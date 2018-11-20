Jump to content

Game Over Video Games - 30% off everything online for Thanksgiving

By zirekyle, Today, 01:28 PM

zirekyle  

zirekyle

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

Game Over is a new/used game store in Texas (Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio) and Washington (Tacoma, Seattle). They always have awesome sales for BF. Even if you don't have one local, 30% off everything online is a great deal for some stuff.

 

They have 30% off all online stuff on Thanksgiving day, all day, with code "gameover30". Checked around the site and it's a good deal on some consoles, including the PSTV which they have in stock for $60 normally, so ~$40 after discount.

 

Also lots of really good deals if you have a store local:

 

https://gameovervide...over-videogames

 

50% off new/used games/accessories, 50% off imports, 50% off older consoles, B2G1 on new/used games/accessories/merch/collectibles, etc (all at different times/days)


n64ra

Posted Today, 01:42 PM  

n64ra

Posted Today, 01:42 PM

Good place!


LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Today, 03:07 PM

So I'm assuming that the ones that say online sale are the only online ones?

Jurai  

Jurai

Posted Today, 03:20 PM

Game over is pretty decent far as retro stores go, better than other places I've been for sure
