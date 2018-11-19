GameFly Black Friday Sale Live Now

Ends 11/27
https://www.gamefly....e/preplayedsale
Posted Yesterday, 10:44 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:45 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:50 PM
A lot of the top titles seem to be the same price, or cheaper, new/sealed from other stores during BF.
Posted Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:56 PM
Looks like every game on the site gets free shipping so don't forget to look through the whole lot
Posted Yesterday, 11:02 PM
I managed to pick up Sushi Strikers, Mega Man Collection 1+2 and sonic mania for Switch!
Posted Yesterday, 11:08 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:40 PM
So I guess they have just all but completely given up on being competitive. This is a joke. Either no one researched the competition, or they really just don't care about selling the games.
Posted Yesterday, 11:49 PM
Posted Today, 12:25 AM
Got owlboy for Switch
10 bones win price
Fire Pro for PS4
WOOT
Fire Pro is the standout deal in this list. Been waiting for it to drop, this is easily the cheapest I have seen.
Posted Today, 12:28 AM
Thanks. Grabbed Shadow of the Colossus for $9 after my $5 off coupon.
What is the source of these coupons? TIA
Might pick up Mega Man Legacy 1+2
Posted Today, 12:33 AM
Thanks. Picked up Shadow of Colossus and CoD:WWII.