physical titles though right? As in xbox get a win 10 copy.


#12 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2984 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:16 PM

Aside from the ultimate edition bonuses, is there any reason to buy this digitally if I have game pass for the shelf life of this game? I don't see myself playing it past 3-6 months from now, and I'm set on game pass through 2020.

I have game pass, the codes will be digital but the game will be on disc.  Worth it for the digital goods if you have GCU.


#13 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2984 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 05:17 PM

so if i buy this, i can just play it on windows 10? i don't have an xbox. also, how is the logitech g27 support if anyone here has played it with that wheel?

Just get game pass, then you can play it on windows 10


#14 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4801 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 05:35 PM

Aside from the ultimate edition bonuses, is there any reason to buy this digitally if I have game pass for the shelf life of this game? I don't see myself playing it past 3-6 months from now, and I'm set on game pass through 2020.

Actually, I may have to disagree with pun123.  If you aren't concerned with owning it and will have game pass for a long time, buying the ultimate edition upgrade in the xbox store may be the way for you.  It's usually $50 and with your gamepass discount it's $45.  

 

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab


#15 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4801 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Time for me to threadcrap my own thread, but Newegg has the Ultimate Edition digital version for $70 right now.  $7 extra bucks to go digital which includes pc play thru playanywhere.  Also, I don't know if the Drift Pack comes with the physical copy.  Best I can find is that it comes with Ultimate physical preorders.  Now that may have been a code provided at pick up or it may have been packed in with early copies of the game like some games do.  Imay return my unopened physical copy to Best Buy.  Steelbook is sweet though and I can't play on PC.  


#16 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   522 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

Thank you, jdawgg76 and pun123. I'm thinking about selling my disc + steelbook that I got from Target's B2G1 a while back ($67 pre-tax). Already redeemed the ultimate code, seems like I'll be covered by game pass for the useful life of the game.

#17 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4801 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 06:34 PM

Thank you, jdawgg76 and pun123. I'm thinking about selling my disc + steelbook that I got from Target's B2G1 a while back ($67 pre-tax). Already redeemed the ultimate code, seems like I'll be covered by game pass for the useful life of the game.

Did you get the drift pack?  Did you get the drift pack with the ultimate code?  Was it a separate code?


#18 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   522 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Today, 06:46 PM

Did you get the drift pack? Did you get the drift pack with the ultimate code? Was it a separate code?


I don't know. There was only one code in the steelbook.

#19 jdawgg76   RIP Stan the Man CAGiversary!   4801 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

jdawgg76

Posted Today, 07:46 PM

Would you mind looking at your DLC on the xbox and seeing if the drift pack is in your owned dlc?

#20 dorath   Banned CAGiversary!   203 Posts   Joined 5.0 Years Ago  

dorath

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Heads up
Reddit is saying Newegg is selling pirated codes for Windows.
No idea if it applies to games.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy