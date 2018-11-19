Best Buy: Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate $80/$64 with GCU! UPDATE: Newegg Ultimate Ed Digital for 70!

Posted Yesterday, 06:54 PM

Since it's not a BF price and just a sale which matches the same price elsewhere, Best Buy's sale of $80 for the ultimate edition will work with GCU making it $64. Choose shipping then in the cart switch to in store pickup for an additional $1 off. GCU only works with physical copies, no digital. And sorry to those whose GCU has expired.

Forza Horizon Ultimate

UPDATE:

Time for me to threadcrap my own thread, but Newegg has the Ultimate Edition digital version for $70 right now with the code: BFFH4USALE $7 extra bucks to go digital which includes pc play thru playanywhere. Also, I don't know if the Drift Pack comes with the physical copy. Best I can find is that it comes with Ultimate physical preorders. Now that may have been a code provided at pick up or it may have been packed in with early copies of the game like some games do. Imay return my unopened physical copy to Best Buy. Steelbook is sweet though and I can't play on PC. Credit to slickdeals where I saw the Newegg sale!

Newegg FH4U Sale