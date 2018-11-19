Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

CAGcast #569: Pretty Much Unasked

The gang talks Tetris Effect, Fallout 76, Stan Lee, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

GameFly Black Friday Sale Live Now

By CheapyD, Yesterday, 10:44 PM

#1 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17685 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM

Ends 11/27

https://www.gamefly....e/preplayedsale


#2 Komentra   (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻ CAGiversary!   2892 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Komentra

Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM

Thanks. Grabbed Shadow of the Colossus for $9 after my $5 off coupon.

#3 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   3879 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM

A lot of the top titles seem to be the same price, or cheaper, new/sealed from other stores during BF.


#4 Renzler   Dude CAG Veteran   516 Posts   Joined 0.4 Years Ago  

Renzler

Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM

A lot of the top titles seem to be the same price, or cheaper, new/sealed from other stores during BF.


I've received better quality GameFly used games than some of my GameStop "new" gutted games. But yeah, these are mostly weak deals.

#5 dinovelvet   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3609 Posts   Joined 15.5 Years Ago  

dinovelvet

Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM

Looks like every game on the site gets free shipping so don't forget to look through the whole lot


#6 thedragon   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   803 Posts   Joined 8.8 Years Ago  

thedragon

Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM

I managed to pick up Sushi Strikers, Mega Man Collection 1+2 and sonic mania for Switch!


#7 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   8290 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

awp

Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM

Picked up Mothergunship for X1. Had rented the disc during my since cancelled GF $1 month since no big game ever fucking shipped and had a blast with it. Been waiting for a sale on it digitally but it hasn’t happened so $7.99 isn’t bad.

#8 7String  

7String

Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM

I’m not impressed with Switch prices for used...but if u don’t mind it it’s great prices

#9 looserattledgamer  

looserattledgamer

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

Got owlboy for Switch
10 bones :beer: win price

Fire Pro for PS4

WOOT

#10 BadWaluigi  

BadWaluigi

Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM

So I guess they have just all but completely given up on being competitive. This is a joke. Either no one researched the competition, or they really just don't care about selling the games.


#11 Francision   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   338 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

Francision

Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM

Got Dissidia on PS4 for 8 bucks even though I know the game sucks. Eh, had to use my coupon somehow.

#12 ackbar7   Flamble CAGiversary!   3150 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

ackbar7

Posted Today, 12:25 AM

Got owlboy for Switch
10 bones :beer: win price

Fire Pro for PS4

WOOT

Fire Pro is the standout deal in this list. Been waiting for it to drop, this is easily the cheapest I have seen.


#13 gospelman   Irreducibly Complex CAGiversary!   1447 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

gospelman

Posted Today, 12:28 AM

Thanks. Grabbed Shadow of the Colossus for $9 after my $5 off coupon.

What is the source of these coupons?  TIA

Might pick up Mega Man Legacy 1+2


#14 yuyak   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   432 Posts   Joined 10.5 Years Ago  

yuyak

Posted Today, 12:33 AM

Thanks. Picked up Shadow of Colossus and CoD:WWII. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy